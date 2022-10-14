BEST EATS: Breakfast at Milt’s Coffee Shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Milt’s Coffee Shop has a new owner , but a visit last week reassured me the food hasn’t changed — it is as hearty and tasty as always.

Biscuits and gravy at Milt’s Coffee Shop.

Serving up homestyle cooking for nearly 60 years on Knudsen Drive off Highway 99, Milt’s, like other local favorites Cope’s Knotty Pine and 24th Street Cafe, can be relied on for an excellent breakfast or lunch.

Last weekend, I had the hamburger steak (pay the extra buck for onions and peppers) crispy hash browns, eggs and biscuits and gravy. I was especially impressed with the steak, big and full of flavor.

Service, as usual, was fantastic. My waiter was friendly and funny and seemed to have a sixth sense as to when I finished my coffee, showing up to refill my mug almost as soon as I placed it down. The staff at Milt’s deserves special mention for making customers feel welcome.

