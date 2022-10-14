Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game [UPDATED]
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game. It’s almost as exciting to watch Brittany Mahomes‘ Twitter timeline as it is to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play (I SAID ALMOST!) Brittany’s Twitter account during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was chock full of reactions that, quite honestly,...
Everything Patrick Mahomes said after gutsy Chiefs loss to Bills
Patrick Mahomes had some things to say after his Kansas City Chiefs lost at home to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke at the podium after his team’s tough home loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. While there is no...
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
NFL makes bold move infringing on college football rivalry week
Amazon and the NFL chose violence to take Black Friday away from college football fans. The NFL has found a new and creative way to force-feed us some disgusting Russell Wilson Denver Broncos action down our throats and shamelessly at the expense of college football fun. With the NFL having...
Chiefs vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for NFL Week 7
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will look to bounce back in Week 7 of the NFL season after the Chiefs fell to the Buffalo Bills, and the 49ers were upset by the Atlanta Falcons. The Chiefs are still in first place in the AFC West, but...
Russell Wilson is proving the Seahawks system made him look better
Russell Wilson’s primetime failures aren’t all that unfamiliar for Seahawks fans who have been watching Wilson struggle in key aspects of his game. The “system quarterback” phrase gets thrown around often without much consideration as to what it means. In short, fans denigrate quarterbacks who thrive in one system yet fail in another, but it’s an oversimplification of what a team ecosystem is meant to accomplish. In theory, every functional NFL system should be built around the strengths of what its players do well. Teams draft players tailor-made for their offensive and defensive schemes. Being someone who thrives in a given system isn’t a bad thing, because it just means the people around them gave them adequate tools to succeed.
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 7
Let’s break down the five best waiver wire pickups to make for fantasy football Week 7, including Alec Pierce, Rondale Moore and Deon Jackson. Week 6 of the NFL season continued to bring plenty of surprises for fantasy football owners. As of Monday morning, Deon Jackson leads all running backs in fantasy points. Meanwhile, Matt Ryan, Trevor Lawrence, and Marcus Mariota are top-five fantasy quarterbacks for the week.
No one tells the story of primetime Russell Wilson like Melvin Gordon [Video]
Robert Griffin III chronicles Russell Wilson’s primetime failures by capturing Melvin Gordon’s expression through two primetime moments. Before the season began, the idea that Russell Wilson would have five primetime NFL games and seven nationally-televised games seemed like an enticing prospect. The Wilson move had all the makings of a Peyton Manning reenactment and a Broncos franchise revival. As the fourth primetime Monday Night Football game versus the Los Angeles Chargers made clear, watching the Broncos in primetime has become a cruel, unrelenting joke on the NFL public.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
553K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0