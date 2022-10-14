Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox5dc.com
Affordable housing crisis in the DMV
Communities across the D.C. region are facing a crisis in affordable housing. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the latest on the rental debate going on in our backyard.
Jermar Rountree Named 2023 D.C. Teacher of the Year
An outdoor science presentation turned into a celebration at Center City Public Charter School – Brightwood Campus when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and State Superintendent Christina Grant named Jermar […] The post Jermar Rountree Named 2023 D.C. Teacher of the Year appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WTOP
DC gym teacher named District’s ‘Teacher of the Year’
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has named the District’s top teacher. In a surprise ceremony Monday, Bowser and other officials presented the 2023 DC Teacher of the Year Award to Center City PCS teacher Jermar Rountree, the school’s physical education teacher for pre-K through eighth grade. Along with the...
D.C. Lawmaker Seeks to Overhaul City’s Century-Old Criminal Code
D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) has sponsored legislation overhauling the city’s criminal code, which he said is more than a century overdue. The post D.C. Lawmaker Seeks to Overhaul City’s Century-Old Criminal Code appeared first on The Washington Informer.
GW Hatchet
Column: Metro’s job is to transport people, not discriminate with unfair fines
In theory, public transportation is for everyone, regardless of income. But while GW students mindlessly tap in and out of Metro stations and buses with U-Pass, some low-income residents face the heavy burden of transit costs, racial profiling and, later this fall, fare evasion fines. These fines represent a turn away from a truly public transportation system. If Metro fails to recognize the harm of ticketing on D.C’s low-income residents, then the D.C. Council must address Metro’s shortcomings and pass transit legislation that protects all D.C. residents’ right to use the city’s public transit.
WTOP
Black, Hispanic students disproportionately suspended in Arlington schools, county says
Black, Hispanic and students with disabilities in Arlington, Virginia, public schools were disproportionately suspended during the last school year, according to a report from the school system’s Office of School Climate and Culture. Gradis White, director of school climate and culture, told the school board last week that the...
georgetowner.com
The Wharf Celebrates Waterfront Completion, 5th Anniversary
The Wharf’s developers, Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, celebrated two milestones on Oct. 12: The fifth anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening and the substantial completion of the waterfront development that extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. Since its opening on Oct. 12, 2017, “The Wharf, one of the country’s most innovative and vibrant waterfront neighborhoods, has reestablished Washington, D.C., as a true waterfront city,” the partnership announced.
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
WUSA
DC Council set to approve sweeping criminal justice reform
WASHINGTON — A historic overhaul of the criminal code system in Washington, D.C. took a critical step forward Friday. City leaders announced DC Council will vote on sweeping changes to the way defendants are charged with crimes, and how the convicted are sentenced in the District. “D.C.’s criminal laws...
Fairfax Times
Training center connects under-employed, under-skilled residents with training, jobs
Hybla Valley Community Center is set to provide a sustainable location for Franconia District’s most recent workforce outreach program, the Workforce Innovation Skills Hub (W.I.S.H.), and will function as a center of workforce development in the region. Founded through the support of private investors, including Amazon and Virginia Tech,...
Hilltop
Q&A with Letitia James, HU Alumna And First Woman of Color Attorney General of New York
Letitia James, the first African-American attorney general of the state of New York who has recently been in headlines for her lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, is also a Bison who says her tenure at Howard University prepared her for what she faces today in her role as attorney general.
WTOP
Bowser embarrassed by report detailing DC public housing failures
Saying that she was “embarrassed” by an extremely critical report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser promised a swift response from the city. The 72-page report, first obtained by The Washington Post, portrayed the D.C. Housing Authority as being in disarray.
Mayor Brandon Scott: "We Want You To Change Your Life"
T.J. speaks with Mayor Brandon Scott about initiatives to curb the violence and whether they are actually working.
All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State
Two HBCUs were among the top 10 of best schools in Maryland. The post All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State appeared first on 92 Q.
WJLA
Prince George's County 'Pink Sisters' support women through cancer diagnosis, treatment
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Getting a breast cancer diagnosis is jarring, especially when you thought it couldn’t happen to you. “There’s no history on my mom’s side or my dad’s side,” said Chiara Law as she wore a pink and navy floral scarf on her head.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
NIH Director's Blog
Historic Medical Sites near Washington DC
Opened in December 1862, Lincoln General was the largest of the military hospitals in the area built by the Army to take care of the Civil War casualties. It was located on Capitol Hill, 15 blocks east of the Capitol building. The hospital complex included 20 pavilions, arranged in two lines forming a V, and 25 tent wards, which provided altogether a bed capacity of 2,575. The kitchen and dining rooms were connected to the pavilions by means of a covered pathway. In addition to the headquarters (marked by the flag), there were officers quarters, quarters for Sisters who provided nursing service, barracks, guard house, separate quarters for contrabands, and service facilities such as water tank, laundry, barber shop, carpenter shop, stables and a morgue ("Dead House"). Like most other military hospitals, Lincoln General was taken down shortly after the Civil War. The area once occupied by Lincoln General is now a residential district.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program
Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
foresthillsconnection.com
Neighborhood in the News: 25 mph on Connecticut Ave.; Whittle School ordered to pay $35 million
DDOT announced on September 16th that the speed limit on Connecticut Avenue and other major thoroughfares had been lowered to 25 miles per hour. Several outlets covered the change, including WTOP, WUSA9 and WAMU/DCist. The Washington Post reported on the lower speed limits, too, but what caught our eye was...
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
Comments / 6