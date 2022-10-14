ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flying Magazine

Gulfstream Developing New Repair and Overhaul Facility at KDFW

The new Gulfstream maintenance base will be located at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (KDFW) [File photo: Shutterstock]. Gulfstream Aerospace announced today at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) that it has begun the development of a new component/repair/overhaul facility based at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (KDFW).
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Autonomous Truck Company Kodiak Moves Supplies To IKEA Frisco

A week after Uber shut down its self-driving truck program following a fatal crash in 2018, a former company member raised $40 million to get the robotics startup Kodiak off the ground. Today Kodiak announced a partnership with IKEA to deliver supplies to the retailer’s store in Frisco using autonomous trucks.
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

H-E-B Plano Will Open On November 2

The wait is over. On November 2, H-E-B Plano will finally open, bright and early at 6 a.m. This is the second H-E-B to debut this fall. “Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup, starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31,” the store announced in an official statement. “Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to seven days in advance.”
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Looking Back At The Women in Business Summit 2022

On September 30, Local Profile held its 21st annual Women in Business Summit. Twenty-one years! Can you believe it? Presented by Baylor Scott & White Health, the sold-out event brought together over 550 women, including executives from the corporate world, local city councils, small business owners and entrepreneurs, at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel for a day of inspiration and insights.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million

39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Your Guide To The Best Pizza Joints In Collin County

Historically, Collin County has not been a sanctuary for Italian immigrants. In fact, according to the United States Census Bureau, there are just 291 Italian speakers in the county — or 0.0299 percent — out of a population of 1.03 million (2019). Not fertile ground for pizza authenticity, although that ground shifts when you consider the number of ex-New Yorkers mingling in our midst.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

H-E-B Sets Opening Date for Plano Store

PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – H-E-B continues its push into the DFW Metroplex. The grocery store chain announced on Monday that its store in Plano will open its doors at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2. Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders...
PLANO, TX
keranews.org

McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport

The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt

La Foofaraw: Historic Downtown Plano Art Deco Property is For Sale

Downtown Plano’s La Foofaraw building, which dates back to the 1890s and the town’s earliest years, has been listed for sale. Commercial real estate agent Melissa French with Rogers Healy and Associates Commercial called the property rare, as these types of properties don’t often come up for sale. The property is co-listed with her partner Emma Allred.
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

Texas Health Is Moving Hospital Care Into the Home

Texas Health Resources is launching a new model to allow patients to receive clinical care and services in the comfort of their own home. In response to changing preferences and care delivery models catalyzed by the pandemic, the initiative started last month and is already serving several clients at home in North Texas with acute illnesses that would usually be treated in the hospital. A McKinsey survey predicts that $265 billion worth of care services (representing one quarter of all healthcare costs) for Medicare fee-for-service and medicare advantage beneficiaries could be done in the home by 2025.
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

Local Profile

Plano, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy