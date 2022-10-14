HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Exciting new opportunities are in the works at the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama. The Boys and Girls Club has been home to thousands of kids and teenagers over the years. Now, they’re getting ready to open a new space! The new home for the North Huntsville Campus will be at Whitesburg Baptist Church on Pulaski Pike.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO