The Brown County Outlaws 11U competed in the City Limits Sports Academy “Spooky Season Smash” tournament this weekend playing UP in the 12U division. The Outlaws brought home gold going 3-0 and undefeated on the day! Congratulations to the players and coaching staff on an incredible weekend of baseball! Next up for the outlaws will be the Brownwood Baseball Bonanza right here at the Bert V. Massey Sports complex hosted by Brownwood’s own Howard Payne University on November 5th-6th. The Outlaws look to continue their success this fall season with their current record of 10-1-1 (undefeated in 11u) as they play up in the 12U division once again. Come out and support both the Outlaws and the Howard Payne Yellowjackets in this one of a kind tournament where the HPU baseball players will be on the field as umpires and in both dugouts as this one of a kind tournament is played right here in Brownwood, Tx!

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO