Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure , but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again.

"Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal .

One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."

A third person asked, "More plastic surgery, why.??? 😢 Smh."

According to one website, "Emface is a treatment that "targets muscles and skin simultaneously to tighten, lift, and tone the face and helps restore the facial contours all without pain, downtime or the use of needles."

However, some fans stuck up for the blonde beauty. "It's the same thing that I had done on my arms it doesn't do a damn thing it probably will for her. It firms and tightens," one person wrote, while another said, "Get it, girl! 👏 If I could afford it I’d be doing allllll of the non evasive facial treatments possible!"

As OK! previously reported, the "With You" songstress' husband, Eric Johnson , is concerned how much she's obsessed with her looks .

"Jessica is preoccupied with plastic surgery, and it’s putting a real strain on things with Eric," a source previously told OK! . "They love each other dearly, but it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. There’s a lot of fighting."

"Eric can’t stand lip injections, and he’s begged his wife to stop getting them, but she just brushes him off . She doesn’t seem to realize how serious he is," the insider added. "It’s actually driving a big wedge between them."

Despite the bumps in the road, the pair seem like they're in a good place — for now.

"What makes us last? I’m pretty obsessed with him still ,” the musical artist gushed. "That’s a good thing. And he loves me right, like, actual love, and I love him just the same."