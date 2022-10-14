ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

WKHM

Jackson County Sheriff addresses concerns on jail millage

Jackson, Mich. — In a recent interview with WKHM, Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette addressed some concerns he has heard from voters regarding the language on the November 8 ballot for the County Jail and Sheriff’s Office. “One of the things that is said… a portion of the...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

5 competing for 3 Michigan Center School Board seats

MICHIGAN CENTER, MI - Three current members of the Michigan Center School Board are looking to continue serving on the board by seeking re-election in November. Five candidates have filed to run for three open board seats with four-year terms, including current board members Travis Barnett, Debra Kruse and Greg Wolvin. Joining them on the ballot are Monica Shelton and Jessica Villarreal.
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Security staffing issues cause appointment-only visits to Gull Road Justice Complex

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The Gull Road Justice Complex is open only by appointments because of inadequate staffing. There are inadequate levels of staff provided by Kalamazoo County’s private security contractor at the Gull Road Justice Complex, 1536 Gull Road, according to an administrative order from Kalamazoo County Circuit Chief Judge Gary Giguere Jr.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Multi-employer job fair to be held in Owosso area

OWOSSO TWP, MI - Whether an individual is looking for employment, or has a desire to switch careers, a job fair in the Owosso area is the place to be. The job fair is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 1975 West M-21 in Owosso Township. Individuals must arrive promptly at noon to review resumes and prepare for interviews.
OWOSSO, MI
MLive

$1 Bronson Park lease extended until 2024

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo voted to extend the lease of a well-known park across from city hall, which is owned by Kalamazoo County. During the Monday, Oct. 17, Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, commissioners approved an action to extend its lease of Bronson Park until January 2024. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Doctors grant the gift of sight to those in need in Jackson County

JACKSON, MI – Good vision is an important part of work, life experiences and simply connecting with others. However, for some with cataracts, paying for the surgery to give them better vision is a barrier, which is why a group of Jackson County doctors in Blake Woods Medical Park decided to waive cataract surgery costs for patients in need on Friday, Oct. 14.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

131-year-old bridge could get new life as part of Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Can you teach an old bridge new tricks?. Planners behind the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail hope so. They’re eying a decommissioned, 131-year-old bridge that once served as the gateway to a now-defunct milling settlement on the Huron River as a potential missing puzzle piece in their quest to bring the non-motorized trail traversing the county to completion.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor reduces roadway as partial fix for misaligned intersection

ANN ARBOR, MI — It may be only a partial fix, but physical changes to the long-misaligned intersection of Seventh and Huron streets in Ann Arbor are now complete. To improve safety at the busy and confusing intersection west of downtown, the city has installed an extended curb bump-out along the west side of Seventh north of Huron, narrowing the roadway and eliminating the southbound left-turn lane.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

MLive

