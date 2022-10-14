Colorado’s Commissioner of Education has ordered Adams 14 and neighboring districts to begin reorganization. With a notice sent Monday, the state is giving Adams 14 and the neighboring districts of Mapleton School District, Brighton School District 27J, and Adams 12 Five Star Schools 30 days to appoint three members each to a reorganization committee. The first meeting must be held by Nov. 16.In the letter to Adams 14, Commissioner Katy Anthes also...

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 MINUTES AGO