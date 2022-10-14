ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

Affordable housing crisis in the DMV

Communities across the D.C. region are facing a crisis in affordable housing. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the latest on the rental debate going on in our backyard.
WTOP

DC gym teacher named District’s ‘Teacher of the Year’

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has named the District’s top teacher. In a surprise ceremony Monday, Bowser and other officials presented the 2023 DC Teacher of the Year Award to Center City PCS teacher Jermar Rountree, the school’s physical education teacher for pre-K through eighth grade. Along with the...
WASHINGTON, DC
GW Hatchet

Column: Metro’s job is to transport people, not discriminate with unfair fines

In theory, public transportation is for everyone, regardless of income. But while GW students mindlessly tap in and out of Metro stations and buses with U-Pass, some low-income residents face the heavy burden of transit costs, racial profiling and, later this fall, fare evasion fines. These fines represent a turn away from a truly public transportation system. If Metro fails to recognize the harm of ticketing on D.C’s low-income residents, then the D.C. Council must address Metro’s shortcomings and pass transit legislation that protects all D.C. residents’ right to use the city’s public transit.
WASHINGTON, DC
georgetowner.com

The Wharf Celebrates Waterfront Completion, 5th Anniversary

The Wharf’s developers, Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, celebrated two milestones on Oct. 12: The fifth anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening and the substantial completion of the waterfront development that extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. Since its opening on Oct. 12, 2017, “The Wharf, one of the country’s most innovative and vibrant waterfront neighborhoods, has reestablished Washington, D.C., as a true waterfront city,” the partnership announced.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

DC Council set to approve sweeping criminal justice reform

WASHINGTON — A historic overhaul of the criminal code system in Washington, D.C. took a critical step forward Friday. City leaders announced DC Council will vote on sweeping changes to the way defendants are charged with crimes, and how the convicted are sentenced in the District. “D.C.’s criminal laws...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Bowser embarrassed by report detailing DC public housing failures

Saying that she was “embarrassed” by an extremely critical report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser promised a swift response from the city. The 72-page report, first obtained by The Washington Post, portrayed the D.C. Housing Authority as being in disarray.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
MARYLAND STATE
NIH Director's Blog

Historic Medical Sites near Washington DC

Opened in December 1862, Lincoln General was the largest of the military hospitals in the area built by the Army to take care of the Civil War casualties. It was located on Capitol Hill, 15 blocks east of the Capitol building. The hospital complex included 20 pavilions, arranged in two lines forming a V, and 25 tent wards, which provided altogether a bed capacity of 2,575. The kitchen and dining rooms were connected to the pavilions by means of a covered pathway. In addition to the headquarters (marked by the flag), there were officers quarters, quarters for Sisters who provided nursing service, barracks, guard house, separate quarters for contrabands, and service facilities such as water tank, laundry, barber shop, carpenter shop, stables and a morgue ("Dead House"). Like most other military hospitals, Lincoln General was taken down shortly after the Civil War. The area once occupied by Lincoln General is now a residential district.
WASHINGTON, DC
massachusettsnewswire.com

Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program

Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
MARYLAND STATE

