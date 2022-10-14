Read full article on original website
It did not prove to be costly, but one missed call by the officials loomed large late in the Buffalo Bills’ 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Down 20-17 with less than nine minutes remaining in the game, Josh Allen and the Bills offense faced a 3rd and 10 play at their own 35 yard line. Allen dropped back to throw and looked as though he was rolling away from pressure when he fell to the ground. Allen had been tripped by Chris Jones and it was pretty blatant. The Chiefs’ defensive tackle extended his leg toward Allen to take him down. Allen popped up quickly and immediately got in the officials face calling for a flag.
Kansas City Chiefs fans were confident headed into Sunday’s battle for AFC supremacy against the Buffalo Bills - and the they had a right to be. Just look at the recent history between the two teams. The Chiefs had won three of the last four and ended the Bills’ season in the playoffs the last two seasons.
A former Syracuse linebacker is leading the NFL in tackles, and it’s not former sack machine Chandler Jones. Indianapolis Colts LB Zaire Franklin is tied for No. 1 in the league in total tackles with 66 through six games, according to ESPN stats. He has 41 solo tackles this season, one more than the only other player with 66 tackles so far this season, the Chicago Bears’ Roquan Smith. Only New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner has more solo tackles with 42.
Kansas City, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs got the ball down a field goal with just 16 seconds left in the first half during Sunday afternoon’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, and Buffalo Bills fans had to be cringing. No way could the Bills give up a score...
Andre Smith went from being freed from the league’s suspension list to free agent in a matter of hours. On Monday, the Buffalo Bills announced that they had released the linebacker.
The New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in the Bronx for Game 5 of the ALDS on Monday, October 17 (10/17/2022) at 7:07 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TBS, which can be streamed live on Sling, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. New York forced...
The Buffalo Bills look to get a measure of revenge today as they go on the road to race the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Playoff game. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
The Brooklyn Nets host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center on October 19 to open the 2022-23 NBA season, which includes 82 games scheduled through early April 2023. Most Nets games air on YES Network in market, with select games on ESPN, NBATV, TNT and other networks. That means DirecTV Stream is the best bet for fans who want to stream the games live, instead of watching on cable, as it is the only streaming service that carries YES Network.
The Buffalo Bills are the healthiest that they have been since Week 1. In fact, the team’s entire inactive list, minus Jake Kumerow (ankle), are healthy scratches for today’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo announced on Sunday afternoon that the following players would not suit up at Arrowhead Stadium.
Just days ago, the Buffalo Bills adamantly denied reaching out to the Carolina Panthers in regards to running back Christian McCaffrey. Now, one NFL insider is saying the opposite. CBS Sports’ lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported on Saturday that Buffalo was one of four teams who are showing some...
