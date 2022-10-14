ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghosts' 1-Hour Christmas Episode Gets Airdate, 'Holiday Rom-Com' Premise

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 4 days ago
The Ghosts and Sam will have very different holiday agendas when the CBS hitcom serves up an hourlong Christmas episode this December.

Airing Thursday, Dec. 15 from 8 to 9 pm ET, the XL outing finds Jay’s (played by Utkarsh Ambudkar) sister Bela (Punam Patel) returning to Woodstone Mansion for a holiday visit — in the company of a platonic male friend. (Patel first played Bela in Season 1’s 12th episode, titled… well, “Jay’s Sister”; see photo above.)

Sam (Rose McIver), inspired by the holiday rom-coms she adores, in turn makes it her mission to spark a holiday romance between Bela and her traveling companion. The ghosts, however, conjure up a very different holiday plan that also involves Bela.

How holly and jolly will the holiday episode be? Executive producer Joe Port previously told TVLine, “ There is a lot of singing in the Christmas special ” — though, to the disappointment of at least the TVLine reader who had written into Inside Line, Utkarsh Ambudkar’s Jay won’t be among those carrying a tune.

“He’s an incredible improvisational rapper, like world class,” executive producer Joe Wiseman raved, noting that Ambudkar was part of Freestyle Love Supreme, an improvisational hip-hop comedy group started by Lin-Manuel Miranda. “We would love [to have him sing on the show]” but “We currently don’t have plans for that.”

Want scoop on Ghosts , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

