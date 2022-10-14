Read full article on original website
Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Meet the Smartest Man in the World... Ever!Dr. Mozelle MartinNew York City, NY
Rage in New York City Subways: Another Man Pushed into the Path of an Oncoming Train and Dies (Opinion)justpene50New York City, NY
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears DownBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Students question safety at Ramapo College after violent campus abduction
A petition to add more security cameras and emergency blue light boxes at Ramapo College now has thousands of signatures, after a student was allegedly abducted by her boyfriend at knifepoint on campus last week.
Grief, anguish after Tyler Lewis, 19, is stabbed to death at University of Buffalo
BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo. Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin. College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?" "We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a...
fox5ny.com
Long Island teen fatally stabbed at Buffalo college campus
NEW YORK - A 19-year-old college student from Long Island was stabbed to death at the University at Buffalo. Police have identified the victim as Tyler Lewis, a 19-year-old male from Baldwin, N.Y., and a student at Buffalo State College, a sister SUNY institution. He was stabbed at Moody Terrace...
Police: 4 teens wounded in drive-by shooting at Freeport house party
Four teens were wounded Saturday night in a drive-by shooting at a house party in Freeport.
Staples High School teacher dies in I-95 crash
A Darien man has died following a car crash on I-95 in Old Lyme.
Business break-in in Nassau County leads to police-involved shooting
CARLE PLACE, N.Y. -- A business break-in in Nassau County ended with police opening fire on two suspects. One was hit in the ankle. The other is still on the loose.An investigation is underway to determine if the suspects were armed, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Sunday.Much of Old Country Road in the heart of the Nassau County hub was closed. Startled shoppers were rerouted past a police vehicle riddled with bullet holes and crime scene tape that extended for blocks."It's mind blowing that someone was shot literally five minutes from our house. Such craziness going on right now in this...
Queens teacher seeks new kidney; former students help in search
GARDEN CITY, NY (PIX11) — Debra Molloy spent more than 40 years teaching first grade children in the Catholic school system, and now her former students want to save her life. Seven years ago, during her long tenure at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Queens Village, Molloy, then 59, learned she had progressive kidney […]
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Teacher in testimony recalls Thomas Valva looking ‘frail’ and bruised in class
Thomas Valva's second-grade teacher Michelle Cagliano took the stand for the first time, as did Christine MacQarrie, who works with the school he attended and was employed by the Institute for Children With Autism.
Westbury High School launches its My Brother's Keeper program
Dozens of student in Westbury put on their Sunday best, sported pink ties for breast cancer awareness and spent the day learning life skills to better prepare for college and the workforce.
Cops shoot LI man in leg after menacing them with apparent gun: police
A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg early Sunday by Nassau County Police after he threatened officers with an apparent handgun, police said.
longisland.com
Kick'N Chicken Opens in Smithtown
Once the Baja Grill, the spot at 20 E Main Street in the Village Commons shopping center in Smithtown is now the home of Kick'N Chicken, serving up Nashville style chicken. The new chicken joint opened on October 1. A partnership between chef Ryan Carroll, founder of the nonprofit Carroll’s...
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City overnight ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.
News 12
Police: 16-year-old in critical condition after stabbing in Brooklyn
A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being stabbed in Brooklyn Monday night, according to the NYPD. Authorities say the boy was stabbed in the torso at the intersection of East 46th and Winthrop streets at around 10:15 p.m. after some kind of dispute with a man. The...
Police Search For Man Accused Of Forcibly Touching Woman In Islandia Walgreens
Police asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of forcibly touching a woman in a Long Island store. The incident happened in Walgreens, located at 1860 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Police: Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn playground
Authorities say shots were fired near a playground in East Flatbush Monday morning.
Police: Man wanted for firing gun outside of Williamsburg nightclub
Police are searching for the man seen on video firing a gun outside of a nightclub in Brooklyn back in September.
News 12
3 New Yorkers win $50,000 prizes playing Powerball
Three New Yorkers won $50,000 third-prize winning tickets in Monday's Powerball drawing. The Oct. 17 tickets were sold at Mobil gas station on East Broadway in Monticello, the 7-Eleven store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack and Mary's Express and Deli on Skillman Avenue in Woodside. The third-prize tickets matched...
News 12
MetroCard van to alert Westchester about using card on Bee-Line buses
Did you know that MetroCard offers Westchester residents taking Bee-Line buses the convenience, and same discounts that are being enjoyed by millions of people in the New York metropolitan area?. To help spread the word, the Westchester County government says a MetroCard van will be on the road this week...
ubspectrum.com
Stabbing victim identified as 19-year-old Buffalo State student
The victim in a fatal stabbing outside of the Ellicott Complex Friday night has been identified as Tyler Lewis, a Buffalo State College student from Baldwin, NY. He was a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in pre-business administration. Police say they have also identified a “person of interest” in the case based...
