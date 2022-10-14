Read full article on original website
James Harden
3d ago
once a driver pick up their first stop they can only drive 40mph legally. An empty bus or on a field trip or interstate they can only drive 55mph. Most busses are governed at 62mph.
Traffic Alert | Overturned Tractor Trailer at South Main and Veterans Memorial
Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Statesboro Police Department to an overturned tractor trailer on Monday, October 17, 2022 around 6:20 pm. SPD and GSP units arrived to find a overturned tractor trailer at South Main street and Veterans Memorial Parkway. There were no reported injuries in the accident. The tractor...
Traffic alert: County resurfacing Cawana and Simons this week
Thursday and Friday of last week (October 13-14), Bulloch County’s road work contractor completed patching/repair work to Cawana Road, between Brannen Street and Sallie Zetterower Elementary School, and removed the raised crosswalk where the walking trail crosses Cawana Road so that it can be replaced. This week (October 17-21),...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern student killed by airplane propeller in Bulloch Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 21-year-old Georgia Southern student died after being hit by a airplane propeller Sunday. Officials say a single-engine Cessna 172 with four people on board landed without incident at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport around 10:35 p.m. After the plane taxied to the ramp area, the 21-year-old got...
Georgia Southern student dies after being hit by plane propeller
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia Southern Student died after he was hit by a plane’s propeller at the Bulloch County Airport. Sani Aliyu was walking toward the front of the plane Sunday night when he was killed, according to Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch. The 21-year-old was flying back from Savannah with four […]
Fatal accident at Statesboro Airport Sunday night
Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services to the Statesboro Airport at 10:44 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022 for an incident involving an airplane. Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found a male who had been struck by an airplane who was critically injured. Bulloch County EMS arrived moments after the deputies. They determined the the victim had sustained fatal injuries and requested Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch to the scene.
Multiple agencies to search Chatham County landfill today for missing toddler presumed dead
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are still searching for a 20-month-old Georgia toddler who vanished from his home nearly two weeks ago. On Tuesday, multiple law enforcement agencies will start searching a landfill for Quinton Simon’s body, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news conference.
wtoc.com
Chatham County Police Department searching for missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing man. They say he left home without his cell phone and medication, and hasn’t been at his residence since early Saturday. Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, was last seen at his home. San Juan is...
wtoc.com
Police starting to search Chatham Co. landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement is now searching a Chatham County landfill for the missing toddler, Quinton Simon. During a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Chatham County Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said evidence gathered as led to the search at the landfill. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said the department believes Simon’s body was thrown in a dumpster and unknowingly disposed off at the landfill.
WJCL
Liberty County officials: Bear destroys inside of a car after locking himself inside of the vehicle
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Above File Video: Deer Smashes through window of Hinesville Sheriff's Department. Check out the damage to a vehicle after Liberty County Officials say a bear got trapped inside. Officials say they received a phone call about a potential vehicle break-in, and when they arrived on...
wtoc.com
Deer breaks into Hinesville’s Police chief office
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A deer broke into Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater’s office Monday. Officials say the deer ran into the conference room where he was later put down. The dear had significant cuts from crashing through the window. “As long as I’ve been here, we’ve seen a...
wtoc.com
Hinesville man dies after tree falls on him
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died after a tree fell on him in Hinesville. According to Detective William Oberlander, detectives responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court just after 5 p.m. Hinesville Police said that a man, who was cutting a tree in his front yard,...
wtoc.com
Early voting begins in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Chatham County voters are casting their ballot as early as possible. Early voting started today in Georgia and will go until November 4th. Officials say most people will choose to vote early and that is easy to believe after seeing today’s turnout. Some people...
wtoc.com
Memorial set up outside of toddler’s home as investigation continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County police say they don’t expect to be out searching for little Quinton Simon’s body today through Sunday. Police have said they believe Quinton is dead, and they’re continuing to gather and analyze evidence. Not just people living in the area but...
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. elections officials expecting large turnout during early voting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters are now casting their ballots across Georgia including in Bryan County. LL: Bryan County elections officials are anticipating a large turnout even during early voting. As closely watched races draw people to the polls. A steady flow of voters at this Richmond Hill polling place...
WTGS
Chatham County reports nearly 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Wednesday, Chatham County experienced sewer spills of raw sewage on Cardinal Road and Elizabeth Circle, according to the county. Officials said an estimated 7,000 gallons of raw sewage on Elizabeth Circle and 2,500 gallons on Cardinal Road leaked from manholes, with some of it entering Herb Creek.
wtoc.com
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival sees big turnout over the weekend
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival came to an end yesterday with thousands in attendance. Richmond Hill businesses close to the festival grounds say that increase in foot traffic this weekend lead to an increase in sales. The manager of a nearby Mexican restaurant says that...
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
wtoc.com
Warrants issued for 27 people following $70,000 check cashing scam in Evans Co.
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - More than two dozen face charges from Claxton to Savannah for forging checks and costing business owners thousands. Evans County’s sheriff says this has turned into one of the bigger fraud cases they’ve seen in quite some time. He says people creating bogus checks...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Healthcare Worker dies aiding motorist
Funny, compassionate and caring. Those are the words co-workers, former co-workers and patients are saying about Wayne Lee, a Nurse Practitioner for Faith Family Practice in Waycross. “He was the funniest person we all knew,” posted Roxy Sheffield, PA-C and co-owner of Faith Family Practice on the business Facebook page...
WJCL
Police: Missing Savannah toddler is dead. But there's no body, and no charges
Chatham County Police say the 20-month-old toddler who disappeared from his Savannah home last week is dead. They also say his mother is the prime suspect. But they've not yet charged her. Below: Why haven't police arrested Quinton Simon's mother?. Quinton Simon was last seen at his home the morning...
Comments / 5