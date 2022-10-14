ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Barack Obama, Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Lead Panel for Chicago Students

Barack Obama, Ayo Dosunmu lead panel for Chicago students originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Oct. 17, former President Barack Obama surprised more than 60 Chicago high school students by appearing at an event hosted by the Obama Foundation. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was in attendance as...
CHICAGO, IL
New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet

NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yankees vs Guardians in Do-or-Die Game 5; Here's Updated Schedule, Watch Guide

One team was supposed to go home Monday night. Instead, both teams did -- and so did their fans, thanks to weather. The Yankees' highly-anticipated Game 5 American League Division Series matchup got rained out Monday and is now set to start at 4:07 p.m. ET Tuesday. The game will air on TBS and WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 and ESPN Radio.

