Huntersville, NC

WBTV

Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot

Dr. Dana Cathey-Williams says she can't be silent. She wants to educate you – no matter who you are – that love is not abuse. While restaurants have now reopened to full capacity, another antagonist has emerged to threaten business and keep doors open. South Piedmont Community College...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
athleticbusiness.com

Town Slaps Local YMCA With Daily Fines for Hosting Farmers Market

Mooresville, N.C., has been levying a daily fine on the local Lowe's YMCA for hosting a farmer's market that the town deems. to be a “full-time retail establishment,” not an “outdoor seasonal sales market." Josh's Farmers Market currently operates in the outside beside Lowe's YMCA. However, as...
MOORESVILLE, NC
insideedition.com

Thrill-Seekers in North Carolina Race in ‘Build Your Own Boat’ Competition

Dozen in Charlotte, North Carolina, showed off their skills in the “Build Your Own Boat” competition. For the entertaining event, contestants tested their human-powered boats to see if they could withstand the rough water at the Whitewater Center. Items like metal, sharp objects, devices that hold contestants in and materials designed for whitewater were prohibited. Some contestants were successful with their builds. Others, not so much. Inside Edition Digital has more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
SALISBURY, NC
yourbigsky.com

2 shot, others hurt at Asian Doll college homecoming concert

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said. Officers called to the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury around 11 p.m. found...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte One of America’s Best Big Cities to Live In for 2022

Shout out to the Queen City! As someone who recently moved to Charlotte, I do truly enjoy it. From new things to do, new people, and overall the city vibe is great. I am not from a big city, but I have traveled to plenty and even lived in a bigger city for a year. So, I guess you can say I have some big-city experience. Well, guess what? Charlotte is one of the best BIG cities to live in. How about that?
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

The City Of Monroe Celebrates Halloween Early

MONROE, N.C. — Halloween is just a little more than two weeks away and some people are already getting in the spooky spirit. The City of Monroe held its annual Halloween Happenings event today. It featured activities, games, arts and crafts, cotton candy, inflatables and even a petting zoo.
MONROE, NC
WCNC

Teen with Charlotte-area ties on NBC's 'The Voice'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ava Lynn Thurreson landed a spot on NBC's “The Voice” after her rendition of Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” got two judges to turn for her. The 18-year-old now lives in California, but spent some of her childhood in North Carolina, attending Weddington Elementary and Weddington Middle School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Trial date set for Madison Cawthorn gun case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn's trial date was set for Jan. 13 in connection with his arrest for having a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican...
CHARLOTTE, NC

