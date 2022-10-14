ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Calif. dog rushed to vet after ingesting meth during stroll with owner

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTsfF_0iZB0CgW00

A San Diego man rushed his dog to the vet after the unsuspecting pooch ingested meth during their daily stroll.

David Espinal took Loki, his 10-year-old Alaskan Husky, out for a walk Monday when the dog sniffed some bushes that apparently contained traces of the powerful stimulant, KTVU reported .

“He just starts taking off and I have to run with him, just running back and forth on the street for a good 10 to 15 minutes,” Espinal told NBC Bay Area .

“(We) come home, eats his dinner, about 30 minutes later, he begins to pace around our apartment,” the owner told KTVU, adding that the erratic dog then took off running.

Fearing a medical emergency, Espinal took Loki to the nearby MedVet animal hospital, where he was told the dog had swallowed meth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a099D_0iZB0CgW00
Loki, a 10-year-old Alaskan Husky, is lucky to be alive after ingesting meth during a stroll in San Diego with his owner.
FOX 2 San Francisco
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nd0IS_0iZB0CgW00
Loki apparently swallowed the powerful stimulant by sniffing some bushes that contained trace amounts of it.
FOX 2 San Francisco
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwmWu_0iZB0CgW00
Animal hospital director Terra Schropp said she has seen two cases of meth poisoning in 48 hours – most likely the result of rampant drug use amid homeless encampments.
FOX 2 San Francisco

“I didn’t think he could just rummage through the bushes and find meth,” he told the NBC affiliate.

But MedVet Silicon Valley director Terra Schropp said she has seen two cases of meth poisoning in 48 hours – most likely the result of rampant drug use amid homeless encampments.

“Historically our doctors would see a handful of cases a year. And now our doctors are seeing one to two cases per month,” Schropp told KTVU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S5NBq_0iZB0CgW00
“I didn’t think he could just rummage through the bushes and find meth,” Loki’s owner David Espinal said.
Action Press/Shutterstock

Loki was treated at the hospital overnight and has recovered from the frightening ordeal, which could have been fatal.

Espinal issued a warning to pet owners to be “super vigilant.”

“You can’t even let your dog’s rummage through bushes,” he told the news station.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy