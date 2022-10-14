Read full article on original website
KCBY
EPD: Multiple arrests for Party Patrols over the weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has staffed overtime enforcement effort and focused patrols since the start of the new school year at the University of Oregon. These patrols are meant to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university.
KCBY
Eugene Police: Man arrested after firing shots from Fern Ridge Path bike path
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they arrested a man who fired shots from the Fern Ridge Path, hitting a backyard fence. According to police, they received the call of shots fired just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. A man was reported to have shot a gun on the bike path near Oak Patch Road, yelled at others on the path and ducked into the bushes.
KCBY
Eugene man arrested in four armed robberies of delis, bar
EUGENE, Ore. — A search warrant was served and an arrest made of a suspect in four local armed robberies of delis and a bar, reports the Eugene Police Department. 49-year-old Dustin William Lindsay was arrested at his home on Thursday, October 13 after Eugene Police’s Property/Financial Crimes Unit, SWAT, Drone Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team served a warrant at his home.
KCBY
One year later, Salem teen still missing
SALEM, Ore. — October 15th marks one-year since the last known sighting of 18-year-old Ezra Mayhugh. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that Mayhugh was last seen after being dropped off by a friend in downtown Salem, on October 15, 2021. He was 17 at the time he was reported missing.
KCBY
Prepare for an earthquake with the 'Great ShakeOut Drill'
"Drop, Cover and Hold On." That's the plan this Thursday, October 20 when thousands of people will take part in the "Great ShakeOut Drill." At 10:20 a.m. local time, people will practice for an earthquake at work, at school or at home. You can sign up to participate at shakeout.org.
KCBY
University of Oregon wraps up Corvallis archaeological dig
CORVALLIS, Ore. — In Corvallis, researchers are wrapping up an archaeological dig. The University of Oregon's Museum of Natural and Cultural History has been uncovering items from a site where the city of Corvallis dumped garbage from 1910 to 1913. So far, they've found old dishes, a bike frame,...
KCBY
Oregon State University to build $200 million research center
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Hundreds of millions of dollars are going to build a major new research center at Oregon State University. The $200 million complex will feature a powerful super-computer to facilitate research in AI, material sciences and robotics. OSU believes it will help in solving global problems such...
KCBY
College GameDay is back in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon will be back in the national spotlight, as ESPN's College GameDay returns to Eugene for the first time in four years. Stopping by for the top-ten matchup between UCLA and the Ducks, this will mark the eleventh time the popular college football morning show has come to Eugene.
