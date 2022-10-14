Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Chelsey Flippin
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I have a son, Grayson, who is currently in the sixth grade at Coggin Elementary School. Grayson has been attending Brownwood schools since third grade, moving here from Coleman. I have also been actively involved in the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) for the past four years as a parent volunteer. The PTO has been successful in providing the elementary school items that have not been included in the budgets such as playground equipment for both Woodland Heights and Coggin Intermediate through various fundraisers held throughout the years.
’13 Vultures Haunted house’ prepared to share scares in Baird
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Since 2015, Clu Burnham and his wife and kids have ran 13 Vultures Haunted Estate. This two acres of ghoulish fun includes the house itself, a creepy cemetery, witches woods, abandoned corn field and butchers barn. “We been married 40 years and we were always big Halloween fans. We always decorated the […]
brownwoodnews.com
Justin Posey
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I was born and raised in Brownwood, TX and graduated from BHS in 1999. My daughter, Kori graduated BHS in 2018. My son, Logan is currently a junior at BHS and a very active student athlete. My mother, step-mother, and grandmother were all teachers at BISD. I am vested and know that BISD is the heart of our community.
brownwoodnews.com
Early voting for Nov. 8 general election begins Oct. 24
Early voting in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election begins Monday, Oct. 24 with all early voting in Brown County taking place at the Elections Administration Office, located at 613 N. Fisk St., Suite 200 in Brownwood. Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24-Friday, Oct....
brownwoodnews.com
May Community Center Estate/Garage Sale Oct. 21-22
The May Community Center, May, Texas, will have a HUGE inside ESTATE/GARAGE SALE on Friday & Saturday Oct. 21-22. It will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. There will be a GREAT variety of items donated by many families at great prices and something for everyone. All proceeds will benefit the non-profit May Community Center.
brownwoodnews.com
Francie Clark
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I have three children: J.W. (5 years), ClaraAnn (3 years) and Boone (10 months) so as a Brownwood BISD parent, my journey will begin next year and continue for the next two decades! BUT my support of Brownwood Schools has been ongoing through attendance at public events, financial support, and through business ownership in this community.
brownwoodnews.com
Carol Ann Blackerby
Carol Ann Blackerby, age 73, of Brownwood passed away on Friday, October 14, 2002, at a local nursing facility. A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Austin Avenue Church of Christ Family Life Center with J. Tom Washburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Neil Larremore
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I grew up in Brownwood, starting off with kindergarten at Woodland Heights attending. Brownwood ISD all the way through until I graduated from Brownwood High School in 2011. My wife...
brownwoodnews.com
Pastor Craig Smee named Citizen of the Year at Early Chamber banquet
The Early Chamber of Commerce held its 2021-22 Membership Banquet Monday night at Prima Pasta, where 10 awards were presented to various business and individuals who have helped the community thrive over the last year. Awards presented were:. Citizen of the Year: Victory Life Church Pastor Craig Smee. Public Servant...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Outlaws 11U capture ‘Spooky Season Smash’ tournament title
The Brown County Outlaws 11U competed in the City Limits Sports Academy “Spooky Season Smash” tournament this weekend playing UP in the 12U division. The Outlaws brought home gold going 3-0 and undefeated on the day! Congratulations to the players and coaching staff on an incredible weekend of baseball! Next up for the outlaws will be the Brownwood Baseball Bonanza right here at the Bert V. Massey Sports complex hosted by Brownwood’s own Howard Payne University on November 5th-6th. The Outlaws look to continue their success this fall season with their current record of 10-1-1 (undefeated in 11u) as they play up in the 12U division once again. Come out and support both the Outlaws and the Howard Payne Yellowjackets in this one of a kind tournament where the HPU baseball players will be on the field as umpires and in both dugouts as this one of a kind tournament is played right here in Brownwood, Tx!
brownwoodnews.com
BISD Board of Trustees candidates forum at Oct. 21 Chamber luncheon
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon is on Friday, October 21st. The luncheon will be held at the Brownwood Country Club. Buffet lunch opens at 11:30 AM and the program will begin at noon. This month, there will be a School Board Candidate Forum presented by AccelHealth....
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood, Early, Bangs marching bands advance to Area round
The Brownwood High School, Early High School and Bangs High School marching bands each competed in Regional competition in Mineral Wells on Saturday, and all three advanced to the Area round.
Hidden Gems: New owners of Santa Anna motel, RV park work to improve & preserve history
SANTA ANNA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Ranger Motel and RV Park in Santa Anna now has a new set of owners, who want to let others know about the history of this location and even let them experience it for themselves. New owners, Todd and Vicki Virden, said they drove by the site at […]
koxe.com
Jackie Wayne Roberts, 72, of Brownwood
Jackie Wayne Roberts, age 72, of Brownwood returned to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, and loved ones in his Heavenly home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Celebration of Life for Jackie will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Early Event Center (419 Garmon Dr. Early, Texas 76802). Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Two Receive Quarterly First Responder Recognition
A member of the Brown County Sheriff’s Department and member of the Brownwood Fire Department received the Quarterly First Responder Award on Monday morning during a meeting of Commissioners Court. Saydie Bradley is a deputy at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office where she has diligently served her community for...
brownwoodnews.com
Margaret Wilson
Margaret Jane Landreth Wilson, 94, passed away peacefully at 8 AM on Sunday morning October 16 at Hendricks Hospital in Brownwood, TX. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 19 at 4 PM at Heartland Funeral Home – 303 Early Blvd. in Early. There will be a brief tribute at 530pm at the end of the visitation.
koxe.com
Suzanne Rae Reyes, 68, of Brownwood
Suzanne Rae Reyes, age 68, of Brownwood went to her Heavenly home Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Harris Methodist Hospital, Ft. Worth surrounded in love by her family. A Celebration of Life for Suzanne will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Smith enjoys new way of learning at TSTC
Robert Smith enjoys the way he is able to study Computer Networking and Systems Administration at Texas State Technical College. Smith is taking advantage of TSTC’s performance-based education model to get ahead in his studies. He is also taking the time to visit the Brownwood campus to have instructor Renee Blackshear grade his progress in each assessment.
brownwoodnews.com
Fleeing suspects arrested in separate events over the weekend
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press releases Monday:. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., Officer Austin Carlisle conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Commerce for a vehicle equipment malfunction. The driver and the passenger of the vehicle were identified, and the stop was concluded after a warning was written.
SUV traveling behind other vehicle hauling lumber struck, Early PD reminds all to secure loose materials before hitting roads
EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A traffic incident just outside Early, involving a vehicle hauling plywood, could have resulted in serious injury last Friday. City of Early Police Department (EPD) took to Facebook Monday afternoon to post its significant weekend incidents, in which the department put out a reminder for all to securely strap down loose […]
Comments / 0