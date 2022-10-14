Read full article on original website
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Former Denton Officer Sentenced to 10 Years on Child Porn ChargeLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Gulfstream Developing New Repair and Overhaul Facility at KDFW
The new Gulfstream maintenance base will be located at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (KDFW) [File photo: Shutterstock]. Gulfstream Aerospace announced today at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) that it has begun the development of a new component/repair/overhaul facility based at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (KDFW).
H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas
The new store will be 7,000 square feet larger than the Frisco location.
Autonomous Truck Company Kodiak Moves Supplies To IKEA Frisco
A week after Uber shut down its self-driving truck program following a fatal crash in 2018, a former company member raised $40 million to get the robotics startup Kodiak off the ground. Today Kodiak announced a partnership with IKEA to deliver supplies to the retailer’s store in Frisco using autonomous trucks.
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
H-E-B Plano Will Open On November 2
The wait is over. On November 2, H-E-B Plano will finally open, bright and early at 6 a.m. This is the second H-E-B to debut this fall. “Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup, starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31,” the store announced in an official statement. “Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to seven days in advance.”
7 Cities In Collin County Raised Their Police Budget This Year
October opens the new fiscal year and states, and cities across the country are preparing their annual budgets for the upcoming year. This time, this annual process overlaps with the midterm elections in November and government spending tends to be a prominent talking point in the political discourse. In Texas,...
Looking Back At The Women in Business Summit 2022
On September 30, Local Profile held its 21st annual Women in Business Summit. Twenty-one years! Can you believe it? Presented by Baylor Scott & White Health, the sold-out event brought together over 550 women, including executives from the corporate world, local city councils, small business owners and entrepreneurs, at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel for a day of inspiration and insights.
luxury-houses.net
Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million
39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
Your Guide To The Best Pizza Joints In Collin County
Historically, Collin County has not been a sanctuary for Italian immigrants. In fact, according to the United States Census Bureau, there are just 291 Italian speakers in the county — or 0.0299 percent — out of a population of 1.03 million (2019). Not fertile ground for pizza authenticity, although that ground shifts when you consider the number of ex-New Yorkers mingling in our midst.
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening date for new store in Plano
H-E-B opened its Frisco store on Sept. 21. Its Plano store will open Nov. 2. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. This is the Texas-based company's second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Its Frisco...
wbap.com
H-E-B Sets Opening Date for Plano Store
PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – H-E-B continues its push into the DFW Metroplex. The grocery store chain announced on Monday that its store in Plano will open its doors at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2. Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders...
keranews.org
Smaller communities in Denton County are feeling the pressure from large population growth
Smaller towns in Denton County have seen some of the most dramatic growth. The population in Prosper, for example, increased by almost 163% from 2010 to 2020, according to data from the Texas Demographic Center. Celina’s population increased by almost 139%, and Aubrey’s population increased by 118%. Earlier...
keranews.org
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
starlocalmedia.com
Dallas resident donates $1 million to Children's Health Plano expansion
In celebration of a $1 million donation, Children’s Health in Plano held a golf tournament at Top Golf last week. The donation, made by PGA Memes CEO Travis Miller, will go toward an expansion that will help serve more patients the Plano region.
La Foofaraw: Historic Downtown Plano Art Deco Property is For Sale
Downtown Plano’s La Foofaraw building, which dates back to the 1890s and the town’s earliest years, has been listed for sale. Commercial real estate agent Melissa French with Rogers Healy and Associates Commercial called the property rare, as these types of properties don’t often come up for sale. The property is co-listed with her partner Emma Allred.
Finance Public Education for a Brighter Future in Collin County
“The bottom line is whether or not schools are adequately funded, to begin with,” said Christy Rome, the executive director for the Texas School Coalition in a Collin County Business Alliance (CCBA) roundtable Q and A surrounding issues in funding public education in Texas. According to CCBA board member...
When & where to expect a Freeze Warning in North Texas this week
Well folks, it's going to get cold this week in North Texas, so cold in fact that for a period of time during the middle of the week some parts of the region will see a Freeze Warning.
dmagazine.com
Texas Health Is Moving Hospital Care Into the Home
Texas Health Resources is launching a new model to allow patients to receive clinical care and services in the comfort of their own home. In response to changing preferences and care delivery models catalyzed by the pandemic, the initiative started last month and is already serving several clients at home in North Texas with acute illnesses that would usually be treated in the hospital. A McKinsey survey predicts that $265 billion worth of care services (representing one quarter of all healthcare costs) for Medicare fee-for-service and medicare advantage beneficiaries could be done in the home by 2025.
