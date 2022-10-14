Read full article on original website
LSU football now favored in matchup vs. No. 7 Ole Miss
If Week 6’s loss to Tennessee was the low point of LSU football’s season, last Saturday was its peak. The Tigers rebounded from a 40-13 loss by going on the road to defeat Florida pretty easily. Brian Kelly’s team was firing on all cylinders, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The win saw the Bayou Bengals improve to 5-2 on the season and 3-1 in Southeastern Conference play.
Brian Kelly’s daughter calls out Florida fans after visiting The Swamp
Brian Kelly’s daughter wasn’t feeling any Southern hospitality from the Florida faithful on Saturday. LSU (5-2, 3-1) avoided a losing streak by beating Florida 45-35 in The Swamp. Apparently, Gators fans took an L too from Kelly’s daughter, who went on TikTok to trash the atmosphere. “I...
Florida Football: Gators Survivor Series would make entertaining bye week
It’s the bye week for the Florida Gators and it is safe to say that Florida football won’t be giving up any points this weekend. We think. But one theme that has developed for the Gators this year is the offense and defense haven’t both played a complete game at the same time.
Brian Kelly explains why Kayshon Boutte was named captain for Florida game: 'You saw the way he played'
Brian Kelly paid a visit to “SEC This Morning” with Peter Burns and Chris Doering to recap LSU’s win at Florida on Saturday. Kelly discussed the practice week leading up to the game, and how Kayshon Boutte was named a captain. “First of all, you have to...
5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU
LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
Billy Napier reacts to LSU loss: 'We're going to be sick when we watch this tape'
Billy Napier and Florida will have a tough recovery from the 45-35 LSU loss, as the Gators built a 14-7 lead, and then scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, but still fell short. The Gators gave up 528 yards to the Tigers as Jayden Daniels accounted for 6 touchdowns...
Florida Gators' third-down defense continues to trend in the wrong direction
Just from watching the games it was clear that Florida Gators defense has struggled at times to get off the field. But the numbers paint a picture that’s much worse. Florida’s third-down defense is dead last in the nation. It is 131st out of 131 teams. The full...
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator
Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Personal foul! Gators’ golf cart stolen from football practice facility
Someone intercepted a six-passenger golf cart from the University of Florida Gators’ new $85 million football practice facility. Police found it a day later under a tarp in the yard of a man who has been the subject of complaints for over a decade about vehicles, junk, trash and debris on his property.
Southern battled through to defeat Alcorn State
Southern had to fight hard but defended their home field on Saturday evening at A.W. Mumford Stadium against Alcorn State. The post Southern battled through to defeat Alcorn State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY
Think it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg to have a good time in Gainesville? Think again! There are such a fantastic range of free things to do in Gainesville. You are reading: Free things to do in gainesville fl | 15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY.
UF’s Go Greater campaign raises $4.5 billion
University of Florida alumnus Al Warrington kicked off the Go Greater with a $75 million gift in 2014. At the time it was the largest-ever donation in school history, but UF still had a long way to go to reach its $3 billion goal. This week, UF announced Dr. Herbert...
Local brewery hosts Gainesville Record Fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cypress and Grove Brewery played host to the Gainesville Record Fair Sunday. Record lovers piled in to sift through and find some gems. Even in the digital age, the love for vinyl records is extremely high. “It’s something that you can hold and you can put...
A celebration of light comes to Celebration Pointe
As children run by in their colorful Kurtas and Lehengas, a traditional Indian sitar song plays over the jingling of their sparkling outfit adornments, while the fragrant smells of chicken tikka masala and samosas waft through the air. More than 8,500 miles away from their original hometown for some, and...
City of Gainesville will celebrate the start of construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville will celebrate the start of the construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood in southeast Gainesville on Tuesday. You can explore the neighborhood and home model options and see which lots are still available. There is a chance to win a $100 gift card...
Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
6 adults, 3 students charged after fight at Westdale Middle
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six adults and three students are facing charges after a fight at a Baton Rouge middle school on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened at Westdale Middle School on Claycut Road. Deputies said there was a...
Person slams car into house after being shot in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6 p.m., Sunday. According to police, they say shots were being fired at the vehicle, and as a result, the car crashed into the home. The victim...
Students protest Sasse's appointment at UF, and how Florida is assisting those impacted by Ian
This week we began the hour with details about the life sentence recommended in the mass murders at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. A jury decided against the death penalty for killer Nikolas Cruz. Guest: Gerard Albert III of WLRN. New UF president. Students in Gainesville protested over...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
