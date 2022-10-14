Read full article on original website
Click10.com
VIDEO: Florida deputy shot, saved by bulletproof vest
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida deputy who responded to a domestic disturbance was shot but survived because of his bulletproof vest. Two deputies responded to the Polk County home because of a disturbance between the suspect, Gabriel Batista, 41, and his estranged wife. Batista can be seen approaching...
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane Ian
At least seven men have reportedly been arrested following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian for allegedly looting. The five men who were found to be looting in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.Supplied / Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida.
Miami New Times
Tough on Crime, Eager for the Limelight: Meet Florida's "Law and Order" Sheriff
Five days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's southwest coast, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a press briefing in which he all but encouraged people to maim or kill looters in his storm-ravaged community. "If someone makes that grave mistake and they choose to loot, they might be...
4 men last seen on bicycles, person of interest in custody, located in Florida
OKMULGEE Okla. – Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept releases information regarding a big break in the quadruple homicide and dismemberment of four men. The person of interest is in custody “Joe Kennedy is in custody. He was arrested in a vehicle that was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office on the 17th. He was arrested in...
fox35orlando.com
Video shows shocking moment suspect shoots Florida deputy in Polk County
DAVENPORT, Fla. - A shocking video released Monday shows the moment a suspect began shooting at two Florida deputies as they responded to a family disturbance in Davenport, hitting one in the chest. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was saved by the bulletproof vest he was wearing.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Selected to Lead Florida Department of Law Enforcement Transition Team
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has been selected to lead the newly appointed Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass’ transition team. Prior to his appointment as FDLE commissioner, Glass served as director of Florida Capitol Police, overseeing all safety and security efforts in...
Florida woman dies after jumping out of window of moving truck, troopers say
A Florida woman died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in Highlands County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Florida Man Detained And Released On LIVE TV For Street Racing
A Florida man was detained on LIVE TV for street racing and cited for reckless driving. Sgt. Maher with the Daytona Beach Police Department pulled over a truck for street racing and running a red light during “On Patrol” Live. The subject was detained for
‘You never think this is going to happen to you’: Single mom working to recover from Hurricane Ian
Brittany Creech lost everything in Hurricane Ian. Her North Port rental home was destroyed. She's now staying with family in Spring Hill while working to put her life back together.
Out of state police officers keep moving to Florida
(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program is continuing to pay off as more law enforcement officers relocate to Florida from other states. On Friday, Gov. DeSantis delivered $5,000 bonuses to six new recruits in the Cape Coral Police Department in Lee...
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
WINKNEWS.com
2 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County
Two people from Cape Coral were seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old man with a woman of the same age as his passenger was traveling north on CR-78 around 5 p.m. While negotiating a curve, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and traveled off the roadway.
Florida's Hurricane-Proof Town Is the Future of Planning for Climate Change
The new town in Florida, which saw minimal damage and no power outage, is reportedly an example of how a hurricane "can be a distraction instead of a disaster."
DeSantis requests fishing disaster declaration for Punta Gorda, areas hit by Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Punta Gorda with other state officials Saturday after several stops in hurricane-hit areas this week.
wqcs.org
Operation 13 Tiers: 25 Suspects Charged, 48 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized
Florida - Thursday October 13, 2022: Federal, state and local law enforcement officials Wednesday announced multiple drug and other felony charges against of 25 suspects with links to Mexican drug cartels, as well as the seizure of 48 pounds of fentanyl, among other drugs, cash, and guns. "My narcotics unit...
WEAR
Winning $502 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Fort Myers
One of the winning tickets to Friday's Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Fort Myers, Florida. ABC News reports that the ticket holders in California and Florida matched all six numbers, winning over $500 million, lottery officials said in a news release. The winners will share the prize of $502...
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
Florida Man, Colorado Woman Kicked In Doors & Ransacked Condos, Looting Hurricane Victims
A Colorado woman and a Florida man looted condos on Sunday and found out that the sheriff and deputies mean business. Alxis Tatiana Dibrigida, 28, of Centennial, Colorado., and Stephen Granieri, 47, of St. Petersburg, are in the Collier County jail charged with multiple felonies
fox13news.com
Ashley Moody: 24 arrested, 1 wanted in Florida fentanyl drug bust
TAMPA, Fla. - A group of alleged drug dealers was busted with a massive amount of fentanyl seized, said Florida's State Attorney Ashley Moody. During a Wednesday morning press conference, Moody announced that 24 gang members, led by prison inmate Carlos Martinez, were charged with a variety of crimes. The list of charges includes conspiracy to commit racketeering and trafficking of a number of controlled substances.
TwistedSifter
This Webcam Footage Shows Just How Devastating Hurricane Ian’s Storm Surge Really Was
Though almost everyone knows that hurricanes are extremely destructive, it can be tough to imagine what it’s like to experience one firsthand unless you’ve been unfortunate enough to actually see it. That said, modern technology like webcam footage can go a long way toward making the rest of...
