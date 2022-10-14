Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis: How much has she made from the 'Halloween' films?
Jamie Lee Curtis has starred as Laurie Strode in the hit "Halloween" movies for over 40 years. Her first paycheck in 1978 was for only $8,000.
‘Halloween Ends’ Ending Explained: The Last ‘Halloween’ Movie Delivers a Gruesome, Definitive Death
After over four decades of playing a game of cat and mouse, Laurie Strode and Michael Myers are facing off one more time in Halloween Ends, which opened in theaters and began streaming on Peacock Premium today. Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends is the third and final film...
Halloween Ends Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About The Trilogy’s Final Film
Reviews are in for Halloween Ends, the final installment of the new Halloween trilogy. So what are critics saying?
How to watch the Halloween movies in order online
Streaming the Halloween movies in order online is a bloody mess. Here's everything you need to know.
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
Popculture
'Halloween Ends': How to Stream All 13 Michael Myers Movies
The story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode may be ending on Friday, Oct. 14 with the release of Halloween Ends, but the saga of The Boogeyman will continue throughout the decades in the Halloween franchise, and thanks to the streaming era, watching all 12, soon to be 13, films is easier than ever. Not only is October the perfect time to binge the complete Halloween franchise given that it is regarded as one of the most iconic slashers, but with the upcoming premiere of Halloween Ends, there's no better time than now to binge-watch the first 12 films of the franchise to prepare for the third and final installment of director David Gordon Green's slasher trilogy.
‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Jamie Lee Curtis & The Horror Franchise Go Out On A High Note
Four years ago, Michael Myers took back his throne as the horror world’s top villain with the massive success of 2018’s Halloween. That movie did so well at the box office that it spawned two sequels — 2021’s Halloween Kills and this year’s Halloween Ends, which is supposed to be the final film in the 44-year franchise. And if it is, in the fact, the last Halloween movie we’ll ever get (it probably won’t be — let’s be real), then we won’t complain. Halloween Ends concluded the franchise on a high note and gave Jamie Lee Curtis‘ iconic final girl Laurie Strode the ending she deserves.
Where to Watch ‘Terrifier’ and ‘All Hallows’ Eve’
Terrifier 2 hit theaters last weekend (Oct. 6) and featured enough hardcore blood and gore that viewers needed puke buckets during their screenings. But before this box office success came All Hallows Eve which introduced Damien Leone’s homicidal clown through a series of short horror movies. The film was followed with Terrifier, which debuted to so-so reception, not for lack of scares, but for its faltering storyline and character development.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
EW.com
'Halloween Ends' nabs killer debut at the box office
Michael Myers and Laurie Strode had a bloody good debut at the box office this weekend. Halloween Ends, the final installment of the slasher franchise led by scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, topped the domestic box office with $41 million, per Comscore. The latest installment couldn't slay Halloween Kills' $50.3 million debut last year, but it's still a decent opening considering the horror film's same day streaming release on Peacock.
15 Must-See 2022 Horror Movies for Halloween and Where to Watch Them
Here's a look at the top 15 horror movies for audiences to add to their watch list for Halloween 2022.
Halloween Ends director addresses a controversial Michael Myers decision
David Gordon Green talks his approach to Michael Myers
IGN
The 12 Best Stephen King Movies of All Time
Novelist Stephen King has had dozens of adaptations made of his work, but which are the best of the best? We've narrowed his film catalogue down to the 12 best Stephen King movies of all time. By ranking the best Stephen King movies this list will show how all of his various stories stack up against one another. There are Stephen King's best horror movies such as The Shining, Doctor Sleep, The Mist, It: Chapter One, Carrie, and Misery but also other dramatic movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile. How do all of these top Stephen King movies rank up against one another? Check out IGN's ranking to find out!
ComicBook
A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer Teaser: Ralphie Returns
Legendary and Warner Bros. have unwrapped the first trailer teaser for A Christmas Story Christmas, the decades-later sequel to the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story. Peter Billingsley — who played the embattled nine-year-old whose wish was for Santa to gift him a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — returns to play a grown-up Ralphie Parker, narrator of the original film (voiced by author Jean Shepherd). The first footage, which you can see below, teases a trip back to Cleveland Street when the Christmas Story sequel is streaming November 17th on HBO Max.
Halloween Ends: What It Was Like On The Last Day On Set With Laurie Strode And Michael Myers
Jamie Lee Curtis, David Gordon Green and more reveal what it was like on the last day filming Halloween Ends.
'Halloween Ends' leads box office opening weekend, but numbers lag behind other 'Halloween' films
"Halloween Ends" took the top spot at the box office over the weekend, debuting more than $40 million. Touted as the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the slasher pic earned $41.3 million in ticket sales from 3,901 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. "We...
buckinghamshirelive.com
'Brutal' horror Terrifier 2 is so gory it's making people vomit in cinemas
A new horror film is so gory it's coming to UK cinemas with a warning attached. Terrifier 2 has reportedly already been responsible for people vomiting and even fainting since its release in the UK. The independent release is up against big studio hits Smile and Halloween Ends for the...
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
itrwrestling.com
Horror Film Featuring Chris Jericho Causing Viewers To Vomit & Faint In Cinema
Chris Jericho is making people throw up. “The Ocho” Chris Jericho is featured in a new slasher film titled “Terrifier 2” that released last weekend with a ton of gore throughout, and it would do well at the box office, raking in $1 million and placing themselves in the top 10. The film cost $250,000 to make, giving the movie a $750,000 profit.
Daily Beast
‘Halloween Ends’ Is Such a Disappointing Franchise Finale
Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday. There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.
