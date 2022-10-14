Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In
SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature's longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party's own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Strip Wyoming Political Parties Of Role In Filling Vacancies
Wyoming lawmakers have passed a draft bill that would take away power from political parties to appoint finalists for vacant political positions throughout the state. In the past year alone, there have been two executive state positions filled through the vacancy...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
OPEC, Oil and WYoming-Sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
ACLU Wyoming wants voters to know about their rights-sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. General elections are just ahead, putting voter rights in the spotlight once again And in our expansive, rural, working-class state, voter rights advocates say everyone should have fair and equal access to voting. This has recently come under question with the request to remove seven absentee ballot boxes across the state in Albany, Big Horn, Laramie, Sweetwater, Teton, Fremont and Converse.
newslj.com
Residents claim election fraud
CHEYENNE —Residents informed legislators Friday morning that they have witnessed and heard of local election fraud throughout the state. These claims were made during public testimony at the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, as a part of the discussion for codifying the state’s rules for certification of electronic voting systems.
WOWT
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway. It’s a major highway project that connects Rapid City, South Dakota and Denver, Colorado by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners...
svinews.com
Seven landowners were recognized as the 2022 landowners of the year by Game and Fish.
Cheyenne – For nearly three decades the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has recognized landowners who have demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties with the landowner of the year awards. These stewards open access to research and recreation on thousands of acres across the state. Seven landowners were recognized as the 2022 landowners of the year by Game and Fish.
cowboystatedaily.com
Trying To Turn Red Seat Blue, Democrat Targets GOP Incumbent Through Creative Billboard
A trio of campaign billboards along major corridors through Laramie are catching the attention of many travelers with their unusual marketing approach. Merav Ben-David, a Democratic candidate for Wyoming House District 46, recently put up a billboard advertisement along eastbound Interstate...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
USDA Formalizes Big Game Conservation Partnership with State of Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the state of Wyoming are formalizing a partnership to support the voluntary conservation of private working lands and migratory big game populations in Wyoming. As part of the agreement signed today by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Governor Mark Gordon, USDA will provide a new package of investments in key conservation programs for fiscal year 2023, which includes funding to support increased staffing capacity and the deployment of streamlined program application processes for agricultural producers and landowners. Producers in the Wyoming pilot area will be able to apply for conservation programs that meet their unique needs starting this fall.
cowboystatedaily.com
Energy Expert: Opposition To Wyoming Wind and Solar Will Grow
Robert Bryce maintains a database of wind and solar projects that have been denied approval since 2015 because of local and state opposition. So far, only one Wyoming project has made the list, but even that project managed to eventually get a green light to proceed.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish honors seven families as 2022 Landowners of the Year
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is recognizing seven families and ranches in the state as its 2022 Landowners of the Year. The awards are given to landowners who have “demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties,” Game and Fish said in a news release Monday. The department honors landowners who have supported research and recreation on lands across Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Greg Johnson Joins Cowboy State Daily as Managing Editor
Cowboy State Daily has named longtime Wyoming journalist Greg Johnson as managing editor, the news organization announced on Sunday. He replaces Jim Angell, who passed on in August. Johnson, who has more than 30 years of experience as a writer and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Drunken Colorado Men Severely Beat Wyoming Elk Hunters In Unprovoked Attack, Father Says
Two drunken men with Colorado license plates on their truck allegedly assaulted and severely beat two Wyoming elk hunters without provocation in the Shale Creek area of Greys River in Lincoln County, one victim's father said. "This is more than...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The FBI warns of sextortion of minors in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is on a campaign to inform schools and parents of the latest crime to target kids; it’s sextortion. The crime targets minors, namely boys ages 14 to 17, who are online through social media, apps or games. These...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, October 17, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Thermopolis, Wyoming by Teresa Gilbert. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: New mail scam in Utah could cost you thousands
ROY, Utah — Scammers certainly have gotten more sophisticated over the years. Americans lose billions to cybercrooks every year. So, it may be relatively easy for us to forget some scam artists are still sending letters to their targets via old-fashioned U.S. mail. In fact, a new letter is showing up in the mailboxes of Utahns. If you handle it wrong, it could cost you thousands.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Affects Wyoming Boarding Facility
On Oct. 15, an attending veterinarian and Wyoming State Animal Health Official confirmed five horses positive for strangles. The horses reside at an equine college boarding facility in Fremont County. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. It is unknown if more horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Bob Budd’s “Otters Dance” Belongs on Your Bookshelf.
When I owned a bookstore in Cheyenne last millennium, I'd advise my customers that a good Wyoming bookshelf could be as extensive as they like, but it needed a core of a few volumes to be complete. Those books are John McPhee's "Rising from the Plains", "We Pointed Them North" by Teddy Blue Abbott, James Galvin's "The Meadow" and "Sand County Almanac", Aldo Leopold's classic.
WATCH: A Stunning Fall Flight Over Wyoming
October 2022, an early Sunday morning breaking with my friend Jim Cunningham of Cunningham Electric in Casper Wyoming. As usual, we were talking about our love of aviation. It was a perfectly beautiful morning. "Let's go flying," said Jim. He was on the controls most of the way. I wanted...
sentinelcolorado.com
Amendment E: Colorado’s homestead property tax exemption would be extended to Gold Star spouses
DENVER | Amendment E would extend a property tax break to Gold Star spouses, who are the survivors of U.S. service members who died in the line of duty or of veterans who died as a result of a service-related injury or disease. Colorado’s homestead exemption, which reduces the amount...
kiowacountypress.net
Wyoming lawmakers seek to tackle soaring property taxes
(The Center Square) - Wyoming has seen soaring property values that have become burdensome to taxpayers, but some lawmakers are eying options to provide relief. Lawmakers are considering their options for property tax breaks, Wyoming Public Media recently reported. Property values in the state increased by an average of 16 percent last year, according to WyoFile.
