Alabama constitutional amendment on ballot will help protect integrity of future elections
We are now less than thirty days to the November 8th general elections in Alabama. There will be a lot of statewide and local races for voters to choose when they go to the polls. However, down the ballot after the candidates for office there are also ten amendments to...
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in Alabama data from the EPA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
