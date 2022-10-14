ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

Comments

Syracuse.com

CNY man arrested after stabbing coworker, sending him to hospital, police say

New Hartford, N.Y. — A restaurant employee was arrested after stabbing his coworker in the kitchen of the New Hartford cafe they were working on Saturday, police said. Ivan Rivera, 45, of Bridgewater, was fighting with another coworker Saturday around 5:15 p.m. at Café DelBuono on Commercial Drive, according to a news release from the New Hartford Police Department.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WNYT

Party at former bank shut down by Troy police

Several parties kept Troy Police busy all weekend long. Police stated that these parties took place in a building on 4th St. People in the area told us that the parking lot was overflowing with people, and that they can’t even imagine what it was like inside. Police shut the party down and officers were needed to help disperse the crowd safely from the area.
TROY, NY
WIBX 950

2 CNY Restaurant Employees Fight, 1 Stabbed, Police Say

A fight between two employees at a well known Central New York restaurant resulted in one being sent to the hospital with a severe laceration to his arm. New Hartford Police were called to Cafe Del Buono on Commercial Drive on Saturday evening for a reported fight involving two workers. When police arrived, they say the victim was found in the kitchen with a serious cut after another employee tried to stab him, according to a release from New Hartford Police. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of the wound, police said.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WNYT

Two in custody in connection to stolen U-Haul

Breaking new details on a traffic back up on 787 Saturday night. We’ve learned that Troy police were tracking down a stolen U-Haul and pulled over that U-Haul, blocking parts of the highway. Police tell us they arrested two suspects for stealing the vehicle. We received several tips about...
TROY, NY
WNYT

One person killed in Amsterdam crash

One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened around 1:45 Monday morning on State Highway 5, between Cranes Hollow Road and Truax Road in Amsterdam. Details are scare right now. NewsChannel 13 will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WRGB

Two arrested, stolen firearm recovered after Albany traffic stop

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two people face weapons charges following a stop for a minor traffic infraction Friday in Albany. While patrolling in the City of Albany, Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a Ford Focus in the area of Hunter Street and Colby Street for a minor traffic infraction. During...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

No arrest made in 2019 homicide, family wants justice

A local family wants closure. It’s been three years since their loved one was murdered here in Albany and still no arrest has been made. Kenneth Love Jr. was the baby of his immediate family. His two older sisters describe him as a sweetheart with a flair for fashion, and says he loved to make people laugh.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County Fraud Task Force makes several arrests

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Fraud Task Force announced a number of arrests in the second and third quarters of this year. John Isaacs, 50, of Liberty, was charged with insurance fraud, healthcare fraud and falsifying business records. It is alleged that he would “punch in” via his cell phone as a caregiver for his mother while he was working at his primary job. He would then submit timesheets to Medicaid containing falsified hours.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Livingston Manor woman arrested for Grand Larceny

On October 12, 2022, State Police from the Narrowsburg barracks arrested Miranda J. Stickle, age 27 from Livingston Manor for Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Grand Larceny 4th degree, felonies. She was additionally charged with Unauthorized of a Motor Vehicle and Unlawful Use of a Credit Card, misdemeanors. On September...
LIVINGSTON MANOR, NY
News 12

3 New Yorkers win $50,000 prizes playing Powerball

Three New Yorkers won $50,000 third-prize winning tickets in Monday's Powerball drawing. The Oct. 17 tickets were sold at Mobil gas station on East Broadway in Monticello, the 7-Eleven store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack and Mary's Express and Deli on Skillman Avenue in Woodside. The third-prize tickets matched...
MONTICELLO, NY

