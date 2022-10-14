Read full article on original website
N.J. mother charged in death of 2-year-old who ingested fentanyl, authorities say
A New Jersey mother has been charged with aggravated manslaughter weeks after her 2-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died, authorities said. Natalie M. Sabie, 34, of Lacey, was also charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of fentanyl following her arrest Friday, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.
Drug dealer admits he sold narcotics that killed customer
A drug dealer from Atlantic City admitted he sold a combination of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl that killed a 42-year-old man. Ramon Rivera, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday to strict-liability drug induced death and drug distribution, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Rivera is expected to receive 10 years in...
Man exposed himself to young girl at N.J. school, prosecutor says
A man who exposed himself to a young girl at a Somerset County school earlier this month has been arrested, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened during an “extracurricular function” at an unidentified Montgomery Township school on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman. School was not in session at the time.
Teacher sues N.J. Olympian for saying she pulled hijab off 7-year-old’s head
The New Jersey teacher who faced a criminal investigation after an Olympian repeated allegations she pulled a hijab off a child’s head has filed a lawsuit claiming the social media-fueled firestorm ruined her teaching career and led to threats on her life. Tamar Herman, a veteran teacher with the...
Man shot himself during deadly encounter with police, Attorney General says
The man who died during a confrontation with a Cherry Hill police officer last week shot himself, the state Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday. Joseph Bestick Jr., 63, died at the scene of the Oct. 11, 2022 incident. The attorney general’s office, which investigates fatal encounters with law enforcement...
VIDEO: Man knifed in chaotic corner clash in E. Harlem, suspect sought
A man was stabbed as he and another man fought on a Manhattan street corner, police said Tuesday as they released video of the skirmish in a search for the suspected stabber.
Third man is charged in Jersey City fatal shooting in June
A third man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Jersey City in June, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, was arrested Monday at the Morris County jail in the death of 34-year-old Kyle Howard, who was gunned down in the area of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive just after 11 p.m. on June 12.
Cops searching for missing man who could be headed to Atlantic City
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for the public’s help locating a man who was reported missing. Anthony Q. Collier, 37, was last seen on Saturday, according to Monroe Township Police. He could be heading to Atlantic City, police noted in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Anyone who knows...
Police seek tips after N.J. man killed in shooting
A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed Sunday night in Union County, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal died at an area hospital after police found him shot around 6:40 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers rushed to the area for reports of gunfire before they found Florestal.
Shooting of woman in East New York may have been landlord-tenant dispute
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman is hospitalized and barely hanging on after she was shot outside her apartment over the weekend. Investigators believe the shooting possibly stemmed from a landlord-tenant dispute, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday. Stephanie Cobb is facing the hardest decision a mother could make. "We have to make a family decision to take her off of life support because they say she's gonna never recover. She will never wake up," said Cobb. Danielle Parker, Cobb's daughter, was shot in the neck Sunday outside her family's apartment on Dumont Avenue in East New York.It happened as the family was finishing dinner. "It's crazy. She...
3 teens stabbed in fight near N.J. high school, authorities say
Three teenage boys from Bergen County were treated at a local hospital Monday after they were stabbed in a fight near Hackensack High School, according to police. The victims, two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old, were stabbed with an unknown weapon on First Street, which runs through the high school campus.
SWAT team surrounds N.J. home after man barricades himself in basement
A 30-year-old Bergen County man faces several charges after police responding to a call for help at a home said he barricaded himself in the basement, requiring a response from the county’s SWAT team. Teaneck police said officers responded about 9:18 a.m. Friday after receiving 911 call for help...
Reported shooting threat leads to Jersey City man being charged with loaded gun: police
Jersey City police responding to the area of Chopin Court and Montgomery Street on reports of a group of men threatening to shoot people arrested one man and recovered a loaded handgun, authorities said. According to police radio transmissions, multiple people called police at 6:25 p.m. to report that seven...
Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside
A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say
Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
NBC New York
Editor's Note: Brooklyn Apartment Death Story
A story published earlier Monday indicated that a pair of deaths last Friday in Brooklyn, initially believed to be a murder-suicide, was now believed to be a double homicide instead. That report was based on information provided by the NYPD. However, the NYPD now says the initial theory remains intact,...
Man steals backpack from woman, 67, who fainted at Queens subway station
A man robbed a woman of her bag after she passed out at a Queens subway station and then used her credit card to buy food at a Harlem burger joint, authorities said.
New York City subway argument turns deadly, police try to stop transit crime
Police said seven of the murder suspects had been arrested, but riders say they are still doubtful about the safety they have in the city's transit system.
Manhattan subway attacker chokes man after failing to steal his phone
Police are searching for a man who started choking a 49-year-old commuter at a Manhattan subway station on Friday after he failed to steal his phone.
15 year old shot and killed in New York City subway train
New York, NY- A 15-year old boy was shot and killed during a fight between two groups of teens on a New York City subway train in Queens Friday afternoon. Now the New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect believed to also be a teenager. Police are investigating possible gang related activity that led up to the shooting. According to police at about 3:43 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting on the southbound A train near the Mott Avenue station in Far Rockaway. How’s the train enter the platform, to New York Transit cops responded The post 15 year old shot and killed in New York City subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
