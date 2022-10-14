ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

CandysDirt

La Foofaraw: Historic Downtown Plano Art Deco Property is For Sale

Downtown Plano’s La Foofaraw building, which dates back to the 1890s and the town’s earliest years, has been listed for sale. Commercial real estate agent Melissa French with Rogers Healy and Associates Commercial called the property rare, as these types of properties don’t often come up for sale. The property is co-listed with her partner Emma Allred.
PLANO, TX
luxury-houses.net

Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million

39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Check Out This An Airplane Bungalow On a Tree-Lined Street of Delight

This little write-up is going to be a high list of what’s this? What’s that? Oh, man, that’s pretty. We’ll start with the obvious … Oh, man, that’s pretty. What is? This house. It’s an Airplane Bungalow set in the Kings Highway Historic District in Oak Cliff. Quick fact from Preservation Dallas: Kings Highway was originally constructed as a temporary apartment for Winnetka Heights in 1910.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1

It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

WATCH: Inside look at Arlington eatery Breakfast Brothers

BREAKFAST BROTHERS SPONSORED CONTENT — Ricky Booker is no stranger to CW33 audiences. His show ‘In the Kitchen’ gives us a sneak peek into what happens in the world of cooking and feeding the soul of every family. We got a chance to sample some of the...
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Lease

H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2

The Plano store will ease some pressure off the other stores.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. The planned H-E-B in Plano finally has an official opening date. The new store will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Dallas News reports that the massive 118,000 square-foot store, will have an H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant attached, as well as a home decor and essentials department, as well as a beauty section.
PLANO, TX
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Home with Spacious Living Areas and A Beautiful Resort Style Backyard Listed $4.8 Million in Frisco, Texas

The Home in Frisco, a gorgeous corner lot residence in the heart of Frisco Hills of Kingwood gated community with spacious living areas, gourmet kitchen, spacious rooms, decorative lighting, media room, game room, vaulted ceilings is now available for sale. This house located at 1784 Hidalgo Ln, Frisco, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Peace Montgomery (Phone: 214-425-0703) at Stellar Real Estate, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt

Plano-Based Realtor Also Has a Passion for Writing Books

Whether it’s getting them into the home of their dreams or helping them overcome some of the hardest moments, James Bivins’ goal is to improve the lives of others. Bivins, a Realtor with Keller Williams in Plano, has been in the real estate business since May 2020 when he moved to Frisco. He is also a best-selling author on Amazon with his book Walking Through the Valley of Grief.
PLANO, TX
CW33

Best drink spots in North Texas with the best liqueur

DALLAS (KDAF) — As they say in Parks and Recreation – “Treat Yo’ Self”. It’s Sunday and you deserve to have a relaxing day off with a drink or two (in a responsible manner). It may be the weekend but this Sunday is also special because it is National Liqueur Day!
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall

When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

