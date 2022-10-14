Effective: 2022-10-18 09:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-18 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; South Willamette Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog has persisted, so the original advisory has been extended. Fog will continue to erode through the morning. Some areas around Portland and along the Columbia River may persist into the late morning.

BENTON COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO