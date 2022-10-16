ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

New Poll Reveals How Hochul-Zeldin Race Looks Among Those Who Say They Will 'Definitely Vote'

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

With less than a month to go until New Yorkers choose their next governor, fresh polling shows Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul remains the favorite over her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Hochul holds a 10-point lead over Zeldin, 51 to 41 percent, among registered voters statewide, including those who are undecided, according to a new Marist poll .

Among those who say they "will definitely vote," Hochul's lead is down to an eight-point edge over Zeldin, 52 to 44 percent.

Pollsters also asked those with a candidate preference how committed they are to their choice. Seventy-four percent of Zeldin’s supporters, compared with 62 percent of Hochul’s, said they were “firmly committed.”

When it comes to likeability, 46 percent of voters have a favorable opinion of Hochul, while 43 percent have an unfavorable one, the poll found.

For Zeldin, 36 percent of New York voters view him favorably, while 37 percent have an unfavorable view.

Voters were also asked about their top issues heading into the election, with nearly three in ten (28 percent) saying inflation. Preserving democracy (24 percent) was second, followed by crime (18 percent), abortion (14 percent), health care (8 percent), and immigration (7 percent).

Inflation is the top issue among Republicans (42 percent) and independents (31 percent), while preserving democracy was mentioned by a plurality of Democrats (35 percent), according to the poll.

Asked how confident they are that their state or local government will run a fair and accurate election, 90 percent of Democrats were either very confident or confident, nearly twice as many as Republicans (only 47 percent).

A majority of Republicans (53 percent) said they had little or no confidence in the election process.

Hochul and Zeldin will face off in their only debate on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Pace University in Manhattan. It will air on Spectrum News NY1.

A former lieutenant governor and the state’s first female governor, Hochul is seeking her first full term in office after assuming the role in August 2021 when Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Zeldin represents the state’s 1st Congressional District covering eastern Long Island. He is a staunch supporter of former President Trump and was among the 147 Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Election Day will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

$55K Reward Offered For Arrest Of Dangerous Suspect Who Killed Jewish Father Working In DC

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch is asking for the public's help locating several murder suspects wanted on separate homicide offenses. A $55,000 reward is being offered to find Avery Miller, 27, who is wanted after the murder of Aryeh Wolf, 25, in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Metropolitan Police.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Virginia 7-Eleven Confirmed To Be Pumping Water Instead Of Gas In Customer's Gas Tanks

Several people have now reported water being pumped into their vehicle instead of gas at a 7-Eleven in Virginia, according to WJLA. Customers are reporting vehicle issues after pumping gas at the 7-Eleven in Sterling, claiming that "excessive" amounts of water are being found in their fuel tanks when taken to get inspected. The water in the tanks is reportedly causing several vehicles to suddenly break down, costing the effected customers thousands in estimated repairs, the outlet continues.
STERLING, VA
Daily Voice

Former NFL Player Killed In Pennsylvania Bar Shooting

Authorities have identified the 32-year-old man slain at a Berks County bar in the early morning hours of Sunday. Oct. 16 as former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard. Dennard was shot dead at Legends bar on North 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, accordin…
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Inmate Found Dead In Central PA Prison

An inmate was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at a State Correctional Institution in central Pennsylvania, prison authorities told Daily Voice on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Kenneth Eugene McLaughlin, 44, previously of 164 West Jamestown Road, Hempfield Township, was found unresponsive in his cell during staff rounds that morning, Acting...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

MS-13 Gang Leader Who Ordered Killing Of Man Walking Home From Work In Hempstead Sentenced

The leader of an MS-13 clique on Long Island will spend decades in prison for ordering the killing of a man shot while walking home from work in Hempstead. Ramon Martines, age 39, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars Monday, Oct. 17, in Nassau County Court, more than a month after he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree conspiracy in the March 2017 killing of Nelson Rodriguez.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Accused Narcotics Dealer ‘Nitty Gritz’ Wanted By Morris County Sheriff

Authorities in Morris County are seeking the public’s help tracking down an accused narcotics dealer known as “Nitty Gritz.”. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office CrimeStoppers has issued an arrest warrant for Tyson McCoy — aka “Nitty Gritz” — with charges for first-degree possession with intent/distribution of narcotics, the department said in a release on Monday, Oct. 17.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

6 Arrested In South Jersey Drug Bust: Police

Citizen complaints about alleged drug-dealing activities led to the arrest of six people in Pleasantville, authorities said. The arrests followed a warranted search at 132 North First St., police said. Arrested were Messiah Burton, 19, of Pleasantville; Edwin Eaton, 45, of Pleasantville; Natalie Camagna, 39, of Pleasantville; Satrina Watson, 55,...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

$10K Reward Offered For Info On Suspect In Deadly Reading Shooting

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a gunman wanted in connection with a deadly Reading shooting. Jayquan Miguel Sanchez, 23, is charged with first and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and other related offenses in the shooting death of 26-year-old Quadell Spradley, Reading police said.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Several Murder Suspects Wanted On Separate Homicide Charges For DC Killings

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are asking for the public's help locating several suspects who are currently wanted for homicide offenses. Deonte Patterson is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed after the murder of Ali Jamil Al-Mahdi, 32, according to Metropolitan police.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
385K+
Followers
57K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy