Hartselle Enquirer
Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Organizers say JSU/UNA Football game at Toyota Field was a ‘home run’
On Saturday, a matchup months in the making took place at Toyota Field in Madison.
How the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama is helping open door to the future
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Exciting new opportunities are in the works at the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama. The Boys and Girls Club has been home to thousands of kids and teenagers over the years. Now, they’re getting ready to open a new space! The new home for the North Huntsville Campus will be at Whitesburg Baptist Church on Pulaski Pike.
Decatur, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Decatur. The Bob Jones High School football team will have a game with Austin High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. The Bob Jones High School football team will have a game with Austin High School on October 17, 2022, 16:30:00.
9,000 acres in 6 counties: Land Trust conserves land as Huntsville grows
The best way to appreciate nature is to experience it. That is a theme of the Land Trust of North Alabama as it seeks to conserve land at a time of historic population growth in the Huntsville area. “We provide opportunities for people to get out into nature and experience...
“Things that I can’t get back, it took years to get”: Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Mark Smith lives at the top of a hill looking down at the rest of Tuscumbia. He’s done so for 38 years. But his nice view has been blurred by damage done to his property. He says Tennessee Valley Authority employees have done irreversible harm to his crops and land.
Jimmy Spencer trial set to begin in Marshall County
Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville.
Alabama teacher under fire for drag queen video
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WPMI) — A middle school teacher in Huntsville is at the center of controversy this morning after taking part in Drag Queen StoryTime. A video of the event went viral last week, focusing on a suggestive joke he made. Now the teacher says he is getting backlash...
Organization urging Huntsville workplaces to allow service animals
Organization urging Huntsville workplaces to allow service animals
Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 53-year-old Huntsville man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in September for murder after a shooting in August 2020. Etoy Lasean Love was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Brandon Moore. Love’s bond was set at $75,000.
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Florence was arrested Saturday night after shooting at his neighbor’s house following Alabama’s loss to Tennessee. According to the Florence Police Department, Ricky Franks Jr. allegedly had been involved in an argument with his neighbor about the Alabama game Saturday. Franks Jr. then allegedly left the neighbor’s home following a verbal argument and fired a shotgun at the home.
Huntsville’s Lewter Hardware making way for ‘8-10 story’ building, family expects
The future is becoming clearer for the prime downtown Huntsville property occupied for nearly a century by now-closed Lewter Hardware. That future likely includes a new restaurant and current owner Mac Lewter said Friday, “I fully expect an 8-10 story complex.”. A 10-story complex would be one of downtown...
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer murder trial gets underway
The jury trial for a man accused of killing two women and a 7-year-old boy in Guntersville over four years ago is expected to begin on Monday morning.
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting training near Governors Dr.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting training on Wednesday in the area of Governors Drive and Seminole Drive from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that it will use multi-faceted breaching techniques during the training session. There will not be any traffic delays related to this training session.
Memphis man enters guilty plea for 2018 Lauderdale Co. murder
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Memphis man pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday while on trial for a 2018 homicide in Florence. According to Chris Connolly, the Lauderdale County District Attorney, Jesse Parker pleaded guilty to the murder of Christopher Cobb Tuesday morning. Connolly says that with the murder plea...
Huntsville Hospital to host hiring event
The Huntsville Hospital system will be hosting a mass hiring event for several positions and locations on October 19.
Construction starts on downtown Huntsville hotel, now larger than first planned
Construction has started on a new hotel in downtown Huntsville, a project long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel also grew bigger during the delay. The Autograph Collection by Marriott will be built at the southwest corner of the reconstructed parking garage on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena. The hotel, originally approved by the city council in March 2019, planned to have six floors and 187 rooms.
Thousands of people participated in the 19h annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Thousands of people participated in the 19h annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Athens man shot in foot Tuesday afternoon
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just after noon on Tuesday, a man in Athens was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. According to the Athens Police Department, a woman ran to the Athens Fire and Rescue Station at Hine St. and reported the incident. After telling Athens Fire and Rescue what happened, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the scene on West Washington St.
