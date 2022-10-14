ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

WNY Baptist minsters file lawsuit over NYS gun ban

By Kristen Mirand
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKWSQ_0iZB0vxr00

On Thursday, two Western New York congregation leaders alongside Firearms Police Coalition and Second Amendment Foundation filed a lawsuit against New York State.

The plaintiffs are challenging the state's law and regulation banning guns in places of worship or places of religious observation.

The two WNY congregational leaders, Pastor Jimmie Hardaway with Trinity Baptist Church and Bishop Larry Boyd with Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist are filing this against Kevin Bruen, who recently resigned as Superintendent of the New York State Police, Niagara County District Attorney, Brian Seaman, and Erie County District Attorney, John Flynn.

According to the 49-page lawsuit, the ban denies the plaintiffs and "other typical law-abiding individuals" from carrying loaded handguns "in case of confrontation for immediate self-defense in a place of worship that would otherwise permit them to carry."

The complaint notes that both Hardaway would typically carry a concealed firearm at Trinity Baptist, particularly on Sundays and during services.

"Reverend Hardaway has carried both for self-defense and because he feels a unique obligation to his congregants as Pastor to be prepared in case of confrontation. Trinity Baptist is in a neighborhood that has struggled with violent incidents," the complaint argues.

It is also noted Boyd would carry a concealed firearm at Open Praise's on Sundays and during services. "Open Praise is in a neighborhood that has struggled with crime, violence, and gang-related issues," the complaint argues.

The plaintiffs also argue that because of tragic shootings in churches across the country, specifically in Charleston in 2015, Boyd has even more of a desire to carry for self-defense.

Boyd and Hardaway, the complaint argues, are both law-abiding, responsible gun owners.

7 News did reach out to Boyd and Hardaway for comment, but was directed to their attorneys, Nicolas Rotsko and Pete Patterson. 7 News reached out to them, but have not heard back.

7 News also reached out to the defendants. A spokesperson for the Erie County's District Attorney's office said Flynn would not comment on pending litigation.

Comments / 15

Nina Williams
4d ago

Its his right as a gun owner (2nd Amendment) whether he pays taxes or not. Most pastors work for a living just like any normal person. Unless they those mega churches swindle people out of their money.

Reply(2)
2
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York advocates urge Hochul to sign comptroller oversight bill

Back in 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders passed a budget deal that stripped the state comptroller’s office of oversight powers that it had had for over a century. Now, over 30 organizations have signed onto a memo of support urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would restore many of those oversight powers. John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany, told Capital Tonight that if Gov. Hochul wants to fulfill her promise of a “new era of transparency," she needs to sign this bill into law.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS New York

Grief, anguish after Tyler Lewis, 19, is stabbed to death at University of Buffalo

BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo. Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin. College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?" "We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buck Gets Tangled in Backyard of Lancaster, New York Home

The Lancaster Police came to save the day! A deer was tangled in what looked like a kid's toy or decoration in someone's backyard in Lancaster over the weekend. You can take a look at some of the pictures below. The deer (and everyone else) left the scene with no injuries. The Lancaster Police described the photo as the deer getting trapped in some 'netting', but if you take a good look, you might think that it is either some type of decoration or kid toy with long straps dangling.
LANCASTER, NY
WIBX 950

NY Garbage Man Stops to Help 90-Year-Old Woman Stranded Over Hour

Talk about going above and beyond the call of duty. A New York trashman stopped to help a little old lady stranded on the side of the road for more than an hour. James Colby was making his rounds, picking up trash in the neighborhood, and spotted a broken down car on the side of the road in Erie County. Turns out, a 90-year-old woman needed help after getting a flat tire. "I just happened to be picking up that street and saw her," said Colby. "She told me she had been waiting for AAA for over an hour and no one stopped to help her. Poor thing."
DEPEW, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy