Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
Rustburg crews respond to accident after minivan crashes, tree falls on top
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a crash involving a minivan and a tree on Sunday evening. The department said they arrived to find a minivan off the road with a tree on top of it and across Brown's Mill Road. Crews said...
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
WBTM
River District Association Opens Registration for Dream Launch Bootcamp
Danville’s River District Association announced yesterday that registration for the 2023 Dream Launch Bootcamp is now open. The bootcamp is a free intensive workshop that will meet for six weeks beginning in January to teach participants a full slate of skills and information that business owners need. Participants who...
WSET
1 dead, another in critical condition as crews investigate Early Street fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a house fire on Tuesday morning in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that there were two people in the home on the 1200 block of Early Street when the call came. They say two bystanders were trying to help get people out of the home.
WSLS
Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia
Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
WSLS
GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
WDBJ7.com
Man taken to hospital after Lynchburg motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning along Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive around 11 a.m. According to Lynchburg Police, officers and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and found the driver to be the only one who was riding.
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident this morning in Roanoke claims two lives
On October 13, 2022 at approximately 8:16 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Williamson Rd NW and Airport Rd NW. Unfortunately both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene. This is still an active investigation and details of what led to the crash are limited at this time.
wfxrtv.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says a man is in critical condition after a Saturday morning motorcycle crash. LPD and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the crash just involved the motorcycle and the driver was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and later airlifted to UVA.
WBTM
Public Hearing for Proposed Luxury RV Park in Pittsylvania County Rescheduled
The Public Hearing scheduled for the rezoning of property for a luxury RV Park off of Vandola Church Road has been continued until the November Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors’ Business Meeting at the request of the applicant. Anyone wishing to speak to the Board of Supervisors about the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
WSLS
Four-month-old puppy rescued near dumpsters in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A puppy is now fighting for his life after he was found abandoned at a dumpster. Saturday night, a call came into the Franklin County Animal Shelter about a dog that was found near dumpsters. He was alone and very sick. “Weak, couldn’t stand, barely...
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been arrested in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night. Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6 showing Dix driving with an unidentified female in a...
WSLS
Sudden change in alcohol restrictions at this year’s Go Fest leaves confusion over licensing
ROANOKE, Va. – People at this year’s Go Fest are wondering what happened to there being beer drafts at this year’s event. According to a Facebook post, Go Fest organizers were notified the night before the festival began that they would only be able to sell cans of beer during the weekend.
WSLS
Bundle up! Coldest air of the season to arrive after Monday
ROANOKE, Va. – Our long-awaited cold front moves through the area Monday, taking any rain that we’ve seen farther to the east. Behind it, we’re left with times of clouds and sun and a subtle drop in temperatures compared to Sunday afternoon. A much bigger drop in temperatures comes after Monday.
WSLS
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 3:40 p.m.:. Two people are dead after a crash in Roanoke Thursday morning, according to Roanoke Police. Around 8:16 a.m. Thursday, police said they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Williamson Road and Airport Road. Both the driver and the passenger...
WSLS
Former Covington mayor, wife die in Roanoke car crash
COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington community is mourning the loss of its former mayor, Lewis Leitch, and his wife, Kathy Leitch, who were the victims of a Thursday morning car crash in Roanoke, according to officials. The car crash happened on Thursday near Williamson Road and Airport Road in...
WBTM
Danville Police Department Joins Governor Youngkin to Announce New Public Safety Initiative
This afternoon Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a new public safety initiative in Norfolk. The plan titled “Operation Bold Blue Line” is a five part plan to tackle crime across the state. According to NBC 29, Youngkin plans to propose funding in the upcoming budget to fix wage issues...
WSLS
Authorities searching for two suspects after armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two males they say are responsible for an armed robbery Sunday. On Sunday at 11:50 p.m., Lynchburg PD said they responded to the Lakeside Drive Quik-E Food Store for a report of an armed robbery. The caller reported two...
WSET
Ear Issues Could be Linked to Cardiovascular Issues
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates says there is a relationship between ear health and your cardiovascular health. Emily sat down with them to find out when you should reach out to your doctor.
Comments / 0