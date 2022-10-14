2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)

Nationwide Report

According to the Abilene Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Old Anson Road and West Overland Trail.

According to the Abilene Police Department, a pickup truck, an 18-wheeler, and a PD car were involved in the collision.

The driver of the truck stopped at the stop sign but failed to yield, went across, and hit the 18-wheeler.

A PD car traveling northbound was hit by the truck and got front-end damage.

According to Gerald Moran, one of the drivers suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital along with a passenger.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Deputies.

Source: Fox West Texas.

