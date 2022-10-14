ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 REITs That Outperformed The Market On Monday

After weeks of intense and relentless selling, have real estate investment trusts (REITs) finally bottomed?. No one can say for sure, but REITs in general had a very good day Monday with some of the best up moves in awhile. The following five REITs easily outperformed the Standard & Poor’s...
TENNESSEE STATE
Benzinga

REITs Continue To Rally On Greater-Than-Expected Inflationary Data

The major real estate investment trusts (REITs) started to rally after the Oct. 13, 2022, consumer price index report from the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, despite the slightly hotter-than-expected September inflation number of 8.2% year-over-year figure versus the expected 8.1% year-over-year. The previous month had come in at 8.3%. Core inflation hit 6.6%, although estimates had been at 6.5%. August hit a rate of 6.3%, so this move up is concerning.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Benzinga

Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.51% to $218.33 Monday morning. Shares of several growth companies, including Tesla, are trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. Major indices are higher as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America have also lifted sentiment going into the earnings season.
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Confirms Presence At Tesla's Q3 Earnings Call Wednesday: 5 Questions Shareholders Want Him To Address

Tesla Inc. TSLA is set to announce its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market closes. What Happened: Elon Musk confirmed that he would be on the company’s earnings call, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EDT, as a live webcast. Musk is expected to deliver the prepared opening remarks before turning it over to CFO Zachary Kirkhorn.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Weyerhaeuser: The Major REIT With, Possibly, The Least Amount Of Debt

Relative to the amount of shareholder equity, Weyerhaeuser Co. WY may be among the major real estate investment trusts (REIT) with the least amount of debt. This consideration may be of greater importance as the Federal Reserve takes further actions to increase interest rates. Those REITs with significant debt loads are likely to be more adversely affected by the increases.
Benzinga

MicroStrategy Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on MicroStrategy. Looking at options history for MicroStrategy MSTR we detected 40 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.
Benzinga

8 Analysts Have This to Say About First Republic Bank

Within the last quarter, First Republic Bank FRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $140.5 versus the current price of First Republic Bank at $117.255, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga

Best APY Rates for October 18, 2022

Bank APY Type Min Deposit Term UFB Direct 3.11% Savings $0 n/a DollarSavingsDirect 3.11% Savings $0 n/a SoFi 2.50% Savings $0 n/a Capital One 2.25% Savings $0 n/a UFB Direct 3.11% Money Market $0 n/a. While savings account rates appear to be solid, the highest savings rates do not currently...
VIRGINIA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
99K+
Followers
174K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy