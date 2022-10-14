Read full article on original website
Landmark west Charlotte Dairy Queen, built in 1947, listed for sale
CHARLOTTE — The Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop, located at 2732 Wilkinson Boulevard, was put up for sale on Sept. 22 for $1.4 million. According to one listing, the half-acre site just outside of Uptown Charlotte has various retail uses, including fast food, express oil change and auto detailing/car wash.
Community highlights Black culture with massive cookout in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Community Think Tank put together a massive cookout in West Charlotte on Saturday. The nonprofit says this is the first-ever “Black Family Reunion,” an event to highlight and uplift Black culture in Charlotte and promote healthy well-being. “Seeing our kids dancing, having people...
Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot
Dr. Dana Cathey-Williams says she can't be silent. She wants to educate you – no matter who you are – that love is not abuse. While restaurants have now reopened to full capacity, another antagonist has emerged to threaten business and keep doors open. South Piedmont Community College...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent sets time for community meet and greet events
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: Join us for a Meet & Greet with our new superintendent, Dr. Kelly Withers. Each RSS community is hosting an event for the community, staff and families to get to know Dr. Withers. Click here for more information. Spanish interpreters will be provided at all events.
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry gives clearer timeline for its move from spot near Uptown
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company has given a better timeline of when it will officially move. The vice chair of the foundry’s board, Roddey Dowd, said they plan to cease operations at the foundry near Uptown sometime during the third quarter of 2023. Many believe...
Town Slaps Local YMCA With Daily Fines for Hosting Farmers Market
Mooresville, N.C., has been levying a daily fine on the local Lowe's YMCA for hosting a farmer's market that the town deems. to be a “full-time retail establishment,” not an “outdoor seasonal sales market." Josh's Farmers Market currently operates in the outside beside Lowe's YMCA. However, as...
Group demanding change of North Carolina high school mascot says school board refuses to respond
"Gaston County school board has refused to meet with us," says Rebecca LaClaire, with Metrolina Native American Association. "With parents, with tribal leaders, with students. So, we're here again just to let them know we're not going to stop."
Thrill-Seekers in North Carolina Race in ‘Build Your Own Boat’ Competition
Dozen in Charlotte, North Carolina, showed off their skills in the “Build Your Own Boat” competition. For the entertaining event, contestants tested their human-powered boats to see if they could withstand the rough water at the Whitewater Center. Items like metal, sharp objects, devices that hold contestants in and materials designed for whitewater were prohibited. Some contestants were successful with their builds. Others, not so much. Inside Edition Digital has more.
Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
NCDOT names stretch of Stanly County highway after jazz icon
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Stanly County native and jazz saxophonist Lou Donaldson was honored in his hometown earlier this week. The 95-year-old -- nicknamed “Sweet Poppa Lou” -- was recognized by the North Carolina Department of Transportation during a ceremony in Badin on Thursday morning. A five-mile...
Grand opening held recently for new Midland Logistics Park in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway recently hosted the grand opening of the Midland Logistics Park in Midland. Located on Highway 24/27, the Midland Multi-Modal Industrial Park will be developed into a major logistics hub serving both the...
2 shot, others hurt at Asian Doll college homecoming concert
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said. Officers called to the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury around 11 p.m. found...
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
Charlotte One of America’s Best Big Cities to Live In for 2022
Shout out to the Queen City! As someone who recently moved to Charlotte, I do truly enjoy it. From new things to do, new people, and overall the city vibe is great. I am not from a big city, but I have traveled to plenty and even lived in a bigger city for a year. So, I guess you can say I have some big-city experience. Well, guess what? Charlotte is one of the best BIG cities to live in. How about that?
The City Of Monroe Celebrates Halloween Early
MONROE, N.C. — Halloween is just a little more than two weeks away and some people are already getting in the spooky spirit. The City of Monroe held its annual Halloween Happenings event today. It featured activities, games, arts and crafts, cotton candy, inflatables and even a petting zoo.
Teen with Charlotte-area ties on NBC's 'The Voice'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ava Lynn Thurreson landed a spot on NBC's “The Voice” after her rendition of Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” got two judges to turn for her. The 18-year-old now lives in California, but spent some of her childhood in North Carolina, attending Weddington Elementary and Weddington Middle School.
Charlotte Knights bringing ice skating and snow tubing to Truist Field
CHARLOTTE — Truist Field is turning into a winter wonderland for the holiday season, and it’s your chance to try ice skating or snow tubing next to Charlotte’s Uptown skyline. The Light the Knights Festival is shaping up to be a pretty chill time. The Charlotte Knights...
Trial date set for Madison Cawthorn gun case
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn's trial date was set for Jan. 13 in connection with his arrest for having a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican...
Deer dilemma: SC city dealing with debate over intrusive neighbors
TEGA CAY, S.C. — A South Carolina city is being dominated by deer and neighbors are now debating how to handle the dilemma. Tega Cay says right now they have about 349 deer per square mile in the community of about 10,000 people along Lake Wylie. Channel 9′s Tina...
Regal closing south Charlotte movie theater as parent company confronts bankruptcy
It’s time to roll the end credits for a Charlotte movie theater in South Park. With the last showings of movies like “Halloween Ends” at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, Regal Phillips Place at 6911 Phillips Place Court will permanently close. “As part of our real estate optimization strategy,...
