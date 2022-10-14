Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Coolidge Spreads Joy in Red Pumps & Festive Coat for Old Navy’s New Holiday Commercial
Jennifer Coolidge was utterly festive for her latest staring role in Old Navy’s 2022 holiday commercial. In the clip, the “White Lotus” star sits at a white piano, wearing a black top and red skirt. Layered over the set is a cream wool coat, complete with sharp lapels and an allover red, green and black plaid print. Coolidge’s ensemble — as seen on the affordable retailer’s Instagram page — is finished with gold and crystal rings, as well as thin gold hoop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Navy (@oldnavy) “Check this out — plaid!” Coolidge states. “I...
Comments / 0