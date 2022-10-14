Read full article on original website
Law enforcement relies on Teton Youth & Family Services as “critical resource”
JACKSON, Wyo. —Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr has no shortage of experience working with young adults across Teton County. Before stepping into his current role, he served as a School Resource Officer — a point of law enforcement support in the Jackson Hole High School. During these years, he was involved in many cases in which young people faced serious crises and required swift, professional intervention. In each of these instances, he recalls, Teton Youth & Family Services played a key role in helping kids and their families stay safe and get back on track.
WYSAW returns to elevate winter backcountry safety
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation, in partnership with the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center and Central Wyoming College, is proud to present the eighth annual Wyoming Snow and Avalanche Workshop (WYSAW) on Oct. 21-22. The two-day symposium will be held at Center for the Arts in downtown Jackson.
Firefighters continue prescribed fire operations in Teton Canyon
DRIGGS Idaho — If Teton Valley residents are wondering where the smoke is coming from, don’t be concerned. According to Caribou Targhee National Forest, a team conducted a prescribed burn in Teton Canyon this past weekend. The team burned around 100 acres in Aspen, with the fire running...
SNAPPED: Jackson Hole Ski Club’s annual ski swap returns
JACKSON, Wyo. — Nothing says fall and the coming of winter like scoring new ski gear, or the purge of old gear at the Jackson Hole Ski Club’s (JHSC) annual ski swap. This past Saturday there was no shortage of gold to strike, for locals looking for new and used alpine ski gear, nordic skis and boots, snowboard gear and outerwear. Held at the Rodeo Fairground’s Heritage Arena, this year’s ski swap was another successful event, with the proceeds going to benefit JHSC’s over 500 kids in the program as well as locals turning unwanted gear into extra cash.
Jackson Hole Weather Oct 18-24, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — October has been unseasonably mild so far and we will see a continuation of dry and sunny weather over the next several days. However, big changes are coming this weekend as an abrupt pattern transition occurs with much colder temperatures along with our first significant snowfall of the season.
Nora’s will live
WILSON, Wyo. — Nora’s Fish Creek Inn is here to stay after all. According to a statement on Saturday, the restaurant has been purchased by a local and the beloved breakfast spot will reopen in mid-November. “This means that the legendary Huevos Rancheros and the short stacks piled...
WATCH: Bull moose interrupts Saturday soccer game
JACKSON, Wyo. — A bull moose briefly stole the show (and the internet) at a youth soccer game Saturday when it ran across the field during play. Former Teton County Commissioner and real estate agent, Barbara Allen documented the scene in three parts, one of which has gained over 120,000 views on social media.
SNAPPED: Father John Misty at the Virginian’s Inbound Music Series
JACKSON, Wyo. — “The Virg” become a pop-up fall folk fest on Saturday with headliner Father John Misty—a dark-humored lyricist with an elegant vocal delivery—performing on a small stage in the courtyard. Longtime locals were eager to experience the Virginian Lodge both as a new viable outdoor concert space while also taking-in the recent renovation of the iconic hotel and saloon. Food trucks, local vendors, and a listening room type concert environment for the Inbound Music Series was held in the inviting courtyard space of the Virginian, with opening acts Canyon Kids and Majors Junction.
Off-season has arrived (and so have the specials!)
JACKSON, Wyo. — Continuing from the success of the annual Alex’s Table: Jackson Hole event, where $225,000 was raised for Alex’s Lemonade Stand, Fine Dining Restaurant Group is keeping the season of giving going with their bi-annual off-season specials. The community-focused fundraising effort begins today and will...
Jackson man hospitalized after assault while hunting, suspects unknown
ALPINE, Wyo. — A local man sustained several injuries Saturday night after being assaulted by two men while hunting in the Greys River Area outside of Alpine. The victim’s family and authorities are now seeking to identify the assailants. Authorities from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say that...
