JACKSON, Wyo. — Nothing says fall and the coming of winter like scoring new ski gear, or the purge of old gear at the Jackson Hole Ski Club’s (JHSC) annual ski swap. This past Saturday there was no shortage of gold to strike, for locals looking for new and used alpine ski gear, nordic skis and boots, snowboard gear and outerwear. Held at the Rodeo Fairground’s Heritage Arena, this year’s ski swap was another successful event, with the proceeds going to benefit JHSC’s over 500 kids in the program as well as locals turning unwanted gear into extra cash.

JACKSON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO