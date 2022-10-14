ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NC

lakenormanpublications.com

PHOTOS: 2022 Lincoln County Apple Festival returns to downtown streets

LINCOLNTON – Main Street in Lincolnton was once again brimming with activity under clear-blue skies Saturday for the 50th edition of the Lincoln County Apple Festival. Vendors sold apples and apple-based pastries, but also other produce, with something for the entire family. – Photos by Joseph Brymer.
LINCOLNTON, NC
athleticbusiness.com

Town Slaps Local YMCA With Daily Fines for Hosting Farmers Market

Mooresville, N.C., has been levying a daily fine on the local Lowe's YMCA for hosting a farmer's market that the town deems. to be a “full-time retail establishment,” not an “outdoor seasonal sales market." Josh's Farmers Market currently operates in the outside beside Lowe's YMCA. However, as...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

The City Of Monroe Celebrates Halloween Early

MONROE, N.C. — Halloween is just a little more than two weeks away and some people are already getting in the spooky spirit. The City of Monroe held its annual Halloween Happenings event today. It featured activities, games, arts and crafts, cotton candy, inflatables and even a petting zoo.
MONROE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
LEXINGTON, NC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
SHELBY, NC
WCNC

Step Back In Time at the Carolina Renaissance Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. For nearly three decades, The Carolina Renaissance Festival has been wowing the crowds, with jousting, music, food, mermaids and more. This year one of the biggest attractions will likely be the Fin...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bright Spot: Up, Up and Away for Carolina Balloonfest

CHARLOTTE, NC — Nicole traveled up, up and away to the Carolina Balloonfest in Statesville for this week’s Bright Spot. The 47th Carolina BalloonFest in Statesville lifts off next weekend after a 2 year hiatus. All past crowd favorites are back including a balloon glow, tether balloon rides, live entertainment, ninja nation obstacle course, kids zone, wine and craft beer garden and so much more. Most vendors are cash alone. The festival begins Friday at 3pm with gates opening Saturday and Sunday at 7am.
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC

