brownwoodnews.com
Two Receive Quarterly First Responder Recognition
A member of the Brown County Sheriff’s Department and member of the Brownwood Fire Department received the Quarterly First Responder Award on Monday morning during a meeting of Commissioners Court. Saydie Bradley is a deputy at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office where she has diligently served her community for...
brownwoodnews.com
BISD Board of Trustees candidates forum at Oct. 21 Chamber luncheon
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon is on Friday, October 21st. The luncheon will be held at the Brownwood Country Club. Buffet lunch opens at 11:30 AM and the program will begin at noon. This month, there will be a School Board Candidate Forum presented by AccelHealth....
brownwoodnews.com
Early voting for Nov. 8 general election begins Oct. 24
Early voting in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election begins Monday, Oct. 24 with all early voting in Brown County taking place at the Elections Administration Office, located at 613 N. Fisk St., Suite 200 in Brownwood. Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24-Friday, Oct....
brownwoodnews.com
Carol Ann Blackerby
Carol Ann Blackerby, age 73, of Brownwood passed away on Friday, October 14, 2002, at a local nursing facility. A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Austin Avenue Church of Christ Family Life Center with J. Tom Washburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Aristeo Cardenas
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I have a son that is a freshman in the Brownwood ISD. I have also coached a majority of the freshman young men in either soccer or baseball. I have friends and family that have children that attend or work at BISD. My mother was an employee of BISD for over 15 years.
brownwoodnews.com
Francie Clark
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I have three children: J.W. (5 years), ClaraAnn (3 years) and Boone (10 months) so as a Brownwood BISD parent, my journey will begin next year and continue for the next two decades! BUT my support of Brownwood Schools has been ongoing through attendance at public events, financial support, and through business ownership in this community.
brownwoodnews.com
Justin Posey
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I was born and raised in Brownwood, TX and graduated from BHS in 1999. My daughter, Kori graduated BHS in 2018. My son, Logan is currently a junior at BHS and a very active student athlete. My mother, step-mother, and grandmother were all teachers at BISD. I am vested and know that BISD is the heart of our community.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Grand Jury Indictments for September
During the September 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 31 true bills were returned against 25 persons. Amanda Kay Parks – Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Repeat Offender. Jeremy Gabriel Perez – Evading Arrest; Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver,...
brownwoodnews.com
Neil Larremore
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I grew up in Brownwood, starting off with kindergarten at Woodland Heights attending. Brownwood ISD all the way through until I graduated from Brownwood High School in 2011. My wife...
brownwoodnews.com
Margaret Wilson
Margaret Jane Landreth Wilson, 94, passed away peacefully at 8 AM on Sunday morning October 16 at Hendricks Hospital in Brownwood, TX. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 19 at 4 PM at Heartland Funeral Home – 303 Early Blvd. in Early. There will be a brief tribute at 530pm at the end of the visitation.
brownwoodnews.com
Danny Atchison
Danny Atchison, age 67, of North Lake Brownwood peacefully passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. A Celebration of Life for Danny will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel; a private family interment will be held at a later date in Ruidoso, NM. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Jackie Wayne Roberts, 72, of Brownwood
Jackie Wayne Roberts, age 72, of Brownwood returned to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, and loved ones in his Heavenly home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Celebration of Life for Jackie will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Early Event Center (419 Garmon Dr. Early, Texas 76802). Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Fleeing suspects arrested in separate events over the weekend
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press releases Monday:. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., Officer Austin Carlisle conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Commerce for a vehicle equipment malfunction. The driver and the passenger of the vehicle were identified, and the stop was concluded after a warning was written.
brownwoodnews.com
Pastor Craig Smee named Citizen of the Year at Early Chamber banquet
The Early Chamber of Commerce held its 2021-22 Membership Banquet Monday night at Prima Pasta, where 10 awards were presented to various business and individuals who have helped the community thrive over the last year. Awards presented were:. Citizen of the Year: Victory Life Church Pastor Craig Smee. Public Servant...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Remains in Burn Ban
Even though light rain amounts were received over much of Brown County Sunday night and this morning, the amount is not enough to change the current ban on outdoor burning. In session Monday morning, at the recommendation of fire department personnel and Brown County Emergency Management, County Commissioners decided to leave the Burn Ban in place until further notice.
ktxs.com
Brownwood man arrested, accused of kidnapping juvenile
BROWNWOOD, Texas — The Brownwood Police Department has released details of an investigation involving a man and a teenager from Alabama. According to officials, Brownwood police received information that a 14-year-old runaway from Alabama was possibly in the area. Officials believed the teen may be with John David Twomey, whose age has not been disclosed.
brownwoodnews.com
Smith enjoys new way of learning at TSTC
Robert Smith enjoys the way he is able to study Computer Networking and Systems Administration at Texas State Technical College. Smith is taking advantage of TSTC’s performance-based education model to get ahead in his studies. He is also taking the time to visit the Brownwood campus to have instructor Renee Blackshear grade his progress in each assessment.
brownwoodnews.com
Johnny Lynn Jackson
Johnny Lynn Jackson, of Brownwood, passed away October 9, 2022 at the age of 61. A graveside memorial will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:00PM, at the May Cemetery, with interment to follow. Johnny was born October 16, 1960 in Brownwood, TX, to Charlie Dale and Gennettia...
brownwoodnews.com
Jailer arrested for inappropriate relations with inmate
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release Thursday:. On October 06, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on allegations of inappropriate relations involving a jailer of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation led to the arrest of Austin Hubbard for...
Hidden Gems: New owners of Santa Anna motel, RV park work to improve & preserve history
SANTA ANNA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Ranger Motel and RV Park in Santa Anna now has a new set of owners, who want to let others know about the history of this location and even let them experience it for themselves. New owners, Todd and Vicki Virden, said they drove by the site at […]
