NESN

Mookie Betts Reveals What Dave Roberts Told Dodgers After Season-Ending Loss

After a historic regular season, the Dodgers fell well short of their ultimate goal. Los Angeles entered the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with 111 wins under its belt, a regular-season franchise record. But the Dodgers only added one more victory after the postseason got underway, as the San Diego Padres took down their National League West rival in the divisional round in only four games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
FanSided

New York Yankees put the screws to fans during rainout

The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball knew exactly what they were doing during Game Five and their weather delay. It was clear that a storm was heading through the area – anyone with a weather app could have seen that. But the Yankees did not appear worried, opening the gates as they did at 5:00 PM. Eventually, at 6:20 PM, they announced that the game, slated to begin at 7:00 PM, would be delayed and more information would be coming soon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge

It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent

The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

How the St. Louis Cardinals can fix their pitching drought

The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t developed a top pitcher in a while. A philosophy change and a generational talent could change that. In the early 2010s, the St. Louis Cardinals were a pitching development factory. Every year, they seemed to churn out elite pitchers who would find spots in the rotation. Sometimes there was such a glut of talent that pitchers who would usually start would be placed in the bullpen because of a lack of space.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets GM Billy Eppler: 'Pretty close' to knowing what 2023 offseason budget will be

Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter met with reporters (including Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News and Newsday’s Tim Healey) earlier this week, wrapping up the season and giving some idea about what to expect from the club this winter. Unsurprisingly, those plans may well include more spending, as owner Steve Cohen isn’t planning to cut payroll after the Mets set a new luxury tax high of approximately $298.8MM in 2022.
Yardbarker

L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

