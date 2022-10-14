Read full article on original website
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
The Steve Wilks Era starts off on the wrong footEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
The Charlotte, NC Hunger WalkTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
lakenormanpublications.com
PHOTOS: 2022 Lincoln County Apple Festival returns to downtown streets
LINCOLNTON – Main Street in Lincolnton was once again brimming with activity under clear-blue skies Saturday for the 50th edition of the Lincoln County Apple Festival. Vendors sold apples and apple-based pastries, but also other produce, with something for the entire family. – Photos by Joseph Brymer.
Community highlights Black culture with massive cookout in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Community Think Tank put together a massive cookout in West Charlotte on Saturday. The nonprofit says this is the first-ever “Black Family Reunion,” an event to highlight and uplift Black culture in Charlotte and promote healthy well-being. “Seeing our kids dancing, having people...
Charlotte Knights bringing ice skating and snow tubing to Truist Field
CHARLOTTE — Truist Field is turning into a winter wonderland for the holiday season, and it’s your chance to try ice skating or snow tubing next to Charlotte’s Uptown skyline. The Light the Knights Festival is shaping up to be a pretty chill time. The Charlotte Knights...
athleticbusiness.com
Town Slaps Local YMCA With Daily Fines for Hosting Farmers Market
Mooresville, N.C., has been levying a daily fine on the local Lowe's YMCA for hosting a farmer's market that the town deems. to be a “full-time retail establishment,” not an “outdoor seasonal sales market." Josh's Farmers Market currently operates in the outside beside Lowe's YMCA. However, as...
wccbcharlotte.com
The City Of Monroe Celebrates Halloween Early
MONROE, N.C. — Halloween is just a little more than two weeks away and some people are already getting in the spooky spirit. The City of Monroe held its annual Halloween Happenings event today. It featured activities, games, arts and crafts, cotton candy, inflatables and even a petting zoo.
Landmark west Charlotte Dairy Queen, built in 1947, listed for sale
CHARLOTTE — The Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop, located at 2732 Wilkinson Boulevard, was put up for sale on Sept. 22 for $1.4 million. According to one listing, the half-acre site just outside of Uptown Charlotte has various retail uses, including fast food, express oil change and auto detailing/car wash.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
WBTV
Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
WBTV
Grand opening held recently for new Midland Logistics Park in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway recently hosted the grand opening of the Midland Logistics Park in Midland. Located on Highway 24/27, the Midland Multi-Modal Industrial Park will be developed into a major logistics hub serving both the...
NCDOT names stretch of Stanly County highway after jazz icon
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Stanly County native and jazz saxophonist Lou Donaldson was honored in his hometown earlier this week. The 95-year-old -- nicknamed “Sweet Poppa Lou” -- was recognized by the North Carolina Department of Transportation during a ceremony in Badin on Thursday morning. A five-mile...
Group demanding change of North Carolina high school mascot says school board refuses to respond
"Gaston County school board has refused to meet with us," says Rebecca LaClaire, with Metrolina Native American Association. "With parents, with tribal leaders, with students. So, we're here again just to let them know we're not going to stop."
WCNC
Step Back In Time at the Carolina Renaissance Festival
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. For nearly three decades, The Carolina Renaissance Festival has been wowing the crowds, with jousting, music, food, mermaids and more. This year one of the biggest attractions will likely be the Fin...
wccbcharlotte.com
Bright Spot: Up, Up and Away for Carolina Balloonfest
CHARLOTTE, NC — Nicole traveled up, up and away to the Carolina Balloonfest in Statesville for this week’s Bright Spot. The 47th Carolina BalloonFest in Statesville lifts off next weekend after a 2 year hiatus. All past crowd favorites are back including a balloon glow, tether balloon rides, live entertainment, ninja nation obstacle course, kids zone, wine and craft beer garden and so much more. Most vendors are cash alone. The festival begins Friday at 3pm with gates opening Saturday and Sunday at 7am.
Neighbors oppose re-zoning area of Union County for Sewage Plant
The Union County Board of Commissioners is considering multiple sites for the project.
Raleigh News & Observer
Regal closing south Charlotte movie theater as parent company confronts bankruptcy
It’s time to roll the end credits for a Charlotte movie theater in South Park. With the last showings of movies like “Halloween Ends” at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, Regal Phillips Place at 6911 Phillips Place Court will permanently close. “As part of our real estate optimization strategy,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
'It's out of our hands' Charlotte native loses car to Hurricane Ian's surge in hospital parking lot where she works
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native, Mandy Groulx, has been living in Fort Myers, Florida for just over a year, where she works as a child life specialist in the pediatric intensive care unit at a children's hospital. The East Carolina University graduate admitted to WCNC's Jane Monreal, she didn't...
More than a dozen involved in fight at North Carolina high school homecoming game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fight that broke out between over a dozen people at a Charlotte high school football game Friday night resulted in two arrests, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Saturday. District leaders said around 9:15 p.m. during the high school football contest between Olympic and South Meck, a fight broke out that […]
