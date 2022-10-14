ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 7

Joe Stouch
3d ago

they don't deserve Wawa in there communities, they deserve nothing, they had their chance for decades to be credible citizens of society and refuse to do so!

Reply(1)
4
Ember Holleran
4d ago

Something is seriously wrong. The young are pissed the old wasted the American Dreams on themselves and left none for the Future. The ones stuck in the present holding the machine together watching it fall apart are too busy surviving to even try to fix.

Reply
2
truthsayer912
3d ago

Kenny's already "checked out". His term is coming to an end and he can't wait to get outta there.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penncapital-star.com

As Wawa shutters Center City stores, Philly DA Krasner plays defense

PHILADELPHIA — District Attorney Larry Krasner has responded to questions related to his office’s retail theft prosecution policy following Wawa’s recent announcement that it plans to close two of its Center City locations. “For people who are not chronic, repeat, long-term or organized retail thieves of amounts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

A Sandwich Quest to Cleavers Cheesesteaks

- Cleavers Cheesesteaks is the perfect place for a cheesesteak sandwich and creative side dishes. The Counter-service shop also offers shakes and bottled beer. The ambiance is casual and hip, and it's a great place to people-watch while you enjoy your sandwich. A Sandwich Quest to Cleavers Cheesesteaks in Center...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia councilman blames lack of police enforcement for continued illegal ATV riders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large group of dirt bike and ATV riders took over Columbus Boulevard over the weekend. The vehicles are illegal to operate on the streets of Philadelphia, and there are renewed calls for the city to crack down on the riders.Critics say the vehicles are not only a nuisance, but they're also extremely dangerous.Dozens of dirt bikes, quads and ATVs rolled down North Broad Street Saturday afternoon in the shadow of police headquarters.This past weekend, Center City and other neighborhoods were inundated with vehicles that police claim often aren't street-legal.A shooting Saturday night at 7th and South...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

New Affordable Apartments Arrive in Overbrook Park

Developer Odin Properties turned an apartment building gutted in a fire four years ago into attractive apartments within reach of the average Joe and Jane. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What you won’t find at the new Overbrook...
HOME, PA
billypenn.com

If voters approve, Philadelphia’s airports will get their own cabinet-level department

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Owned and operated by the city, Philadelphia International Airport serves over 32 million passengers annually and has 500 departures a day. Yet its leadership doesn’t report directly to the mayor — it’s nested inside the Department of Commerce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy