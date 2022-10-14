Read full article on original website
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Chives in Hardiness Zone 8 (2022)
Do you want to grow Chives in Hardiness Zone 8, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting Chives is not as easy as it seems. Chives are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in...
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Thousands of These Little Pests Want to Be in Your Home This Iowa Winter
It's that time of year again. The time of year when outdoor plants start to die off, and so do pesky bugs. Well, most of them do, anyway. Some like to punch their ticket to the winter hotel known as your house. DUN DUN DUNNN!!. Actually, there's really no need...
U.S. Stink Bug Invasion to Get Even Worse in Some Areas, New Study Shows
Nobody likes stink bugs — slightly resembling cockroaches, they emit a foul odor when squashed, and unfortunately, their dead bodies attract more stink bugs. And if you've noticed that the stink bugs have been especially bad this year, there's a reason for that. It's widely known that invasive species...
Here is the BEST Time to Start Flannel Flower Seeds in Texas (2022 Guide)
Do you want to grow flannel flower seeds in Texas, but don’t know when to start them?. Starting flannel flower seeds is not as easy as it seems. Flannel Flower Seeds must be consistently watered, receive at least 8 hours of sunlight a day, & be kept at room temperature of at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
Meet the largest organism ever recorded in history
The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
Tips for Planting Roses in Your Garden
I recently reached out to a few colleagues who are professional rose gardeners to ask for their tips on planting. Want to know the number one tip I got?. If you can plant a shrub, you can plant a rose. The following tips for how to plant roses will help ensure your success with one of the world’s most popular flowers.
Fallen leaves account for up to 80% of nutrients used by forest trees
Summer air fades and is replaced with the nip of autumn wind. Golden light bounces from the yellow and orange leaves which sway in the breeze. One by one each leaf loses grip and gently swirls to the ground. A balletic waltz repeated each year, ultimately accumulating acres of fallen foliage. Though many people find this ancient dance to be little more than another yard chore to add to the list, the natural function of fallen leaves is critical to the health of a forest. A balance that can be too easily disrupted.
5 out-of-towner birds you might suddenly see in your Michigan backyard this month
Changing leaves and falling temperatures aren’t the only signs that autumn is officially here. Pay attention, and in the month of October you may see new birds in your backyard — at your feeders, or foraging for insects in nearby trees and shrubs — as the continuation of fall migration has more birds on the move.
Houseplant of the week: Japanese sago palm
The beauty of this architectural plant (Cycas revoluta) is all down to its dramatic green foliage. Its long, arching, palm-like fronds evoke sunny days and relaxing beach holidays; I love the way plants have the power to transport us in just a glance. Light or shade?. Bright indirect light to...
I spent $30,000 on a 'Hobbit'-style house and now live mortgage-free in a tiny home village
A retired software developer moved to a tiny home community and is now mortgage-free. EJ Runyon bought a "Hobbit"-style home for $30,000 and says it's now worth about $50,000. The owners of the community said about 70% of its residents are single women over 45. In a field outside Knoxville,...
Ooops! I forgot the mushrooms
Close view of Chanterelle MushroomsJelena Juhnevica/Pexels. This is a recollection of events that happened to me. I grew up on the east coast, where the most popular mushrooms are the basic buttons at the store. And for the more adventurous, the hallucinogenic ones that are found everywhere in cow patties. I knew Oregon had mushrooms, but wow!
No, We Don’t Just Need to Plant More Milkweed
The call to plant milkweed — while easily sharable and actionable — is greatly reductionist and oversimplified. Maybe even harmful in some ways. I don’t see it as a baby step or gateway, I see it as a sleight of hand. Telling folks to go get some...
