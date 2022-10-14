Kim Kardashian throws her support behind Atlanta rapper in effort to #FreeGunna

ATLANTA — Reality star, socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has taken to social media to show her support for Atlanta rapper Gunna, who has been in jail since May.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, and fellow rapper Young Thug, are among 28 people charged in a sweeping gang indictment.

Prosecutors say the duo led “Young Slime Life,” which they say is a street gang responsible for much of Atlanta’s violent crime.

Both men have maintained their innocence since their arrest. On Thursday, a judge denied bond for Gunna for the third time.

Shortly after the hearing, Kardashian took to Twitter with a statement and the hashtag #FreeGunna.

“Imagine sitting in a jail cell for 155 days with no bond when the only evidence against you is a ticket for an unrelated window tint and someone saying you weren’t in a gang,” Kardashian wrote. “I have worked with his legal team and the facts of his case are yet another example of why the ‘justice system’ is anything but just.”

On Thursday, prosecutor Adriane Love told a judge that one of the men charged in the YSL indictment had offered to kill someone on Gunna’s behalf. She also said several of the state’s witnesses are so afraid of retaliation that they “break down and cry” when thinking about testifying.

She refused to publicly name the person who allegedly made the offer.

Kitchens’ attorneys asked for proof and suggested the judge might be too reliant on the word of prosecutors when considering bond.

Defense attorney Steve Sadow said Kitchens doesn’t pose a risk and argued there was no reason to keep him locked up until next year’s trial.

Additional motions hearings are scheduled for next month, and the judge is expected to decide whether to postpone the trial until March. It is currently set to begin Jan. 9.

“His trial is set for January but will likely be continued, meaning he will sit in jail even longer,” Kardashian wrote. “Sergio deserves better and we all should demand better. #FreeGunna.”

