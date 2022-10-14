ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Phoenix bartender's car with supplies stolen before national competition

The National Weather Service confirmed the landspout that was spotted around 3:15 p.m. is likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground. Power poles destroyed after intense storms hit San Tan Valley. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Storms knocked down SRP power poles over the weekend. Thunderstorms roll...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Collision causes closure on I-10 at 43rd Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix have reopened after a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes

Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tempe Closing Gap on the Grand Canal Connection Project

Help plan the newest off-street path in Tempe! The Grand Canal Connection Project will connect the Rio Salado North Bank Path with Tempe’s Grand Canal and Crosscut Canal paths, allowing for continuous, low-stress, multi-modal travel. The proposed improvements include buffered bike lanes, a 10-foot-wide multi-use path, a new pedestrian...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

YC’s Mongolian Grill expands in the Valley with Scottsdale location

PHOENIX — Craft-your-own stir-fry restaurant YC’s Mongolian Grill is expanding its presence in the Valley with a new shop set to open next week. Slated to open Tuesday near Raintree Drive and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale, it’ll become the state’s third location, according to a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

2 construction workers injured after falling 60 feet at west Phoenix jobsite

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix firefighters are on the scene of a construction site accident in west Phoenix where two workers fell about 60 feet Tuesday morning. Just after 8 a.m., rescue crews responded to a site on West Roosevelt Street, just southeast of Interstate 10 and Loop 202. Fire officials say two men in their 20s fell from a tilt slab construction site. Both men were rushed to the hospital and were taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The extent of their injuries is unclear. No other information has been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Landspout spotted in southeast Valley

The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported. The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Feast On Mexican Food at Food Truck Gatherings Around Metro Phoenix

As the sun sets earlier and earlier, metro Phoenix folks are heading outdoors in droves to walk, cycle, skate, star gaze — and go food trucking, a hobby where people seek out gatherings of restaurants on wheels. One popular group in the Valley is AZ Feastivals, organized by Casey...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Quiet and sunny conditions for Phoenix

Police say the man barricaded himself inside. On Your Side Podcast explores how employees have the upper hand in job market. Employers are hoping higher wages will recruit and retain in the wake of rapid inflation. Tempe officer shoot woman who allegedly hit patrol vehicles. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man stabbed inside west Phoenix business, police say

As more electric vehicles get on the road, ADOT wants to make sure owners have a place to plug up. On Your Side Podcast explores how employees have the upper hand in job market. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Employers are hoping higher wages will recruit and retain in the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crash closes section of I-10 in west Phoenix

There are a couple of surprises but it's still early and rankings can change fast. Mark McClune talks about it with AZPreps365's Jose Garcia on "The Extra Point Podcast." Drone Video: The leaves are changing in the High Country. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Check out the beautiful video show...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy