Mookie Betts Reveals What Dave Roberts Told Dodgers After Season-Ending Loss
After a historic regular season, the Dodgers fell well short of their ultimate goal. Los Angeles entered the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with 111 wins under its belt, a regular-season franchise record. But the Dodgers only added one more victory after the postseason got underway, as the San Diego Padres took down their National League West rival in the divisional round in only four games.
Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
3 Atlanta Braves who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Atlanta Braves have a lot of players that may not be returning to the team in 2023. The Atlanta Braves have locked up a lot of their core pieces for the future in the last couple of years. Since they have done that they have outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.,...
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has serious regret about Brett Gardner
As New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone awaits the end of a Game 5 rain delay, he had some time to reminisce on the season, and in particular his regret with Brett Gardner. Gardner is not a member of this Yankees team, though some can argue he ought to be.
New York Yankees put the screws to fans during rainout
The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball knew exactly what they were doing during Game Five and their weather delay. It was clear that a storm was heading through the area – anyone with a weather app could have seen that. But the Yankees did not appear worried, opening the gates as they did at 5:00 PM. Eventually, at 6:20 PM, they announced that the game, slated to begin at 7:00 PM, would be delayed and more information would be coming soon.
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge
It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent
The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians weather forecast: ALDS Game 5 could be impacted by rainy night in New York
NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5.
Manny Machado Swears Repeatedly on MLB Network During Padres Celebration
Manny Machado swore up a storm on MLB Network while celebrating Padres win over the Dodgers.
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
How the St. Louis Cardinals can fix their pitching drought
The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t developed a top pitcher in a while. A philosophy change and a generational talent could change that. In the early 2010s, the St. Louis Cardinals were a pitching development factory. Every year, they seemed to churn out elite pitchers who would find spots in the rotation. Sometimes there was such a glut of talent that pitchers who would usually start would be placed in the bullpen because of a lack of space.
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
Yankees lose 6-5 to Guardians in Game 3 of ALDS
Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer for New York, which carried a 5-3 lead into the ninth before its bullpen flopped and the Guardians staged yet another comeback win.
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Mets GM Billy Eppler: 'Pretty close' to knowing what 2023 offseason budget will be
Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter met with reporters (including Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News and Newsday’s Tim Healey) earlier this week, wrapping up the season and giving some idea about what to expect from the club this winter. Unsurprisingly, those plans may well include more spending, as owner Steve Cohen isn’t planning to cut payroll after the Mets set a new luxury tax high of approximately $298.8MM in 2022.
Yardbarker
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
MLB playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS, Phillies-Padres NLCS | Tuesday’s schedule
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will play Game 5 in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Tuesday while the Philadelphia Phillies meet the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. ALDS Game 5: Cleveland at New York Yankees, 4:07 p.m., TBS. NLCS...
