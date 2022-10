Padres skipper Bob Melvin joined Ben & Woods on Friday morning for The Management Report! Listen here as BoMel lets us know how he and the team are feeling heading into Game 3 tonight, the atmosphere at Petco Park as Blake Snell takes the mound, criticism of Joe Musgrove this week, and MUCH more! Download the Audacy app here: https://go.audacy.com/973thefansd/download