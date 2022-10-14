Read full article on original website
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth Today
With an extremely volatile market, the S&P 500 has lost significant ground from its all-time-high in late December 2021. The market is now retesting early 2021 levels. Buying the dip was a great move during the 2008 Great Recession, when the S&P 500 lost roughly 50% of its value, ultimately bottoming at 666.79 on March 9, 2009.
Are Cracks Beginning To Form? Bank Of America Is Watching Credit Card Delinquencies Closely
Bank of America Corp BAC was out Monday with its current asset quality ratings. While net charge-offs are still "low and stable," the bank is closely monitoring early credit card delinquencies as they start to rise. This is a result of consumers racking up credit card debt because of widespread price increases across the U.S. economy.
Stocks climb on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings
Stocks rose on Wall Street, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns.
5 REITs That Outperformed The Market On Monday
After weeks of intense and relentless selling, have real estate investment trusts (REITs) finally bottomed?. No one can say for sure, but REITs in general had a very good day Monday with some of the best up moves in awhile. The following five REITs easily outperformed the Standard & Poor’s...
REITs Continue To Rally On Greater-Than-Expected Inflationary Data
The major real estate investment trusts (REITs) started to rally after the Oct. 13, 2022, consumer price index report from the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, despite the slightly hotter-than-expected September inflation number of 8.2% year-over-year figure versus the expected 8.1% year-over-year. The previous month had come in at 8.3%. Core inflation hit 6.6%, although estimates had been at 6.5%. August hit a rate of 6.3%, so this move up is concerning.
Jim Cramer Cut Back On This Tech Giant's Stock Even Though 'It Was Painful To Do'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he will hold Cisco Systems Inc CSCO stock in his Charitable Trust. Benzinga analyst ratings data shows a Neutral consensus rating on CSCO. Cramer said, although "it was painful to do," but he had to cut back QUALCOMM Inc QCOM...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.51% to $218.33 Monday morning. Shares of several growth companies, including Tesla, are trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. Major indices are higher as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America have also lifted sentiment going into the earnings season.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Apple To $177? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Opendoor Technologies By About 71%
Morgan Stanley cut Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $180 to $177. Apple shares rose 1.1% to $139.95 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO price target from $40 to $35. Patterson Companies shares fell 0.7% to close at $26.22 on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered Bill.com Holdings,...
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Elon Musk Confirms Presence At Tesla's Q3 Earnings Call Wednesday: 5 Questions Shareholders Want Him To Address
Tesla Inc. TSLA is set to announce its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market closes. What Happened: Elon Musk confirmed that he would be on the company’s earnings call, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EDT, as a live webcast. Musk is expected to deliver the prepared opening remarks before turning it over to CFO Zachary Kirkhorn.
Tesla A Hit With Members Of The US Congress? Lawmakers Buy Heavily On Stock Dip
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares have lost about 42% in the year-to-date period. Undeterred by the sell-off, certain members of the U.S. Congress have been trading the stock in recent months, according to data provided by Capitol Trades, a website tracking trades by lawmakers. What Happened: Since August, three lawmakers —...
Weyerhaeuser: The Major REIT With, Possibly, The Least Amount Of Debt
Relative to the amount of shareholder equity, Weyerhaeuser Co. WY may be among the major real estate investment trusts (REIT) with the least amount of debt. This consideration may be of greater importance as the Federal Reserve takes further actions to increase interest rates. Those REITs with significant debt loads are likely to be more adversely affected by the increases.
MicroStrategy Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on MicroStrategy. Looking at options history for MicroStrategy MSTR we detected 40 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.
8 Analysts Have This to Say About First Republic Bank
Within the last quarter, First Republic Bank FRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $140.5 versus the current price of First Republic Bank at $117.255, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
How New Investors Can Learn The Ropes With Passive Investment Options Delivered by Fintech
The world of investing has grown considerably as ‘zero-commission’ investment platforms have rocketed in popularity since 2020. Today, fintechs are becoming ever more intelligent - to the point where investors can effectively build their portfolios in a passive manner. Driven by a series of advantageous market conditions, the...
Mark Mobius Says Interest Rates May Shoot Up To 9% If Inflation Persists — Has This Warning For Commodity Investors
Emerging markets expert and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, Mark Mobius, has reportedly warned that if inflation continues to persist, interest rates may have to be raised to 9%. “If inflation is 8%, the playbook says you’ve got to raise rates higher than inflation, which means 9%,” Mobius told Bloomberg...
Best APY Rates for October 18, 2022
Bank APY Type Min Deposit Term UFB Direct 3.11% Savings $0 n/a DollarSavingsDirect 3.11% Savings $0 n/a SoFi 2.50% Savings $0 n/a Capital One 2.25% Savings $0 n/a UFB Direct 3.11% Money Market $0 n/a. While savings account rates appear to be solid, the highest savings rates do not currently...
