Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

NJ.com

Drug dealer admits he sold narcotics that killed customer

A drug dealer from Atlantic City admitted he sold a combination of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl that killed a 42-year-old man. Ramon Rivera, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday to strict-liability drug induced death and drug distribution, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Rivera is expected to receive 10 years in...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man exposed himself to young girl at N.J. school, prosecutor says

A man who exposed himself to a young girl at a Somerset County school earlier this month has been arrested, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened during an “extracurricular function” at an unidentified Montgomery Township school on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman. School was not in session at the time.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Third man is charged in Jersey City fatal shooting in June

A third man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Jersey City in June, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, was arrested Monday at the Morris County jail in the death of 34-year-old Kyle Howard, who was gunned down in the area of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive just after 11 p.m. on June 12.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Police seek tips after N.J. man killed in shooting

A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed Sunday night in Union County, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal died at an area hospital after police found him shot around 6:40 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers rushed to the area for reports of gunfire before they found Florestal.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Shooting of woman in East New York may have been landlord-tenant dispute

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman is hospitalized and barely hanging on after she was shot outside her apartment over the weekend. Investigators believe the shooting possibly stemmed from a landlord-tenant dispute, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday. Stephanie Cobb is facing the hardest decision a mother could make. "We have to make a family decision to take her off of life support because they say she's gonna never recover. She will never wake up," said Cobb. Danielle Parker, Cobb's daughter, was shot in the neck Sunday outside her family's apartment on Dumont Avenue in East New York.It happened as the family was finishing dinner. "It's crazy. She...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside

A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say

Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
NBC New York

Editor's Note: Brooklyn Apartment Death Story

A story published earlier Monday indicated that a pair of deaths last Friday in Brooklyn, initially believed to be a murder-suicide, was now believed to be a double homicide instead. That report was based on information provided by the NYPD. However, the NYPD now says the initial theory remains intact,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

15 year old shot and killed in New York City subway train

New York, NY- A 15-year old boy was shot and killed during a fight between two groups of teens on a New York City subway train in Queens Friday afternoon. Now the New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect believed to also be a teenager. Police are investigating possible gang related activity that led up to the shooting. According to police at about 3:43 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting on the southbound A train near the Mott Avenue station in Far Rockaway. How’s the train enter the platform, to New York Transit cops responded The post 15 year old shot and killed in New York City subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
