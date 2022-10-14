Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Kansas ranks last in national mental health study
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – A new study ranking how states are handling mental health needs finds Kansas in dead last out of all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. The study by Mental Health America primarily looks at two things: prevalence of mental illness and access to care. Researchers...
KCTV 5
KCPS residents outraged at proposal to close schools
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It got heated Monday night when Kansas City Public Schools staff gave people a chance to weigh in on possible school closures. The district is considering closing 10 schools to allocate more money to improving educational programs. The administration held the first of nine community feedback sessions Monday night at Southeast Community Center.
KCTV 5
Foundation repair companies busy due to Midwest drought
ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro. ATF investigators are searching for a group of thieves who rammed their way inside three businesses in the Kansas City metro during a rash of gun store burglaries.
KCTV 5
Proposed natural gas rate hike could increase bills by 13%; public meeting Tuesday in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold a public meeting Tuesday evening in Kansas City, on the heels of a proposal by Spire to increase natural gas bills by almost 13 percent. Spire first requested the increase this past spring, noting that it would increase...
KCTV 5
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has apologized to the Indigenous community and has restarted repatriation efforts after Native American ancestors were found in its museum collections. The University of Kansas says it has grown to be an institution with a notable record for research and innovation. Unfortunately,...
KCTV 5
27 displaced in Kansas City apartment fire
27 displaced in Kansas City apartment fire
KCTV 5
KC Pet Project hosts first fall makers fair
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Small business owners and local artists lined up for KC Pet Project’s Fall Makers Fair. “We always wanted to do this event and we were like ‘we’re going to make it happen this fall,’ and we actually put it together really quickly,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project.
KCTV 5
ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro
Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods near Worlds of Fun. A Kansas City community in the Northland is shaken up after police found two bodies in a wooded area just west of Worlds of Fun.
KCTV 5
1 dead, dozens displaced after apartment fire in KC
1 dead, dozens displaced after apartment fire in KC
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Brace yourself for another hard freeze overnight
Brace yourself for another hard freeze overnight. There is no Hard Freeze Warning because the growing season is officially over in our area. But if you managed to salvage your plants last night, you may be able to do the same tonight to keep your growing season going. Skies will be clear overnight. A light northwest breeze will send area temperatures into the mid-20s by daybreak. Wednesday is expected to be a chilly day, but slightly warmer, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-50s. A much bigger warmup will follow, with highs in the upper 70s Friday. That will be followed by temperatures in the lower 80s on Saturday. Both weekend days promise warm and dry conditions. So, make your plans now to enjoy a great October weekend in Kansas City!
KCTV 5
No injuries following fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home. Everyone had evacuated the...
KCTV 5
KCK NAACP branch president arrested, accused of striking police officer at hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NAACP branch president for Kansas City, Kansas, has bonded out of jail after an incident over the weekend. Overbrook police stated an officer had pulled over Tarence Maddox, 39, for speeding. Police also found Maddox to be driving on a suspended license, according to a release.
KCTV 5
2 seriously injured in Monday afternoon shooting, KCPD says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people seriously injured. The call about the shooting appears to have come out at 1:20 p.m. According to the police, two shooting victims were located at the QuikTrip near E. 87th...
KCTV 5
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Cory's Northland Gun store burglarized
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Cory's Northland Gun store burglarized
KCTV 5
Test Drive Tuesday: Kia Telluride
It’s Test Drive Tuesday. Bill gets behind the wheel with Shawnee Mission Kia to take the new Kia Telluride for a spin. Sponsored by Shawnee Mission Kia.
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for pickup truck after pedestrian is struck, critically injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a pickup truck after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured on Monday morning. It happened at 6:44 a.m. in the area of 23rd Street and Topping Avenue, which is right by Blue Valley Park. The...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Frost warning in place for Kansas City to begin the week as cooler air arrives
Cooler air will come spilling in from the north during the evening and overnight hours sending the morning low near 35 degrees for Kansas City. Frost is certainly likely for our area to kickoff the new week, but it’s the even stronger push of colder air that moves in on Tuesday that could put an end to the growing season.
KCTV 5
1 dead following Monday night shooting on Norton Avenue in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City on Monday night has left one person dead. It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Norton Avenue, just north of E. 58th Street. That is several blocks east of Swope Parkway. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
KCTV 5
KCK police identify victim in recent homicide on 400 block of Troup
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- A 55-year-old man has been identified as the victim of last week’s fatal shooting in Kansas City, Kan. James Wilson, of KCK, was shot and killed Oct. 7 in the 400 block of Troup Avenue. Wilson was found in an apartment building, according to...
KCTV 5
1 dead, 1 wounded in double-shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Police say they observed a crash involving multiple vehicles in the area. Two shooting victims were found in one of...
