Bay Net
Marines Move Out With First Tier 1 Expeditionary AM Machine
NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Maintainers at Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 39 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, can now deploy an additive manufactured (AM) capability in contested logistics environments thanks to a newly installed Tier 1 Expeditionary (T1X) desktop polymers AM system. Recently...
Defense One
CNO: Navy Is Equipping Ships with a Software Arsenal, Taking Lead on New Destroyer Design
This year’s State of the Navy event found Adm. Mike Gilday just back from a West Coast swing, taken primarily to look at naval aviation. But the Chief of Naval Operations has a lot more on his mind as he enters his fourth year on the job, from trying to get the fleet on track to match up with China’s burgeoning force to persuading Congress to pay for it. Deputy Editor Bradley Peniston spoke with Adm. Gilday on Sept. 14; full video of the interview is available (registration required), here.
nationalinterest.org
General Dynamics’ New StrykerX Will Blow Away the Competition
GDLS will be unveiling new “demonstrator” StrykerX and AbramsX platforms at the 2022 Association of the United States Army, Annual Symposium. General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is not typically known for its advances in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled target recognition, multi-domain information processing, software-enabled weapons upgrades, and breakthrough robotics.
BAE Systems’ Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit Passes Critical Test
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- BAE Systems has successfully fired its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit ( LR-PGK ) for 155mm artillery projectiles from the U.S. Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) at Yuma Proving Ground, demonstrating airframe structural survivability under extreme firing conditions. The LR-PGK improves the accuracy of unguided artillery projectiles with low-cost navigation and guidance technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005127/en/ BAE Systems successfully fired its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit for 155mm artillery shells from the U.S. Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery, demonstrating structural survivability under extreme firing conditions. (Source: BAE Systems)
BAE Systems Delivers Upgraded CV90 With Brand New Turret to the Netherlands
ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- The first newly-upgraded CV90 infantry fighting vehicle (IFVs) for the Royal Netherlands Army’s fleet was recently unveiled during a rollout ceremony at the BAE Systems Hägglunds facility in Sweden. Customers, local dignitaries, and BAE Systems employees attended the event, which celebrated the first vehicle completed in the 500 million euro upgrade program. The upgrade enhances the CV90 vehicles’ capabilities by providing vehicle crews with improved protection, firepower, and ergonomics, and significantly increased combat effectiveness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005506/en/ CV90s, old and new. (Credit: Netherlands Ministry of Defence)
Defense One
U.S.-Led Drone Fleet Starting To Come Together in Middle East
A proposed fleet of 100 unmanned craft in Middle East waters is starting to come together, with the U.S. Navy on track to provide 20 surface drones by next month and two other countries promising to chip in, the 5th Fleet commander said Wednesday. But it remains unclear just how...
Huntington Ingalls Bags $76.7M Order From US Air Force
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc's HII Mission Technologies division has secured a $76.7 million task order from the U.S. Air Force (USAF). The company will perform research, analysis, test and evaluation that will support and inform USAF decisions related to electronic warfare (EW) and electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) capabilities development. The EMS...
China could make submarines more stealthy and powerful with classified system that reduces noise 90%
A Chinese research team claims to have created a new pump-jet propulsion system that can increase submarine thrust while minimizing obtrusive vibrations by more than 90 percent. The team created a sealant that prevents water from entering a duct without hindering the rotation of the rotor. However, the precise nature...
navalnews.com
Aselsan to exhibit naval solutions at Euronaval 2022
ASELSAN shows what latest technology can bring to maritime and naval defense industry at EURONAVAL 2022 taking place from October 18 – 21 at Le Bourget, Paris. The company is excited to meet and interact once more with sector professionals and to expand its international partnerships during the show.
Flying Magazine
Daher Marks 1,100th Delivery of TBM Series
Bruce McCollum, in the blue jacket, prepares for his transatlantic ferry flight joined by the Daher team in the final assembly area at the factory in France. [Courtesy: Daher]. Just two years after it marked the milestone of its 1,000th delivery of the TBM series, Daher has added 100 more tallies in the book for the single-engine turboprop models.
SpaceNews.com
Commercial space station developers seek clarity on regulations
WASHINGTON — Companies working on commercial space stations intended to succeed the International Space Station say they need more clarity from the federal government on who will regulate them and how. During panel discussions at the Beyond Earth Symposium here Oct. 13, representatives of several of the companies working...
ARC, Inc. and Booz Allen Hamilton Partner to Advance Battlefield IoT with 5G
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 16, 2022-- Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC) and Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) announced a partnership to demonstrate the performance of ARC’s weapons sensing data across BAH’s fifth-generation mobile technology (5G)-powered network. This project is part of BAH’s previously awarded Joint Base Lewis-McChord 5G-Enabled Extended Reality (XR) contract to maximize soldiers’ performance on and off the battlefield. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221016005043/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
defensenews.com
New warfighting and leadership tools available from this center
The thinking that undergirds everything from what kind of weapon a soldier carries to how a combination of units and weapons converge on the battlefield happens at one place — the Combined Arms Center. The center is at the heart of the development of Multi-Domain Operations, the way the...
From weapons systems to outer space, e-waste is a threat to national security
Addressing the top national security challenges presented by China and Russia often boils down to protecting key networks and ensuring supply chains for critical defense capabilities. Limiting the loss of sensitive information, maintaining access to reliable electronic parts and critical minerals and protecting our network of satellites is fundamental to...
mrobusinesstoday.com
L3Harris successfully completes delivery of 6000th WESCAM MX-SERIES ISR imaging system to the USSOCOM
The milestone delivery for USSOCOM was a WESCAM MX-25D electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) and laser designator sensor system delivered in support of the AFSOC’s AC-130J gunship modernization strategy. L3Harris Technologies,an American technology company, defense contractor, and information technology services provider has announced that the company has successfully completed delivery of its...
nationalinterest.org
The Army’s Future Will Be Built on AI and Robots
General Dynamics Land Systems seeking to align with, anticipate, and support the Army’s modernization strategy and vision. The future of armored conflict and modern conceptions of Combined Arms Maneuver is unfolding, and major weapons builders are trying to anticipate future Army needs and requirements. They are investing in research and innovation to help discover new technologies and weapons. In a strategic and developmental sense, General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is seeking to align with, anticipate, and support the Army’s modernization strategy and vision, something which senior leaders say relies heavily upon continued innovation, experimentation, and the rapid harvesting of technologies. GDLS’s focus on innovation, development, and experimentation aligns with what Under Secretary of the Army, Gabe Camarillo told The National Interest in an interview.
