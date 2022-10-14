ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, GA

James Harden
3d ago

once a driver pick up their first stop they can only drive 40mph legally. An empty bus or on a field trip or interstate they can only drive 55mph. Most busses are governed at 62mph.

Grice Connect

Traffic alert: County resurfacing Cawana and Simons this week

Thursday and Friday of last week (October 13-14), Bulloch County’s road work contractor completed patching/repair work to Cawana Road, between Brannen Street and Sallie Zetterower Elementary School, and removed the raised crosswalk where the walking trail crosses Cawana Road so that it can be replaced. This week (October 17-21),...
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern student killed by airplane propeller in Bulloch Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 21-year-old Georgia Southern student died after being hit by a airplane propeller Sunday. Officials say a single-engine Cessna 172 with four people on board landed without incident at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport around 10:35 p.m. After the plane taxied to the ramp area, the 21-year-old got...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Fatal accident at Statesboro Airport Sunday night

Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services to the Statesboro Airport at 10:44 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022 for an incident involving an airplane. Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found a male who had been struck by an airplane who was critically injured. Bulloch County EMS arrived moments after the deputies. They determined the the victim had sustained fatal injuries and requested Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch to the scene.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham County Police Department searching for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing man. They say he left home without his cell phone and medication, and hasn’t been at his residence since early Saturday. Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, was last seen at his home. San Juan is...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Police starting to search Chatham Co. landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement is now searching a Chatham County landfill for the missing toddler, Quinton Simon. During a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Chatham County Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said evidence gathered as led to the search at the landfill. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said the department believes Simon’s body was thrown in a dumpster and unknowingly disposed off at the landfill.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Deer breaks into Hinesville’s Police chief office

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A deer broke into Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater’s office Monday. Officials say the deer ran into the conference room where he was later put down. The dear had significant cuts from crashing through the window. “As long as I’ve been here, we’ve seen a...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Hinesville man dies after tree falls on him

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died after a tree fell on him in Hinesville. According to Detective William Oberlander, detectives responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court just after 5 p.m. Hinesville Police said that a man, who was cutting a tree in his front yard,...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Early voting begins in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Chatham County voters are casting their ballot as early as possible. Early voting started today in Georgia and will go until November 4th. Officials say most people will choose to vote early and that is easy to believe after seeing today’s turnout. Some people...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Chatham County reports nearly 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Wednesday, Chatham County experienced sewer spills of raw sewage on Cardinal Road and Elizabeth Circle, according to the county. Officials said an estimated 7,000 gallons of raw sewage on Elizabeth Circle and 2,500 gallons on Cardinal Road leaked from manholes, with some of it entering Herb Creek.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival sees big turnout over the weekend

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival came to an end yesterday with thousands in attendance. Richmond Hill businesses close to the festival grounds say that increase in foot traffic this weekend lead to an increase in sales. The manager of a nearby Mexican restaurant says that...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Healthcare Worker dies aiding motorist

Funny, compassionate and caring. Those are the words co-workers, former co-workers and patients are saying about Wayne Lee, a Nurse Practitioner for Faith Family Practice in Waycross. “He was the funniest person we all knew,” posted Roxy Sheffield, PA-C and co-owner of Faith Family Practice on the business Facebook page...
WAYCROSS, GA

