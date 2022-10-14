Read full article on original website
Related
Billing error contributed to inflated Saline water bills, officials say
SALINE, MI - Utility charges for the summer months in Saline were mistakenly based in part on readings taken 22 days early, inflating water and sewer bills just as a significant rate hike hit residents, city officials said. City ratepayers showed up in force in early October to complain of...
WKHM
Jackson County Sheriff addresses concerns on jail millage
Jackson, Mich. — In a recent interview with WKHM, Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette addressed some concerns he has heard from voters regarding the language on the November 8 ballot for the County Jail and Sheriff’s Office. “One of the things that is said… a portion of the...
5 competing for 3 Michigan Center School Board seats
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI - Three current members of the Michigan Center School Board are looking to continue serving on the board by seeking re-election in November. Five candidates have filed to run for three open board seats with four-year terms, including current board members Travis Barnett, Debra Kruse and Greg Wolvin. Joining them on the ballot are Monica Shelton and Jessica Villarreal.
Security staffing issues cause appointment-only visits to Gull Road Justice Complex
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The Gull Road Justice Complex is open only by appointments because of inadequate staffing. There are inadequate levels of staff provided by Kalamazoo County’s private security contractor at the Gull Road Justice Complex, 1536 Gull Road, according to an administrative order from Kalamazoo County Circuit Chief Judge Gary Giguere Jr.
Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
Multi-employer job fair to be held in Owosso area
OWOSSO TWP, MI - Whether an individual is looking for employment, or has a desire to switch careers, a job fair in the Owosso area is the place to be. The job fair is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 1975 West M-21 in Owosso Township. Individuals must arrive promptly at noon to review resumes and prepare for interviews.
$1 Bronson Park lease extended until 2024
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo voted to extend the lease of a well-known park across from city hall, which is owned by Kalamazoo County. During the Monday, Oct. 17, Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, commissioners approved an action to extend its lease of Bronson Park until January 2024. The...
Ann Arbor has big backlog of traffic-calming projects sought by residents
ANN ARBOR, MI — Despite dedicating more city funds to neighborhood traffic-calming, Ann Arbor still has a years-long backlog of projects neighborhoods have requested via petition that have yet to move forward. The city website shows a queue of nearly 20 petitions filed in recent years requesting measures such...
Democrat lawmaker faces Republican challenger in Michigan House District 40 race
Democrat Christine Morse is running for reelection to the Michigan House of Representatives, against Republican challenger Kelly Sackett. Michigan House District 40 contains Portage, Texas Township and parts of Oshtemo Township and the city of Kalamazoo. The district was created in recent redistricting across Michigan. The winner in the Nov....
Ann Arbor OKs $9M contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield while criticizing company
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have joined the Defend Black Voters Coalition in calling out corporations they argue support Michigan lawmakers trying to make it harder to vote. They took particular aim at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as City Council approved a new $9 million...
Doctors grant the gift of sight to those in need in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – Good vision is an important part of work, life experiences and simply connecting with others. However, for some with cataracts, paying for the surgery to give them better vision is a barrier, which is why a group of Jackson County doctors in Blake Woods Medical Park decided to waive cataract surgery costs for patients in need on Friday, Oct. 14.
WKHM
Mayor Mahoney Discusses Single Hauler Trash Service for The City of Jackson
The topic of “Single Hauler Trash Service” is a hot-button issue in Jackson and it has come up recently within the Jackson City Council. Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney was asked his thoughts on the issue recently on WKHM’s AM Jackson with Greg O’Connor. “I think we...
Carvana dealer asks court to intervene after Michigan suspends its license
DETROIT, MI -- A Detroit area Carvana dealership is asking a court to intervene after the Michigan Secretary of State suspended its license earlier this month. Carvana on Thursday, Oct. 13 filed a motion for an injunction in the state Court of Claims. In a statement, Carvana accused the state...
131-year-old bridge could get new life as part of Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Can you teach an old bridge new tricks?. Planners behind the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail hope so. They’re eying a decommissioned, 131-year-old bridge that once served as the gateway to a now-defunct milling settlement on the Huron River as a potential missing puzzle piece in their quest to bring the non-motorized trail traversing the county to completion.
wtvbam.com
Two MDOT projects scheduled to start Monday on I-94 in Calhoun County
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Drivers in Calhoun County will have to be extra alert starting on Monday as a pair of Michigan Department of Transportation projects will be getting underway. Crews will begin nighttime pavement joint repairs on eastbound and westbound I-94 between Helmer Road and 17 1/2 Mile...
Ann Arbor reduces roadway as partial fix for misaligned intersection
ANN ARBOR, MI — It may be only a partial fix, but physical changes to the long-misaligned intersection of Seventh and Huron streets in Ann Arbor are now complete. To improve safety at the busy and confusing intersection west of downtown, the city has installed an extended curb bump-out along the west side of Seventh north of Huron, narrowing the roadway and eliminating the southbound left-turn lane.
Jackson’s House of Taco closing after 43 years as owner plans retirement
JACKSON, MI – House of Taco hasn’t been just a job for Chuck Minix. It’s a place where he met friends, spent time with his family and grew a legacy of great food in the Jackson area. He spent 43 years growing the restaurant into a successful...
WILX-TV
Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Silver Bells in the City is set to kick off on Friday, Nov. 18. This event is presented by the Lansing Board of Water and Light and the City of Lansing. This year’s official State Christmas tree will be a 63-foot, spruce selected by the Michigan...
Milan High School students dismissed Monday after school-wide lockdown
MILAN, Mich. — Milan High School was locked down Monday prompted by a message on a bathroom wall, according to Superintendent Bryan Girbach. Girbach did not confirm what the message said. The Milan Police Department said "the message on the stall wall does not appear to be credible." Girbach...
Traffic crash at busy Summit Township intersection sent 3 people to the hospital
One woman is in the hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries in what’s being described as a serious-injury traffic crash in Jackson County.
MLive
53K+
Followers
54K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 2