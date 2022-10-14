ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Halloween-Themed TV Episodes: Classics From The ’50s To Now

By David Morgan
Deadline
 3 days ago
Halloween clearly makes for some good TV.

The love affair started as far back as 1952, when ABC ran an episode of The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet titled “Halloween Party,” possibly the first Halloween-themed tie-in for a network show. That episode featured the first role for another actor who would be come part of early days of TV, Jerry Mathers, who went on to star in the classic Leave It to Beaver .

Other early shows that delivered Halloween themes included The Honeymooners (“Halloween Party,” 1953), Lassie (“The Witch,” 1955) and The Andy Griffith Show (“The Haunted House”, 1963).

After its early success, pretty much every show on TV jumped on the Halloween bandwagon, some more so than others. Bewitched and Sabrina the Teenage Witch were obvious candidates, and they aired five and six Halloween episodes, respectively.

ABC’s The Middle has scored the most Halloween candy with eight episodes. Modern Family , Roseanne and The Goldbergs had seven episodes apiece.

This year, Halloween programming started back on September 11 and promises even more viewing opportunities with everyone from the Food Network to Travel Channel to Discovery, not to mention all the networks and major steaming channels, are ready with programming.

On October 30 and 31, there will be at least 28 Halloween-themed shows and movies on the schedule.

Take a trip down Halloween’s Hollywood history with our photo gallery of 50 episodes dating all the way back to that Ozzie and Harriet episode in 1952.

