Biden says $7 gas has ‘always been the case’ in Calif. — after paying $60 for takeout

By Steven Nelson
 4 days ago

President Biden brushed off $7-a-gallon gas prices in California — saying “that’s always been the case” and housing was “the most important thing … in terms of that” — after paying $60 for takeout at a Los Angeles taco shop.

Biden’s Thursday afternoon remark spurred confusion because he didn’t describe how housing was linked to high gas prices, which in California actually jumped $1.74 per gallon over the past 12 months to a state average of $6.15, according to AAA data.

“The inflation report is out. Have you seen gas prices around here in LA? It’s 7 bucks a gallon almost,” a reporter said after Biden handed a cashier three $20 bills for a $16.45 order of six tacos and two quesadillas.

“Well, that’s always been the case here,” Biden replied. “You know, it’s not — what — nationwide, they came down about $1.35, and they’re still down over a dollar. But we’re going to work on — housing is the big — is the most important thing we have to do in terms of that.”

It’s unclear if Biden, who turns 80 next month, intended to draw a closer link between the two subjects before his reply was cut off by a different reporter’s question, but his answer attracted attention after a series of recent gaffes.

President Biden left many people confused after his comment about gas prices affecting housing.
Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
Biden received a discount on his meal and used the difference to cover the next customer’s dish.
Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

James Gallagher, the Republican minority leader in the California Assembly, tweeted , “Bidenism at its finest in LA today. High gas prices is a housing problem?”

“Biden on his ‘Where’s Jackie?’ Tour. He needs to retire,” wrote another Twitter user, referring to Biden’s infamous gaffe this month in which he searched for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) at an event, despite publicly mourning her death eight weeks prior and even calling her family to offer condolences.

The low cost of Biden’s takeout order was thanks to a 50% store discount and Biden asked for his overpayment to go toward buying the next customer’s meal. The cashier put $3 and change in a tip jar as Biden departed.

The president has given a series of confounding remarks recently.

California gas increased $1.74 per gallon over the past 12 months.
AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Before his taco stop, the president said in a speech that he agrees with “whatever” the notoriously hotheaded Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) says.

On Wednesday, he incorrectly said his late son Beau “lost his life in Iraq,” and that he visited the Rio Grande to see the need for land preservation, possibly confusing it with the Grand Canyon.

And on Tuesday, he claimed that firefighters nearly died extinguishing a 2004 fire at his Wilmington, Del., house, despite the local fire chief reporting at the time just minor damage to Biden’s kitchen.

Last week, Biden said at a Democratic fundraiser that the Russia-Ukraine war could lead to nuclear “Armageddon” in a remark he later dialed back , said into a hot mic “no one f–ks with a Biden,” and dubiously claimed that “I was sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically.”

Biden, already the oldest-ever US president at 79, said in a Tuesday interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper that he will make a final decision on seeking a second term following the Nov. 8 midterm elections. But Biden has consistently told allies he plans to run again and told Tapper that “I can beat Donald Trump again.”

Comments / 65

tim Walker
4d ago

Elections have consequences. He has now surpassed Carter as the worst and most incompetent President in US history.

Reply(2)
28
Danielle Button Ball
4d ago

If I had his money it probably wouldn't be a concern for me either. I am not an elite and the state of the economy, gas prices, and housing all fall on his shoulders and are causing havoc on the lives of us who live pay check to pay check!!!

Reply
26
Gregory Seifer
4d ago

So I guess 4 dollars a gallon and above is what he would say is normal. And what we pay at the grocery store is normal and you can forget about housing, that is only for the rich. FEMA trailers for everyone else.

Reply(1)
15
