Hawaii State

thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Chives in Hardiness Zone 8 (2022)

Do you want to grow Chives in Hardiness Zone 8, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting Chives is not as easy as it seems. Chives are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in...
GARDENING
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Start Flannel Flower Seeds in Texas (2022 Guide)

Do you want to grow flannel flower seeds in Texas, but don’t know when to start them?. Starting flannel flower seeds is not as easy as it seems. Flannel Flower Seeds must be consistently watered, receive at least 8 hours of sunlight a day, & be kept at room temperature of at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
TEXAS STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the largest organism ever recorded in history

The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
Family Handyman

Tips for Planting Roses in Your Garden

I recently reached out to a few colleagues who are professional rose gardeners to ask for their tips on planting. Want to know the number one tip I got?. If you can plant a shrub, you can plant a rose. The following tips for how to plant roses will help ensure your success with one of the world’s most popular flowers.
GARDENING
The Star Press

Fallen leaves account for up to 80% of nutrients used by forest trees

Summer air fades and is replaced with the nip of autumn wind. Golden light bounces from the yellow and orange leaves which sway in the breeze. One by one each leaf loses grip and gently swirls to the ground. A balletic waltz repeated each year, ultimately accumulating acres of fallen foliage. Though many people find this ancient dance to be little more than another yard chore to add to the list, the natural function of fallen leaves is critical to the health of a forest. A balance that can be too easily disrupted.
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: Japanese sago palm

The beauty of this architectural plant (Cycas revoluta) is all down to its dramatic green foliage. Its long, arching, palm-like fronds evoke sunny days and relaxing beach holidays; I love the way plants have the power to transport us in just a glance. Light or shade?. Bright indirect light to...
GARDENING
The New West

Ooops! I forgot the mushrooms

Close view of Chanterelle MushroomsJelena Juhnevica/Pexels. This is a recollection of events that happened to me. I grew up on the east coast, where the most popular mushrooms are the basic buttons at the store. And for the more adventurous, the hallucinogenic ones that are found everywhere in cow patties. I knew Oregon had mushrooms, but wow!
OREGON STATE
gardenrant.com

No, We Don’t Just Need to Plant More Milkweed

The call to plant milkweed — while easily sharable and actionable — is greatly reductionist and oversimplified. Maybe even harmful in some ways. I don’t see it as a baby step or gateway, I see it as a sleight of hand. Telling folks to go get some...
GARDENING

