Lee County, FL

Related
Click10.com

VIDEO: Florida deputy shot, saved by bulletproof vest

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida deputy who responded to a domestic disturbance was shot but survived because of his bulletproof vest. Two deputies responded to the Polk County home because of a disturbance between the suspect, Gabriel Batista, 41, and his estranged wife. Batista can be seen approaching...
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Center Square

Out of state police officers keep moving to Florida

(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program is continuing to pay off as more law enforcement officers relocate to Florida from other states. On Friday, Gov. DeSantis delivered $5,000 bonuses to six new recruits in the Cape Coral Police Department in Lee...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County

Two people from Cape Coral were seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old man with a woman of the same age as his passenger was traveling north on CR-78 around 5 p.m. While negotiating a curve, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and traveled off the roadway.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Winning $502 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Fort Myers

One of the winning tickets to Friday's Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Fort Myers, Florida. ABC News reports that the ticket holders in California and Florida matched all six numbers, winning over $500 million, lottery officials said in a news release. The winners will share the prize of $502...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
fox13news.com

Ashley Moody: 24 arrested, 1 wanted in Florida fentanyl drug bust

TAMPA, Fla. - A group of alleged drug dealers was busted with a massive amount of fentanyl seized, said Florida's State Attorney Ashley Moody. During a Wednesday morning press conference, Moody announced that 24 gang members, led by prison inmate Carlos Martinez, were charged with a variety of crimes. The list of charges includes conspiracy to commit racketeering and trafficking of a number of controlled substances.
FLORIDA STATE

