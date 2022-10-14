Shout out to the Queen City! As someone who recently moved to Charlotte, I do truly enjoy it. From new things to do, new people, and overall the city vibe is great. I am not from a big city, but I have traveled to plenty and even lived in a bigger city for a year. So, I guess you can say I have some big-city experience. Well, guess what? Charlotte is one of the best BIG cities to live in. How about that?

