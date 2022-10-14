Read full article on original website
CNY man arrested after stabbing coworker, sending him to hospital, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — A restaurant employee was arrested after stabbing his coworker in the kitchen of the New Hartford cafe they were working on Saturday, police said. Ivan Rivera, 45, of Bridgewater, was fighting with another coworker Saturday around 5:15 p.m. at Café DelBuono on Commercial Drive, according to a news release from the New Hartford Police Department.
WNYT
Party at former bank shut down by Troy police
Several parties kept Troy Police busy all weekend long. Police stated that these parties took place in a building on 4th St. People in the area told us that the parking lot was overflowing with people, and that they can’t even imagine what it was like inside. Police shut the party down and officers were needed to help disperse the crowd safely from the area.
10-year-old recovering after bear attack at grandparents’ Morris home
A 10-year-old boy is recovering from two puncture wounds to his thigh, bite marks to his foot and ankle, and claw marks on his back after he was attacked by a 250-pound black bear in his grandparents’ backyard.
2 CNY Restaurant Employees Fight, 1 Stabbed, Police Say
A fight between two employees at a well known Central New York restaurant resulted in one being sent to the hospital with a severe laceration to his arm. New Hartford Police were called to Cafe Del Buono on Commercial Drive on Saturday evening for a reported fight involving two workers. When police arrived, they say the victim was found in the kitchen with a serious cut after another employee tried to stab him, according to a release from New Hartford Police. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of the wound, police said.
WNYT
Two in custody in connection to stolen U-Haul
Breaking new details on a traffic back up on 787 Saturday night. We’ve learned that Troy police were tracking down a stolen U-Haul and pulled over that U-Haul, blocking parts of the highway. Police tell us they arrested two suspects for stealing the vehicle. We received several tips about...
WNYT
One person killed in Amsterdam crash
One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened around 1:45 Monday morning on State Highway 5, between Cranes Hollow Road and Truax Road in Amsterdam. Details are scare right now. NewsChannel 13 will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.
WRGB
Two arrested, stolen firearm recovered after Albany traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two people face weapons charges following a stop for a minor traffic infraction Friday in Albany. While patrolling in the City of Albany, Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a Ford Focus in the area of Hunter Street and Colby Street for a minor traffic infraction. During...
DEEP spokesperson: 10-year-old attacked by black bear in Morris
A 10-year-old boy was attacked by a black bear Sunday morning and taken by ambulance to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, according to a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson.
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
1 dead after crash on Route 5 in Amsterdam
Part of Rt. 5 in Amsterdam, between Truax Road and Cranes Hollow Road, was closed Monday morning after a fatal car crash.
WNYT
No arrest made in 2019 homicide, family wants justice
A local family wants closure. It’s been three years since their loved one was murdered here in Albany and still no arrest has been made. Kenneth Love Jr. was the baby of his immediate family. His two older sisters describe him as a sweetheart with a flair for fashion, and says he loved to make people laugh.
Saratoga County Man Missing Since Sunday – Police Ask for Your Help!
Police Search for Saratoga County Man who Went Missing on Sunday. Frank Brimhall, a 57-year-old, missing vulnerable adult who has hallucinations and is confused, and may be in need of medical attention. The electronic signs went up - visible to commuters throughout Upstate New York this morning and State Police...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County Fraud Task Force makes several arrests
MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Fraud Task Force announced a number of arrests in the second and third quarters of this year. John Isaacs, 50, of Liberty, was charged with insurance fraud, healthcare fraud and falsifying business records. It is alleged that he would “punch in” via his cell phone as a caregiver for his mother while he was working at his primary job. He would then submit timesheets to Medicaid containing falsified hours.
Man found in N.Y. after allegedly moving girlfriend’s body in suspicious death case, officials say
A Mercer County man charged in the death investigation of a Trenton woman — who authorities now say was his girlfriend — was apprehended Wednesday near Albany, New York, officials said. Alton Eubanks, 48, is charged with disturbing, moving or concealing human remains in the Sept. 21 death...
Upstate New York Man Allegedly Stabbed Landlord Over TV Remote
One man was stabbed, and the other was arrested on Monday, October 10th in Hudson, New York. According to the Hudson Police Department, a 52-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his landlord on Monday around 5 p.m. in Columbia County. According to News 10, police responded to...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Livingston Manor woman arrested for Grand Larceny
On October 12, 2022, State Police from the Narrowsburg barracks arrested Miranda J. Stickle, age 27 from Livingston Manor for Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Grand Larceny 4th degree, felonies. She was additionally charged with Unauthorized of a Motor Vehicle and Unlawful Use of a Credit Card, misdemeanors. On September...
Man hits utility pole, flees on foot, arrested for DWI
On October 7th, Otsego County Sheriff's deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Hartwick.
3 caught with large amount of meth in Otsego County
Three people were arrested by Otsego County Sheriff's deputies following a traffic stop in the Town of Springfield.
Police: Bicyclist fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Prospect Park
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Prospect Park.
News 12
3 New Yorkers win $50,000 prizes playing Powerball
Three New Yorkers won $50,000 third-prize winning tickets in Monday's Powerball drawing. The Oct. 17 tickets were sold at Mobil gas station on East Broadway in Monticello, the 7-Eleven store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack and Mary's Express and Deli on Skillman Avenue in Woodside. The third-prize tickets matched...
