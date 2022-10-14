ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Girlhood,’ Interrupted

By Michelle Pitcher
Texas Observer
Texas Observer
 4 days ago

In a new memoir, a mother recounts the trauma of being investigated for supporting her trans daughter.

Carolyn Hays, a pseudonym used by the author of the new book, A Girlhood: Letter to My Transgender Daughter, divides her life into two distinct parts: before the knock at the door and after. The man knocking was an agent with the Department of Children and Families. An anonymous source had called to report Hays’ family simply because they supported their trans daughter.

In Hays’ book, she doesn’t specify which southern state her family was living in when the knock occurred—she wants first and foremost to protect her daughter’s privacy. But for Texas readers, the events of the story feel close to home, especially as the state’s political leaders continue to aim their battering rams at families with transgender children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7DIq_0iZB0pfV00
Carolyn Hays, the pseudonymous author of “A Girlhood,” fled the south with her family after they came under CPS investigation due to her transgender daughter.

Earlier this year, Governor Greg Abbott instructed the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents and medical professionals who help trans youth seek gender-affirming care, a broad category that includes puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgery. The directive—which the state’s highest court has ruled was nonbinding—led immediately to an explosive court battle. This summer, a judge put an injunction in place that protected hundreds of Texas families from these investigations. But the threat of the policy in full force—and a world in which many more parents have to fear a knock at their door—looms large in Texas.

What happened to us—getting a knock on the door and being investigated for child abuse simply because we were supporting our transgender daughter—10 years ago felt like a really, very bizarre mistake. Someone was confused; they lacked the education; they didn’t understand. And they made an anonymous call.

In a million years, neither my husband nor I would have ever imagined that it would become a policy as it is in Texas to do that to families. It’s terrifying and it’s threatening to live in that constant state of fear. Texas is an enormous state … It’s bigger than a lot of European countries. If this law had passed in a European country just five years ago, I think everyone would have condemned it. It would have been just shocking to Americans that parents were being targeted in this way simply for supporting their trans kids.

In your book, you talk about your fear that these knocks at the door will become more of a reality, and that they could result in more children being removed from loving homes. Here in Texas, we’ve unfortunately made headlines because of the governor’s support for investigating the families of trans kids. Have you been keeping an eye on what’s happening here?

We’ve been following the moves of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott because we’re concerned about them being trendsetters. One of the fears is that this law will be picked up by other Republican-run states, making it a policy that trans families are targeted, reported, and investigated.

[Last week], Ken Paxton was subpoenaed at his home, and he got in his car and drove away. It’s interesting to me that he got a knock at the door, and it was somebody doing official business for the state. And he ran away. We didn’t have that option. We saw the process through, and Paxton left because he was scared for his family. But we were scared, too. So to me, there’s some hypocrisy there.

“Ken Paxton was subpoenaed at his home, and he got in his car and drove away. … We didn’t have that option.”

Be prepared. We created a safe folder that included letters of support for us as parents. We also reached out to people who knew our family in different ways: friends, people from my kid’s school, the pediatrician who was super supportive of us. Parents should also document their research. What experts have you reached out to? Who have you worked with in terms of maybe therapists or doctors who have advised you?

I couldn’t stay. But in some ways, I regret not staying and fighting. Because those people who stay in unfriendly states are so courageous. They refuse to be erased. And that’s actually how the fight gets won. I’m fighting in my own way and doing the best I can. But I still admire those families who stay.

Comments / 1

Related
bluebonnetnews.com

Governor Abbott launches ‘One Pill Kills’ statewide campaign

Governor Greg Abbott on Monday announced the launch of the State of Texas’ coordinated “One Pill Kills” campaign to combat the growing national fentanyl crisis plaguing Texas and the United States. This announcement comes after Governor Abbott directed state agencies to ramp up efforts to combat the deadly fentanyl crisis last month.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Conversations with Texas’ Superintendent of the Year

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, sat down for an exclusive interview with KWTX@4 to discuss his recent recognition as the Texas Association of School Boards’ Superintendent of the Year. Ott called the weeks-long interviewing process some of the most challenging set of questions he’s...
TEMPLE, TX
B93

6 THINGS TEXANS ARE PROUD OF ABOUT OUR STATE!

If there is anything non-Texans should know about Texans is that we take pride in our state. We are incredibly proud to be Texans and do not hesitate to let anyone see this fact. We proudly display it on clothing, you might know it by a sticker on the back of our vehicles, I even have several friends who have tattoos of the state of Texas. All things Texas all the time!
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

Gov. Abbott discusses plans to combat one of the ‘worst drug problem to face Texans’ at Beaumont roundtable

BEAUMONT, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott was in Beaumont Monday discussing his plans to combat what he calls the “worst drug problems to face Texans in our lifetime.”. The Texas governor met with area and state law enforcement agencies to talk about the “national fentanyl crisis.” The roundtable was held at the Texas Department of Public Safety Beaumont headquarters.
BEAUMONT, TX
Texas Observer

1836, the Slaveholder Republic’s Birthday

Historian Gerald Horne on the Texas Revolution, its victors, and its victims. History, it’s often said, is written by the victors. While that isn’t always true, it’s certainly borne out by many popular accounts of the Texas Revolution of 1835-36, which often tell “a very black-and-white story of the virtuous Texans”—the victors—“fighting against the evil Mexicans.” The San Jacinto Monument inscription, for instance, blames the rebellion on “unjust acts and despotic decrees” of “unscrupulous rulers” in Mexico. A pamphlet produced by the Republican Party-sponsored 1836 Project says that Anglo settlers fought to preserve “constitutional liberty and republican government.”
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Wins Lawsuit Concerning “Woke” Workplace Regulations

In an October 1 ruling that some Texas employers see as a victory, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk shut down the Biden administration’s anti-discrimination practices for LGBTQ employees. In the case, Kacsmaryk ruled that appropriate anti-discriminatory procedures only needed to extend to hiring and firing, not any further.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives

Formerly incarcerated Texans face many challenges to restart their lives.Matthew Ansley/Unsplash. Maurice Watts was released from prison in January. After spending four years serving a sentence in a federal prison in Beaumont. Without a college degree and criminal record, his job prospects were slim after being released. Reentering the workforce would be a challenge. Watts made six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education. LIFE had lent him $1,350.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Texas Observer

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
700
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

The Texas Observer is an Austin-based nonprofit news organization known for fearless investigative reporting, narrative storytelling and sophisticated cultural criticism about all things Texan.

 https://www.texasobserver.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy