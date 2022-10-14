ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest City, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Hickory Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a homicide after a man called 9-1-1 and said he had shot his roommate. When police got to the apartment in the 900 Block of 5th Street SE, they found a man injured from a gunshot wound. Catawba County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Man shot, killed by roommate in Hickory, police say

The break led to all Clover schools being on a two-hour delay. The nation’s only amusement park straddling two states will expand to year-round operations beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Clover School District on two-hour delay after water line break. Updated: 7 hours ago. Water service is expected to be...
HICKORY, NC
FOX Carolina

Sheriff gives update on homicide investigation in Spartanburg

Doctors are trading in their medical equipment for musical instruments. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting what's new in the area including Scoundrel, Simpsonville Arts, and High Spirits Hospitality. Mobile education center to fight drug addiction. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver charged with DUI after deadly crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person just after midnight on Friday, October 14. Officers said the crash happened near the intersection of Church Street and Academy Street at around 12:39 a.m. According to officers, the crash involved...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Cherokee County. Troopers said on Oct. 11 around 9:49 p.m., an unknown car was heading south on US-29 near Leigh Road when the driver...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Crime survey has Montford neighbors considering hired security

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of 217 residents who live in Asheville's Montford Area Historic District indicates a heightened sense of concern about violent crime. Data from the Asheville Police Department shows violent crime has been climbing in the neighborhood since 2016. News 13 reported a month ago...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy