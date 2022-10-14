2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened near Old Anson Road and West Overland Trail.
According to the Abilene Police Department, a pickup truck, an 18-wheeler, and a PD car were involved in the collision.
The driver of the truck stopped at the stop sign but failed to yield, went across, and hit the 18-wheeler.
A PD car traveling northbound was hit by the truck and got front-end damage.
According to Gerald Moran, one of the drivers suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital along with a passenger.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time.
No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Deputies.
October 14, 2022.
Source: Fox West Texas.
Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™
- Texas Accident News - Statewide
- Houston Accident News
- San Antonio Accident News
- Dallas Accident News
- Search My City in Texas
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 1