Billing error contributed to inflated Saline water bills, officials say
SALINE, MI - Utility charges for the summer months in Saline were mistakenly based in part on readings taken 22 days early, inflating water and sewer bills just as a significant rate hike hit residents, city officials said. City ratepayers showed up in force in early October to complain of...
Ann Arbor has big backlog of traffic-calming projects sought by residents
ANN ARBOR, MI — Despite dedicating more city funds to neighborhood traffic-calming, Ann Arbor still has a years-long backlog of projects neighborhoods have requested via petition that have yet to move forward. The city website shows a queue of nearly 20 petitions filed in recent years requesting measures such...
Ann Arbor OKs $9M contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield while criticizing company
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have joined the Defend Black Voters Coalition in calling out corporations they argue support Michigan lawmakers trying to make it harder to vote. They took particular aim at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as City Council approved a new $9 million...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.
Ann Arbor reduces roadway as partial fix for misaligned intersection
ANN ARBOR, MI — It may be only a partial fix, but physical changes to the long-misaligned intersection of Seventh and Huron streets in Ann Arbor are now complete. To improve safety at the busy and confusing intersection west of downtown, the city has installed an extended curb bump-out along the west side of Seventh north of Huron, narrowing the roadway and eliminating the southbound left-turn lane.
131-year-old bridge could get new life as part of Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Can you teach an old bridge new tricks?. Planners behind the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail hope so. They’re eying a decommissioned, 131-year-old bridge that once served as the gateway to a now-defunct milling settlement on the Huron River as a potential missing puzzle piece in their quest to bring the non-motorized trail traversing the county to completion.
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
Ann Arbor still investigating cause of mysterious bump in roadway
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is still investigating to determine the cause of a mysterious bump in a roadway that required closing the street for emergency repairs last week. Part of Glen Avenue next to a hotel construction site near downtown and the University of Michigan medical campus somehow heaved upward by an estimated 18 to 24 inches Thursday, Oct. 13, causing the street to crack.
Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
parentherald.com
Hundreds of Protesters Shut Down Dearborn School Board Meeting, Angry Over LGBTQ Books
Hundreds of protesters arrived and shut down a Michigan school board meeting Monday night, angry and opposing against certain LGBTQ books that were said to be too sexually explicit for kids. The Dearborn Public School District was supposed to hold a meeting with an agenda on district funding, retirements, special...
Ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield suspected of criminal enterprise, embezzlement
Whether Lee Chatfield, Michigan’s former House speaker, engaged in a “criminal enterprise” is the subject of court documents briefly made public which allege the ex-lawmaker may be guilty of embezzlement, bribery, use of controlled substances and campaign finance violations. Chatfield was a part of the state Legislature...
Household hazardous waste drop-off draws tons of items
Carol Schrauben of Northville spend two hours on Saturday inching along in a lineup of cars to unload a variety of electronics at a household hazardous waste (HHW) disposal event in Taylor. "I have handheld electronics, hard drives, cassette player, Roku fire sticks, calculators, net gear and electric cords, computer...
Get spooky with these Halloween season events in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Spooky season is here and that means costume contests, haunted walks and even a zombie run. Check out these Washtenaw County-area events for local trick-or-treat events, spooky runs and ghoulish parties. Ann Arbor. Kick off spooky season with trunk or treating and a costume contest at...
whmi.com
Howell Woman Leaving Her Mark In Local Construction
A local woman is leaving her bootprint on the roofing industry in hopes other women will follow. 45-year-old Diana Monroe of Howell is the first female to achieve journey-worker status in the United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers & Allied Workers Local 70. Monroe is currently the Safety Director for Bloom...
Man, 58, accused of groping women at Wayne State
DETROIT – A 58-year-old Michigan man is accused of sexually assaulting five women across the Wayne State University campus last week, authorities said. Frederick Barnett, of Detroit, is charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of assault and battery related to the incidents that happened between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at various locations on campus, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
fox2detroit.com
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
Michigan has a top 10 rattiest city, with 2 more in top 50
There are three Michigan cities in Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The good news is Cleveland, Ohio, is rattier than all Michigan cities. Detroit ranked as the ninth rattiest city in the United States in Orkin’s recently released list that ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments - commercial and residential - performed from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. But it wasn’t as ratty as Cleveland, which came in eighth.
Snow shifting into Lower Michigan: how much, where to expect accumulations
The storm system will send at least two more rounds of steady precipitation across Lower Michigan. During the colder time of night, some of this precipitation will be accumulating snow. The snow accumulations I project across Lower Michigan will be fairly brief. The ground temperatures are still in the 40s....
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run victim found dead along M-14 ramp to US-23 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a hit-and-run victim may have been on the side of a freeway ramp in Washtenaw County for 3-5 days before it was found, Michigan State Police said. A driver on the eastbound M-14 ramp to US-23 found the body early Friday...
Landfill search for missing teen Zion Foster ends
LENOX, MI – After nearly five months, the search of a landfill for the remains of missing teen Zion Foster has been called off, WXYZ reports. The search did not result in the recovery of a body from Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township, the report said. Investigators believe a dumpster that may have contained Foster’s body was emptied at the landfill.
