Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Vancouver home providing Halloween thrills for 37 years
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - It’s that time of year where everyone is looking for a fright and one spot in Vancouver is going above and beyond. It is decked from sidewalk to roof in all kinds of scary things and encourages those who are daring enough to brave the doorstep to come on by.
Washington Examiner
Portland prosecutor pushes to shield criminal noncitizens from deportation
Portland’s top prosecutor said this week that his office will implement new policies designed to stop the deportation of immigrants charged with crimes. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Thursday that prosecutors in his urban Oregon jurisdiction would pursue “immigration neutral” outcomes in criminal cases, even when that requires them to deviate from their standard playbook for bringing charges.
Homeowners nervously await evacuation orders as Washington’s Nakia Creek Fire explodes in size
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. – The Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state is inching its way closer to homes as warm and dry air allowed the blaze to explode in size on Sunday, growing from about 150 acres to approximately 2,000.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
q13fox.com
Nakia Creek Fire near Vancouver breaks containment, evacuations ordered
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. - The Nakia Creek Fire burning east of Vancouver has broken containment lines, and residents living within 3.5 miles are being told to evacuate their homes immediately. The wildfire is burning nine miles northeast of Camas, and broke containment. Anyone living within 3.5 miles is under a...
One dies in Gresham crash, fire down ravine embankment
The lone person inside a vehicle that went down a steep ravine and burst into flames died as a result of the early Sunday morning crash, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
See how Portland ranked on a list of the safest U.S. cities
Portland fell near the bottom of the chart at No. 137, with an overall score of 69.48 points.
Nakia Creek fire: Officials warn 1,000 homes to evacuate SW Washington
Clark County officials are warning people near the growing Nakia Creek wildfire northeast of Camas to evacuate or prepare to leave their homes, and schools in Washougal will close Monday to allow families to move to safety. About 1,000 homes are under evacuation, including Level 3 (go now) orders Sunday....
Chronicle
Federal Agents Raid Alleged Fentanyl Pill-Manufacturing Lab in Washington Storage Unit, Arrest Two Men
A confidential informant and an undercover federal agent told the suspected drug dealers they were interested in buying 300,000 fentanyl pills in exchange for cocaine. But they wanted to see the two alleged dealers’ clandestine pill lab before they’d agree to the deal, according to a federal affidavit.
2 women busted with fentanyl after Amtrak rides to Portland
A Portland woman and her roommate were busted with fentanyl shortly after investigators say they took separate train rides to Portland on Amtrak.
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Councilor Jefferson Mildenberger, Casey Banks, Others Participate in Antifa, BLM Flag Rally
On Saturday October 15th two political rallies took place at the flagpole in downtown Newberg. The two rallies could not have been more different. The first rally started at 12 PM and featured supporters of several moderate and conservative candidates waving American flags and signs supporting their candidates. Some of the candidates themselves were present at the rally, Newberg mayoral candidate Bill Rosacker, Newberg City Council candidate Robyn Wheatley, Newberg City Councilor Peggy Kilburg and Yamhill County Commissioner Kit Johnson. I interviewed Rosacker and Wheatley while covering the event, which you can watch the full video of below.
Readers respond: A gun owner for Measure 114
This month, bird and big game rifle season are in full swing. Many of us hunters will be filling our freezers with elk and venison, or simply reconnecting with nature as we look for pheasants and chukars or sitting patiently in a blind for the waterfowl to come our way. We can do that with even more pride when we support Measure 114 and do our part to keep our schools and communities safe from an ever-escalating amount of gun violence.
kptv.com
1 dead in fiery crash down ravine near Troutdale
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a car crash and fire near Troutdale on Sunday morning. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a car on fire on SE 282nd. Ave. south of Southeast Division Street. The car was found on the west side of the road down a steep ravine. Gresham firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.
‘Dynamic’ blaze burns grain elevator in Vancouver
Firefighters are battling what they call a “dynamic” blaze burning in a grain elevator in Vancouver Thursday morning.
The Portland Mercury
A Terrible Scourge on Our Fine City
I’m so tired of all the complaints and negativity I see here and all around the city. Everywhere you look, people are whining about every aspect of life in Portland. Just stop! It’s depressing! Nobody ever solved anything by complaining about it all day. Do you really want to live your lives being grouchy and irritable all the damn time? I’m just so sick of having to live in this god-forsaken city with a bunch of whiny crybabies. Knock it off with all the negativity, and be glad that things aren’t worse than they are (and just you wait, because they will be)! Here, I’ll go first: I’m so energized by all the constructive criticism I see here and everywhere around our fine city. Wherever you look, people have great ideas about how to make Portland even better. Keep it up! It’s inspiring! The first step to fixing anything is recognizing the problem itself. Why settle for the status quo when we can build a better future together? I’m just so proud to share this wonderful city with people who are so passionate about improving things. Keep those creative juices flowing, and never stop dreaming of a better tomorrow (just you wait, because we’ll get there)!
KGW
PHOTOS: Biden's visit in Portland
President Joe Biden holds a box of doughnuts during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
Longview plans to open an emergency shelter with 50 cabins for homeless people ahead of winter
LONGVIEW, Wash — Like many other west coast cities, the city of Longview has been working to find a solution to their homeless crisis for years. The city allowed homeless people to camp on a piece of land as an emergency response to the crisis, but they had to leave by March 2020. The pandemic pushed that back and now nearly three years later more than 100 people have been living in a camp on Alabama Street.
Video captures chaos as woman fires at Gladstone cops who tried to help her dogs
A Clackamas County judge on Wednesday sentenced Yvette Lares Garcia to 10 years in prison for shooting at Gladstone police officers last year while they tried to help her with her two dogs. An unusual chain of events led to the Nov. 22 shootout, according to court records and testimony.
Photos: Nakia Creek Fire evacuations, October 16, 2022
About 1000 homes were ordered to evacuate Sunday as the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain grew substantially from strong winds.
