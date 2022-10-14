Read full article on original website
Related
aroundptown.com
Annual Ham Supper Set for Nov. 2nd
This year’s annual Tampico First United Methodist Church ham supper will take place on Wednesday, November 2nd from 4:30- 7PM in the church basement, at 202 S. Lincoln St., two blocks west of Casey’s General Store. This year’s all-you-can-eat meal will include ham, potatoes, vegetable, dessert and beverage....
aroundptown.com
Tampico Holding Halloween Events
The Tampico Festival Committee has put together several Halloween activities for Village residents of all ages on Sunday, October 30th. The plans include a town wide scavenger hunt, costume contest, a trunk-or-treat event, and kid’s craft activities. Details:. 1:00 pm – Scavenger Hunt- The cost is $20 per team,...
ourquadcities.com
Family trunk or treat set for Halloween
Trunk-or-Treat will take place 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on 9th Street between 7th and 6th Avenues in Rock Island. Hosted by 1st Ward Alderman Moses Robinson, the event will feature free candy, treats and music. Costumes aren’t necessary, but encouraged, a news release says.
aroundptown.com
Erie Fire Dept. BBQ Fundraiser Saturday
The Erie Fire Department will be taking care of dinner for you this Saturday, October 22nd starting at 5:00. The menu will feature pulled pork with several sides with a $10 suggested donation. The event is take out only with curbside pickup available on 8th Street.
aroundptown.com
Hooppole Fish Fry Dates Announced
The Hooppole American Legion Post #1191 has released the dates for their annual fish frys. The first fry will be held on Friday, November 11th, Veterans Day, starting at 6:00. A dinner is held the second Friday of each month through April. All are welcome.
wgnradio.com
Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year
Darrell and Laurie Stitzel of Shannon, Illinois, are the 2022 honorees. Nominations are open for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year. Darrell and Laurie Stitzel are the proud owners of Stitzel Hog Farm. They currently farm 450 acres of corn that is mostly fed to their 10,000 wean-to-finish hogs. The Stitzel Family history in Carroll County goes back over 65 years and Darrell and Laurie are the third generation to farm the land in Carroll County, which goes back over 65 years. Darrell’s grandparents, Quinter and Iva Mae, started the farm, raising beef cattle and hogs. Darrell’s parents, Dan and Paulette, took the operation over in mid-’60s. Nominations for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year are now open. Email a brief description of the family you’d like to nominate to Jennifer@Ilpork.com.
What Happened To The Bathrooms in This Illinois Home!??!
It's one thing to be a fixer-upper of a home, but then there are absolute disasters that even have some of the most seasoned home renovators and flippers scratching their heads. Case in point, this home in Geneseo, Illinois. On the surface, it's certainly a home that needs some attention......
Shopping Mall Is Home To One Of Best Haunted Houses In Illinois
For some people, shopping centers can be very scary places but this Illinois mall takes it to the next frightening level. Illinois Has A Great Haunted House Scene For Halloween. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is a great place to live. There are tons of events and activities for...
Central Illinois Proud
Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
First hops harvest is hard work but 'absolutely worth it' for Geneseo brewer
GENESEO, Ill. — With the fall harvest season underway, one man is trying his hand at harvesting for the first time. Three years ago, Great Revivalist Brew Lab planted centennial and chinook hops outside its brewery in Geneseo. The vines can't be harvested until their third year. "They take...
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown Still Awaiting Audit
Prophetstown Mayor Steve Swanson told the Prophetstown City Council during their October 11th meeting the state of Illinois Comptroller’s Office had given the city a “final” deadline of Monday, October 17 to submit their audit for fiscal year 2021, which is now almost ten months overdue. The audit company, Lauterbach and Amen was hired by the city to take over audit duties in March of 2021 after Prophetstown CPA, Gerry Halpin decided to retire. The company has repeatedly told the city they have been working on the audit but have failed to deliver it after indicating several times it was near completion. Swanson scheduled a special meeting of the Council for Friday, October 14 at 7 PM to approve the audit should it be completed, so it could be sent to meet the deadline. (Update- as of Monday, October 17th the audit had still not been finished.) Swanson said he fears fines and other issues once the report is finally completed.
walls102.com
New distribution center to be built in Princeton
PRINCETON – A new distribution center will bring new jobs to Bureau County. Ollie’s Bargain Discount will build a $68 million distribution center in Princeton north of I-80. The 600,000 square foot building will eventually employ over 250 people. Located in 25 states, Ollie’s is expanding on its 462 stores by moving west. Princeton’s distribution center is Ollie’s 4th center joining others in York, PA, Atlanta, GA and Lancaster, TX. Ollies is a retailer of closeout and excess inventory, with stores recently opened in Peoria and Rockford with a third store slated to open soon in Tinley Park.
starvedrock.media
Rue 21 closing at the Peru Mall
Another clothing store is leaving the Peru Mall. Rue 21 announced a closure and will most likely close before the end of the month. The store is known for selling trendy clothing, perfumes, and accessories ranging from jewelry to shoes. The store has been at the mall for over a...
Davenport testing snow alert system Oct. 19
The City of Davenport is getting ready for winter by testing its snow emergency alert system. A message will be sent out via Alert Iowa on October 19 at 10 a.m. The alert system is the best way to find out when a Snow Emergency is declared in Davenport and now is the best time […]
aroundptown.com
Fire Prevention Week Reminds Us All; Be Safe, Have A Plan (photos/video)
Last week the National Fire Protection Assoc. celebrated its 100th year of promoting fire safety. Local fire departments do their part as they involve grade school students in fire prevention and safety activities. The Prophetstown Fire Department hosted several Pre-K students from Prophetstown Elementary School at the local station to...
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown House For Rent
Dick Bradley’s house and garage for rent. 710 Grove St Prophetstown, Il. Central Air and Heating installed in 2019 with gas furnace. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. $850.00 a month, first and last month security deposit required. Interested people email Richard.D.Bradley@icloud.com – for background check invitation.
1027superhits.com
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
starvedrock.media
Spring Valley And Princeton Businesses Victims Of Alleged Thieves
Two women stand accused of stealing cash from Bureau County businesses. Forty-nine-year-old Maria Levine of Ladd and 38-year-old Crystal Holland of Dixon were indicted Friday on two counts apiece of theft. Levine is accused of theft in excess of $500 at a Spring Valley business while Holland is charged with stealing between $10,000 to $100,000 from a Princeton business. Indictment information provided by the Bureau County States Attorney's Office doesn't mention what businesses were the alleged victims.
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
aledotimesrecord.com
Arrest made after garage fire Thursday night on North Chambers Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A woman was arrested on multiple charges following a garage fire Thursday night. At 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a garage fire behind a residence at 357 North Chambers St. While the Galesburg Fire Department put out the fire, a woman was found lying on the ground nearby. She appeared uninjured, highly intoxicated, and she was covered in soot.
Comments / 0