Grief, anguish after Tyler Lewis, 19, is stabbed to death at University of Buffalo

BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo. Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin. College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?" "We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a...
Long Island teen fatally stabbed at Buffalo college campus

NEW YORK - A 19-year-old college student from Long Island was stabbed to death at the University at Buffalo. Police have identified the victim as Tyler Lewis, a 19-year-old male from Baldwin, N.Y., and a student at Buffalo State College, a sister SUNY institution. He was stabbed at Moody Terrace...
Business break-in in Nassau County leads to police-involved shooting

CARLE PLACE, N.Y. -- A business break-in in Nassau County ended with police opening fire on two suspects. One was hit in the ankle. The other is still on the loose.An investigation is underway to determine if the suspects were armed, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Sunday.Much of Old Country Road in the heart of the Nassau County hub was closed. Startled shoppers were rerouted past a police vehicle riddled with bullet holes and crime scene tape that extended for blocks."It's mind blowing that someone was shot literally five minutes from our house. Such craziness going on right now in this...
Queens teacher seeks new kidney; former students help in search

GARDEN CITY, NY (PIX11) — Debra Molloy spent more than 40 years teaching first grade children in the Catholic school system, and now her former students want to save her life. Seven years ago, during her long tenure at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Queens Village, Molloy, then 59, learned she had progressive kidney […]
Kick'N Chicken Opens in Smithtown

Once the Baja Grill, the spot at 20 E Main Street in the Village Commons shopping center in Smithtown is now the home of Kick'N Chicken, serving up Nashville style chicken. The new chicken joint opened on October 1. A partnership between chef Ryan Carroll, founder of the nonprofit Carroll’s...
3 New Yorkers win $50,000 prizes playing Powerball

Three New Yorkers won $50,000 third-prize winning tickets in Monday's Powerball drawing. The Oct. 17 tickets were sold at Mobil gas station on East Broadway in Monticello, the 7-Eleven store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack and Mary's Express and Deli on Skillman Avenue in Woodside. The third-prize tickets matched...
Stabbing victim identified as 19-year-old Buffalo State student

The victim in a fatal stabbing outside of the Ellicott Complex Friday night has been identified as Tyler Lewis, a Buffalo State College student from Baldwin, NY. He was a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in pre-business administration. Police say they have also identified a “person of interest” in the case based...
