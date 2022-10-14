ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moulton, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hartselle Enquirer

Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter

If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

How the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama is helping open door to the future

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Exciting new opportunities are in the works at the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama. The Boys and Girls Club has been home to thousands of kids and teenagers over the years. Now, they’re getting ready to open a new space! The new home for the North Huntsville Campus will be at Whitesburg Baptist Church on Pulaski Pike.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Jimmy Spencer trial set to begin in Marshall County

Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville. Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville. Cotaco Junior High students visit rocket plant in Decatur. Updated: 16 hours ago. More than 70 students visited the aerospace company Beyond Gravity to learn more...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Alabama teacher under fire for drag queen video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WPMI) — A middle school teacher in Huntsville is at the center of controversy this morning after taking part in Drag Queen StoryTime. A video of the event went viral last week, focusing on a suggestive joke he made. Now the teacher says he is getting backlash...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Organization urging Huntsville workplaces to allow service animals

Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville. Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville. Cotaco Junior High students visit rocket plant in Decatur. Updated: 16 hours ago. More than 70 students visited the aerospace company Beyond Gravity to learn more...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 53-year-old Huntsville man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in September for murder after a shooting in August 2020. Etoy Lasean Love was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Brandon Moore. Love’s bond was set at $75,000.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Florence was arrested Saturday night after shooting at his neighbor’s house following Alabama’s loss to Tennessee. According to the Florence Police Department, Ricky Franks Jr. allegedly had been involved in an argument with his neighbor about the Alabama game Saturday. Franks Jr. then allegedly left the neighbor’s home following a verbal argument and fired a shotgun at the home.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting training near Governors Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting training on Wednesday in the area of Governors Drive and Seminole Drive from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that it will use multi-faceted breaching techniques during the training session. There will not be any traffic delays related to this training session.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Memphis man enters guilty plea for 2018 Lauderdale Co. murder

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Memphis man pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday while on trial for a 2018 homicide in Florence. According to Chris Connolly, the Lauderdale County District Attorney, Jesse Parker pleaded guilty to the murder of Christopher Cobb Tuesday morning. Connolly says that with the murder plea...
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

Construction starts on downtown Huntsville hotel, now larger than first planned

Construction has started on a new hotel in downtown Huntsville, a project long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel also grew bigger during the delay. The Autograph Collection by Marriott will be built at the southwest corner of the reconstructed parking garage on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena. The hotel, originally approved by the city council in March 2019, planned to have six floors and 187 rooms.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Athens man shot in foot Tuesday afternoon

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just after noon on Tuesday, a man in Athens was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. According to the Athens Police Department, a woman ran to the Athens Fire and Rescue Station at Hine St. and reported the incident. After telling Athens Fire and Rescue what happened, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the scene on West Washington St.
ATHENS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy